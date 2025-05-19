Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov suffers Scottish Cup final blow… due to red tape nightmare

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov has suffered a Scottish Cup final blow due to UK Government red tape.

Mitov’s parents had planned to fly in from Bulgaria to watch their son in action against Celtic at Hampden in the biggest game of his career to date.

However, a change to visa rules introduced by the Home Office meant it was impossible for his mother and father to attend the final.

From last month, citizens of all EU countries, including Bulgaria, are required to obtain an electronic transit and short-term residence permit to travel to the UK.

The 28-year-old keeper is gutted mum Kostadinka and dad Veselin will not be at Hampden for his big day.

But they will be watching live coverage back in his home country, as Mitov’s appearance in the final is so high profile the game is being broadcast live in Bulgaria.

Mitov’s frustration at visa change

The Bulgaria international is determined to give them something to cheer about by ending Aberdeen’s 35-year Scottish Cup drought.

He said: “I don’t have anyone coming over to the final because unfortunately my mum and dad can’t make it due to the new rules with visas into the UK.

“It’s very frustrating because potentially it’s one of the biggest games of my life and my family are not able to be here.

“We didn’t know the rules changed in April so you have to apply a lot further in advance – and they don’t have enough time to do it.

“They were able to come over last Christmas when we played Kilmarnock away.

“For work and different reasons, they haven’t been able to come over to watch a game at Pittodrie, but we will have to bring them over next season.

“The (cup) game is going to be live in Bulgaria, too, there’s a lot of noise back home about it.

“I know they will be supporting me from there.”

Aberdeen are bidding to win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990.

The Dons’ allocation of 20,000 tickets for the final sold out on the first day of sale such is the desire within the fanbase to witness cup glory.

Embracing pressure to make history

Mitov accepts expectation, and hope, brings pressure.

However, he relishes this as Aberdeen ready themselves for the club’s first Scottish Cup final since 2017.

He said: “There’s no secret about it. Not just me, players, staff and fans – everyone wants to win the cup.

“There is pressure playing for Aberdeen, but that’s why I came here.

“I want to compete for trophies and try for Europe every season, that’s the challenge here.

“I’m a player who wants to win.

“I have the mentality you have to win at all costs.”

Celtic are chasing the domestic treble having already won the Premiership title and the League Cup this season.

On the way to League Cup glory, Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops destroyed Aberdeen 6-0 in the semi-final at Hampden in November.

Lessons learned from semi-final loss

Aberdeen also lost 5-1 to Celtic at Pittodrie at Pittodrie last week.

Mitov is under no illusions as to the danger posed by Celtic if they are allowed to play.

Which is why he is adamant Aberdeen must stick to their game-plan rigidly at Hampden and restrict Celtic’s space.

The keeper is confident if Aberdeen adhere to boss Jimmy Thelin’s principles they can “hurt” Celtic.

Mitov said: “Celtic have a specific way of playing with runners in behind and good individuals.

“They can blow teams away very quickly, and can do that to anyone in the league.

“So it’s important to stick to the principles we’re good at.

“It’s all about being compact and trying to stop the spaces.

“If we can do that, it neutralises their strengths and then we can show how good we are.

“We can hurt Celtic, for sure, but we have to show that.

“In the League Cup semi-final, you witnessed the impact in football of not being in the right positions.

“Celtic saw that and exploited it straight away. They are good at it and that’s why they are the champions. ”

Reacting to any setbacks at Hampden

Aberdeen were level with Celtic in the League Cup semi-final until conceding the opener in the 29th minute.

They collapsed after that goal and were 3-0 down at half-time.

Mitov insists how Aberdeen react to any setbacks at Hampden will be pivotal – and lessons must be learned from the semi-final shocker.

Mitov said: “Celtic are the best team in the league – they show it week in and week out.

“So you need to be near-perfect against them.

“Nobody in football is perfect, mistakes happen, but it’s how you react to it and regroup straight after it.

“How does your team-mate help you? How do you help the person who made the mistake?

“If you see your mate make a mistake, you have to run for him, you have to help him solve it.

“When you do that, it brings the crowd up, they get involved and everyone gets that extra boost and belief.

“When that happens it is so powerful.

“You always have to stick to the plan – even if you go a goal down, stick to what you are doing.

“For us, it has to be about the team rather than individuals.

“We must have a team performance. “