EXCLUSIVE: Legend Gordon Strachan issues Scottish Cup final bravery call to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Legend Gordon Strachan issues Scottish Cup final bravery call to Aberdeen

Gothenburg Great Strachan, also a former Celtic manager, assesses what Aberdeen must do to win the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 6-0 Premier Sports Cup semi-final loss to Celtic at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock
By Sean Wallace

Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan has warned Aberdeen must be brave on the ball to have any chance of Scottish Cup glory.

The Dons will be bidding to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990 when they face treble-chasing Celtic in the final at Hampden on Saturday.

Earlier this season Celtic inflicted a humiliating 6-0 loss in the League Cup semi-final at the national stadium.

Aberdeen were also crushed 5-1 in a Premiership clash at Pittodrie by the Hoops last week.

Strachan insists the Dons cannot worry about how to stop the Hoops, as that will inevitably lead to another loss.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates after scoring to make it 2-2 against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Instead, the Pittodrie legend has urged boss Jimmy Thelin to focus on how his team can trouble the cup holders.

Bravery needed by Aberdeen in final

And Strachan also hopes Thelin has some secrets in his locker to unleash at Hampden.

Strachan said: “You must be braver than just, how do we stop Celtic playing.

“If you have that mentality then you are not going to win anything, that’s for sure.

“It was the same with Manchester City a couple of seasons ago.

“Teams were wound up so much on trying to stop them they forgot about playing themselves.

“Manchester City are not the team they were but a few years ago teams just sat behind the ball against them.

Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson celebrates with Gordon Strachan after winning the Scottish Cup against Celtic at Hampden in 1984.
Aberdeen manager Alex Ferguson celebrates with Gordon Strachan after winning the Scottish Cup against Celtic at Hampden in 1984. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

“That’s what happens with Celtic as well.

“Instead, you have to concentrate on, how do we score goals against Celtic?

“When Celtic have the ball get it back and hit on the counter.

“You have to be brave on the ball and take Celtic players on in the last third.

“If you beat them that is fine but if you don’t then you might get a free kick.

“And if you get a free kick then you have a chance.

“If you concentrate on trying to stop Celtic, you will be beat.”

Strachan made a habit of claiming trophies with Aberdeen during his time at the club.

He won two European trophies, two league titles and two Scottish Cups.

Man-marking McGregor pointless

Aberdeen are 30 games without a win against Celtic in all competitions spanning multiple managers.

Beating the Hoops is an ongoing conundrum that has not been solved since a 1-0 win at Parkhead in May 2018.

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson and Celtic's Callum McGregor compete for the ball at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson and Celtic’s Callum McGregor compete for the ball at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Strachan, 68, managed Celtic from 2005 to 2009, leading the Parkhead side to three league titles, a Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

He said: “Teams think they have to man-mark Callum McGregor.

“However, they forget there are a lot of other good players in that Celtic team.

“The fact is, no-one has come away with being able to man-mark McGregor.

“That is because there is something he does, which is get the ball through the interceptions and knock-downs.”

Celtic's Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side's fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Celtic’s Johnny Kenny (left) scores their side’s fourth goal of a 5-1 win against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: PA

Thelin’s Reds held their own in the first half against Celtic at Pittodrie recently.

However, they suffered a second half collapse to lose 5-1.

Surprises required at Hampden

Thelin went with a 4-2-3-1 formation against Celtic, the formation he has used throughout the season.

Strachan hopes the Swede has a surprise up his sleeve for Hampden.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov look dejected during the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov look dejected during the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He said: “I was in the same situation as Jimmy Thelin when, as Southampton manager, I faced Arsenal in the FA Cup final (2003).

“Like Aberdeen did recently with Celtic, we played Arsenal in the league not long before the final.

“I didn’t give anything away about what my cup final team would be.

“We were playing an incredible Arsenal side with Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Robert Pires, all those guys.

“I never did any tactics at all, I just named the team and said to the players go out and play.

“I didn’t want to give Arsenal anything because I knew what I was going to do in the final.

“We lost 6-1 in the league game but put in a smashing performance in the final where we lost 1-0.

“I didn’t want to give anything away to our cup final opponents.

“Whether Jimmy did that I don’t know.

“That’s the way I did it because I had a plan which kind of worked as we were never under any real pressure.

“Arsenal were the more comfortable team but we managed to stay in there.

“And in the last couple of minutes we had chances.

“It is the same with the final on Saturday, even if you are pegged back you must make the Celtic players worry.

“That is the big thing.”

Conversation