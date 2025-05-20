Willie Miller: Aberdeen fan rightly condemned over Jack MacKenzie horror moment – but Dundee United responsible, too

Dundee United should not escape criticism over the incident which led to Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie being hurt by a chair-throwing Dons fan – and I hope the authorities now move to stop dangerous pitch invasions.

Saturday’s clash at Tannadice was marred by the concerning injury suffered by MacKenzie during the full-time pitch invasion from United supporters – who were celebrating their win, fourth-place Premiership finish and European qualification.

To be clear, I condemn the Aberdeen supporter who hurled part of a seat towards the pitch, which was clearly aimed at the rival fans.

I hope they are found and punished severely for an action which could have robbed MacKenzie of his sight in one eye, or caused other lasting damage to the player or somebody else.

At the same time, though, surely it was also the responsibility of home side United to ensure the safety of both players and fans at their stadium by preventing their supporters from entering the park?

Was there messaging and sufficient stewarding to stop it happening? And what about Police Scotland?

United – and ex-Dons – boss Jim Goodwin talked about the injury sustained by his former player MacKenzie and also having “a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.”

However, what he didn’t mention was the home fans’ behaviour in storming the pitch.

Scottish football is complacent to pitch invasions

Ultimately, if the pitch invasion was prevented, there would have been no United supporters goading the visiting section and the MacKenzie incident would not have occurred.

I am horrified by the growing complacency across Scottish football to just allow fans to come on to the field of play, with pitch invasions becoming more and more commonplace.

Supporters of Premiership survivors Dundee also ran on the pitch at McDiarmid Park at the weekend.

And, in the final part of last season, their were similar incidents at both Tannadice from United fans and with St Mirren supporters in Paisley.

Will prime example of player safety risks spark authorities into action?

It is unacceptable for fans to be on the park and the SPFL (who released a statement on Saturday but only mentioned the “moronic” behaviour of the Aberdeen chair-thrower) should be taking a zero-tolerance approach when clubs allow it to happen.

PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart, rightly, took the broader view about fans’ behaviour in his comments, condemning the “mentality” of the Dons fan seat-thrower – but also saying he has been “warning” people for a “long time” about the risks of players getting hurt.

He said: “I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play and this one is after the game as well, so something has to be done here.”

I am seeing varying degrees pitch invasions across Scottish football all of the time now, when goals are scored and after games.

One place I haven’t seen them is at Pittodrie – but my attitude would be the same if Aberdeen fans were being allowed to come on to the park in their thousands at the final whistle.

What’s the point in supporters players and both sets of supporters being segregated if we’re just going to allow them to get at each other after full-time?

I’ve got no problem with fans celebrating their team’s success. But there’s a way to do it.

It was a shame Saturday’s pitch invasion and the MacKenzie incident prevented the United players from coming back out to be applauded for their impressive achievements this season.

It also meant the Aberdeen players could not thank their supporters for continuing to follow them during what was a difficult end to the Premiership campaign.

Hopefully after a prime example of the dangers presented by pitch invasions and related behaviour on Saturday, there is now a campaign and better efforts from clubs and the authorities to address the situation to keep people – including players – safe.

Scottish Cup final message to Aberdeen: Focus on the positives against Celtic

Aberdeen head into Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic after finishing fifth in the Premiership – conceding 12 times in their four league-closing defeats. But they need to think positive.

I thought in the first half at Dundee United the energy was back in Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side, and in addition to Jeppe Okkels’ goal, Jamie McGrath and Pape Gueye went close and caused their hosts problems.

The second half at Tannadice was back to what Aberdeen have been on too many occasions during the campaign: sluggish and giving away goals too easily – including conceding from another set-piece.

While they don’t have momentum – and have had bruising outings against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final (6-0) and then last week in the Premiership (5-1) – they must remember October’s 2-2 draw.

At their best, the Dons have an attacking style of play and talented players who, if they’re firing, can hurt their all-conquering rivals – Kevin Nisbet, Leighton Clarkson, McGrath, Topi Keskinen and Gueye have all shown moments of genuine class this term.

Boss Thelin has given no indication he’ll stray from his blueprint at Hampden. His team simply have to be right on the mark – and hope Celtic aren’t the best version of themselves, similar to their performance against St Mirren at Parkhead at the weekend.

Find a performance on the biggest stage, don’t give away silly goals and the club’s 35-year Scottish Cup drought can end, laying a foundation stone for Thelin’s long-term plans at Pittodrie in the process.

Remember: underdogs have lifted the trophy before.