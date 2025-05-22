Ally McCoist’s incredibly honest pre-match ratings of Aberdeen and Celtic ahead of 1990 Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen and Celtic are gearing up to lock horns in this weekend’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

The Hoops also provided the opposition when the Dons last won the national competition in a mammoth penalty shootout in 1990.

In the build-up to the 1990 final, the Press and Journal featured four pages of player ratings compiled by then Rangers striker Ally McCoist.

McCoist, who was only 27 at the time and Rangers’ top scorer that season, provided a detailed analysis of each player.

It was clear McCoist, who now works as a pundit, fancied the Dons to come out on top at Hampden, which they eventually did when Brian Irvine slotted home the winning penalty.

Here is McCoist’s analysis of the Aberdeen and Celtic squads ahead of the 1990 final, including his mark out of 10 for every player.

Aberdeen

Theo Snelders: I think it will be a big bonus for Aberdeen to have Theo back after injury just at the right time for them. He is a tremendous goalkeeper and the best thing you can say about him is that nobody has missed Jim Leighton all that much. I may be a bit biased but I have tremendous regard for our keeper Chris Woods and I would say Theo and Chris are probably the best two in Britain at the moment. 9

David Robertson: Marvellous young player with a big future. It would not surprise me if Aberdeen provided the Scotland full backs for some years to come. The boy has got poise, pace and is already an under-21 international. I rate him highly. 8

Paul Mason: Paul came under pressure from the moment Alex Smith signed him simply because nobody here knew anything about him but he has come in and held his place as well scoring goals. I remember two of them at Hampden Park in some cup or other but I prefer to forget that or I’ll go right off him. 7

Aberdeen total: 112

Celtic

Pat Bonner: Packy’s had a pretty good season at club and international level and while the Celtic defence has had a fair it of criticism the keeper has done really well. It must be very difficult when things are not going so well in front of you. It puts an extra burden on the last line but the big man is an unflappable character and enjoys the big occasion. 8

Derek Whyte: It’s difficult for Derek and Paul Elliott in the centre of defence because I believe Celtic badly miss big Roy Aitken. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. To be honest, I think Derek badly misses Roy’s influence on the park and it will take time to develop his partnership with Paul Elliott. 7

Jacki Dziekanowski: I really like this player for the fact that he, like Charlie Nicholas, is capable of turning a game. He’s maybe not as skilful as Charlie, but he’s a good player. But while he certainly will have to be watched by the Aberdeen defence, I don’t see him posing as much of a threat as Gillhaus will at the other end. 8

Mike Galloway: Mike was forced to play a few games at centre half when Paul Elliott was injured, and proved that he’s definitely not a centre half. He’s a hard-working, reliable midfielder who’ll get a goal or two for you in the process. 7

Celtic total: 106