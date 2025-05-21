Sean Wallace: Harsh lessons must be learned by Aberdeen for Scottish Cup final

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and his squad must learn harsh lessons from heavy defeats to Celtic ahead of the Scottish Cup final.

The Reds cannot hide from the brutal reality they have been ripped apart on more than one occasion by Celtic this season.

Aberdeen were humiliated 6-0 in the League Cup semi-final in November and humbled 5-1 in the Premiership at Pittodrie last week.

They also lost 5-1 against the Hoops at Celtic Park in February.

Somehow Thelin has to come up with a masterplan to not only limit the space for Celtic to play, but to also bring an attacking edge to Aberdeen.

Concerningly one of the heavy losses to Celtic this season was inflicted on the expansive surface of Hampden.

The wide pitch at the national stadium can be ruthlessly exploited by teams that play quick, passing football and expose space – like Celtic.

Intensity in the press from outset

Celtic were given too much time and space at Hampden in the semi-final.

So there must be an intensity and controlled ferocity to Aberdeen’s press from the outset on Saturday to ensure there is no repeat.

In the semi-final in November, Aberdeen held their own until the 29th minute when Cameron Carter-Vickers grabbed the opener.

That rocked the Reds who, before they could regroup and recalibrate, were 3-0 down 11 minutes after that opener.

The semi was over at half-time, and after that, it became a matter of damage limitation for a demoralised Dons.

It is not an isolated incident against the Old Firm this term.

Aberdeen delivered a granite-solid performance in the first half against Celtic last week and were drawing 1-1 on the verge of half-time.

Then they conceded in time added on to go into the break 2-1 down.

Within eight minutes of the restart they were 4-1 down and the game was dead.

Concerning gaps in defence at Ibrox

It was the same story in the second half of the 4-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox earlier this month – an even game until conceding the opener to Rangers in 55 minutes, followed by a complete collapse where the Reds were 3-0 down only 15 minutes after conceding the opener.

The gaps opened for Rangers to exploit were hugely concerning as the Ibrox side hit four goals after the break.

Only saves from keeper Dimitar Mitov prevented it being a far heavier hammering.

That was against a Rangers side who were on a seven-game winless slump at Ibrox dating back to February.

If Celtic score first in the Scottish Cup final, Aberdeen must retain their calm, composure, discipline, shape and gameplan to ensure they remain in the game.

Ideally the Dons will be the team to grab that first goal and Thelin’s side certainly have the attacking threat to strike the first blow.

No hiding from reality of recent form

However, there can be no hiding from the reality of Aberdeen’s form in the lead up to the final.

Thelin’s side have lost four successive games in the high-pressure, high-stakes post-split Premiership fixtures.

Aberdeen went into the clash with Dundee United needing only a draw to secure a fourth-placed Premiership finish.

They blew it, throwing away a half-time lead to suffer a damaging 2-1 reverse.

The repercussions are costly as the Dons lost out on a Europa League second qualifying spot.

Instead, they will enter at the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

That Euro spot could yet be upgraded as victory in the Scottish Cup final is rewarded with a Europa League second qualifying spot.

That would also bring guaranteed European action until December 18, as there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League.

Aberdeen can end the season with glory, make history and secure European action until Christmas.

But to achieve that they must learn lessons from heavy defeats to Celtic.