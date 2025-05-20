Willie Miller: Aberdeen fan rightly condemned over Jack MacKenzie horror moment – but Dundee United responsible, too

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fan rightly condemned over Jack MacKenzie horror moment – but Dundee United responsible, too

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller says it was Dundee United's job to ensure the safety of players and fans at Tannadice, and slams Scottish football complacency over pitch invasions.

Dundee United fans on the pitch at full-time during a William Hill Premiership match between Dundee United and Aberdeen at the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park, on May 17, 2025. Image: SNS.
By Willie Miller

Dundee United should not escape criticism over the incident which led to Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie being hurt by a chair-throwing Dons fan – and I hope the authorities now move to stop dangerous pitch invasions.

Saturday’s clash at Tannadice was marred by the concerning injury suffered by MacKenzie during the full-time pitch invasion from United supporters – who were celebrating their win, fourth-place Premiership finish and European qualification.

To be clear, I condemn the Aberdeen supporter who hurled part of a seat towards the pitch, which was clearly aimed at the rival fans.

I hope they are found and punished severely for an action which could have robbed MacKenzie of his sight in one eye, or caused other lasting damage to the player or somebody else.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd in a 2-1 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS.

At the same time, though, surely it was also the responsibility of home side United to ensure the safety of both players and fans at their stadium by preventing their supporters from entering the park?

Was there messaging and sufficient stewarding to stop it happening? And what about Police Scotland?

United – and ex-Dons – boss Jim Goodwin talked about the injury sustained by his former player MacKenzie and also having “a number of objects thrown at me throughout the season by the Aberdeen supporters and nothing has been done about it.”

However, what he didn’t mention was the home fans’ behaviour in storming the pitch.

Scottish football is complacent to pitch invasions

Ultimately, if the pitch invasion was prevented, there would have been no United supporters goading the visiting section and the MacKenzie incident would not have occurred.

I am horrified by the growing complacency across Scottish football to just allow fans to come on to the field of play, with pitch invasions becoming more and more commonplace.

Dundee fans climb on the goal posts as they invade the McDiarmid Park pitch in celebration at full-time after their team avoided a relegation play-off. Image: Shutterstock.
Supporters of Premiership survivors Dundee also ran on the pitch at McDiarmid Park at the weekend.

And, in the final part of last season, their were similar incidents at both Tannadice from United fans and with St Mirren supporters in Paisley.

Will prime example of player safety risks spark authorities into action?

It is unacceptable for fans to be on the park and the SPFL (who released a statement on Saturday but only mentioned the “moronic” behaviour of the Aberdeen chair-thrower) should be taking a zero-tolerance approach when clubs allow it to happen.

PFA Scotland chief Fraser Wishart, rightly, took the broader view about fans’ behaviour in his comments, condemning the “mentality” of the Dons fan seat-thrower – but also saying he has been “warning” people for a “long time” about the risks of players getting hurt.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie is hit with a chair from the crowd at Tannadice. Image: SNS.
He said: “I think over the whole season we have seen incidents and our members endangered on the field of play and this one is after the game as well, so something has to be done here.”

I am seeing varying degrees pitch invasions across Scottish football all of the time now, when goals are scored and after games.

One place I haven’t seen them is at Pittodrie – but my attitude would be the same if Aberdeen fans were being allowed to come on to the park in their thousands at the final whistle.

What’s the point in supporters players and both sets of supporters being segregated if we’re just going to allow them to get at each other after full-time?

I’ve got no problem with fans celebrating their team’s success. But there’s a way to do it.

It was a shame Saturday’s pitch invasion and the MacKenzie incident prevented the United players from coming back out to be applauded for their impressive achievements this season.

It also meant the Aberdeen players could not thank their supporters for continuing to follow them during what was a difficult end to the Premiership campaign.

Hopefully after a prime example of the dangers presented by pitch invasions and related behaviour on Saturday, there is now a campaign and better efforts from clubs and the authorities to address the situation to keep people – including players – safe.

Scottish Cup final message to Aberdeen: Focus on the positives against Celtic

Aberdeen head into Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic after finishing fifth in the Premiership – conceding 12 times in their four league-closing defeats. But they need to think positive.

I thought in the first half at Dundee United the energy was back in Jimmy Thelin’s Dons side, and in addition to Jeppe Okkels’ goal, Jamie McGrath and Pape Gueye went close and caused their hosts problems.

Aberdeen's Jeppe Okkels (centre) celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 at Dundee United. Image: SNS.
The second half at Tannadice was back to what Aberdeen have been on too many occasions during the campaign: sluggish and giving away goals too easily – including conceding from another set-piece.

While they don’t have momentum – and have had bruising outings against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final (6-0) and then last week in the Premiership (5-1) – they must remember October’s 2-2 draw.

At their best, the Dons have an attacking style of play and talented players who, if they’re firing, can hurt their all-conquering rivals – Kevin Nisbet, Leighton Clarkson, McGrath, Topi Keskinen and Gueye have all shown moments of genuine class this term.

Boss Thelin has given no indication he’ll stray from his blueprint at Hampden. His team simply have to be right on the mark – and hope Celtic aren’t the best version of themselves, similar to their performance against St Mirren at Parkhead at the weekend.

Find a performance on the biggest stage, don’t give away silly goals and the club’s 35-year Scottish Cup drought can end, laying a foundation stone for Thelin’s long-term plans at Pittodrie in the process.

Remember: underdogs have lifted the trophy before.

