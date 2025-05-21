Debate: Has Jimmy Thelin had a successful first season at Aberdeen FC?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Debate: Has Jimmy Thelin had a successful first season at Aberdeen FC?

As the 2024/25 season ends we want to know, has Dons boss Jimmy Thelin had a successful first season at the club? Let us know your thoughts in our comments section.

By Ryan Cryle
Jimmy Thelin's first season at Aberdeen FC has come to an end. How do you think he got on? Let us know in our comments section.
Jimmy Thelin's first season at Aberdeen FC has come to an end. How do you think he got on? Let us know in our comments section.

Aberdeen have finished fifth in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership, boss Jimmy Thelin’s first season in charge.

The Dons had a blistering start – including in the top-flight – under the Swede, winning 10 of their first 11 matches (only dropping points in a draw at champions Celtic), and were at one point well clear in second place and even tipped for a title charge.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie during his first season in charge of the club.
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at Pittodrie during his first season in charge of the club. Image:  SNS Group

However, a long mid-season slump, short revival and then four straight losses to finish, saw the Reds slump in the standings.

Thelin also guided Aberdeen to Hampden for a League Cup semi-final – but were ultimately thrashed 6-0 by Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops.

But the Swede inherited an underperforming squad that finished seventh in the league last season and has gone on to secure European football and a Scottish Cup Final.

While this weekend’s Hampden showpiece against Celtic will impact how fans view this season overall, if you had to say beforehand, how would you rate Thelin’s debut season at Pittodrie?

Have your say in our comments section below

Keep an eye out for our debates published each week. Our journalist will be in the comments from 10-11am each Thursday, responding to your opinions.

Conversation