Debate: Has Jimmy Thelin had a successful first season at Aberdeen FC?

Aberdeen have finished fifth in the 2024/25 Scottish Premiership, boss Jimmy Thelin’s first season in charge.

The Dons had a blistering start – including in the top-flight – under the Swede, winning 10 of their first 11 matches (only dropping points in a draw at champions Celtic), and were at one point well clear in second place and even tipped for a title charge.

However, a long mid-season slump, short revival and then four straight losses to finish, saw the Reds slump in the standings.

Thelin also guided Aberdeen to Hampden for a League Cup semi-final – but were ultimately thrashed 6-0 by Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops.

But the Swede inherited an underperforming squad that finished seventh in the league last season and has gone on to secure European football and a Scottish Cup Final.

While this weekend’s Hampden showpiece against Celtic will impact how fans view this season overall, if you had to say beforehand, how would you rate Thelin’s debut season at Pittodrie?

