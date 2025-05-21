Winger Topi Keskinen outlines fundamental change to Aberdeen’s game for Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Winger Topi Keskinen outlines fundamental change to Aberdeen’s game for Scottish Cup final

Topi Keskinen lifts the lid on the one vital component Aberdeen MUST bring to the Scottish Cup final against Celtic at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen in action during the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen in action during the 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen started against England at Wembley this season – but insists the Scottish Cup final is the BIGGEST game of his career.

The 22-year-old has also won the Finnish Cup with HJK Helsinki, but that pales in comparison with the bid to lift silverware with the Dons.

Aberdeen face treble-chasing Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park
Aberdeen winger Topi Keskinen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

A 20,000-strong Red Army will travel to the national stadium and Keskinen has vowed the Dons will fight to take the trophy back to the Granite City.

Keskinen said: “I’ve played in some big games, but never in a cup final like this.

“The Scottish Cup final is the biggest and most important game for me.

“It is absolutely massive, and we have so many fans coming down to support us.

“They have travelled in numbers to every single game we have played.

“That’s why we need to show them our fighting spirit in the final.”

An £860.000 signing from HJK Helsinki last summer Keskinen has broken into the Finland team since moving to Pittodrie.

Cup success with HJK Helskinki

He earned his debut senior cap in a 3-0 Nations League loss to Greece on September 7.

Three days later, he started a 2-0 Nations League loss to England in front of 70,000 fans at Wembley.

Keskinen arrived in the Granite City, having already secured cup success during his time at HJK  Helsinki.

He won the Finnish Ligacup in 2023, with HJK Helsinki beating AC Oulu 2-1 in the final.

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

Ending Aberdeen’s 35-year Scottish Cup drought would have far more significance for the winger, however.

Keskinen said: “I won the cup with HJK Helskini, but it’s a pre-season tournament.

“Usually if you win it, you get bad luck for the league.

“However, we won the league after that cup success as well – but many teams aren’t so lucky.

“That cup is not that big. That’s why I didn’t like the cups in Finland that much, because teams don’t really care about them.

“In Finland if you lose the cup, you’re like: ‘Okay, now we have less games and we can focus on the league.’

“So that’s the mentality there – I don’t really like that.

“I think the cup should be like it is in Scotland, where you really want to win it.

“It’s great to have the experience of these big important games where there is a lot of hype.”

Keskinen on need for attacking edge

Aberdeen go into the final less than two weeks after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie in the Premiership.

Celtic's Maik Nawrocki blocks the shot of Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen during a 5-1 loss at Pittodrie.
Celtic's Maik Nawrocki blocks the shot of Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen during a 5-1 loss at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The Reds were also hammered 6-0 at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final in November.

Keskinen is under no illusions over the need for Aberdeen to be clinical in front of goal at the national stadium.

He said: “When we get our chances in the final, we need to score.

“It was the same with Helsinki when we played the European games against good teams – if you don’t score, they are going to score.

“When Celtic get chances, they are going to score, usually.

“I like Hampden a lot as the more space, the better for me.

“It is a special feeling playing at that stadium.”

Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen jumps up and punches the air in delight to celebrate his goal in the 2-1 Premiership win at Dundee.
Aberdeen's Topi Keskinen celebrates his goal at Dundee. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have not won the Scottish Cup since a penalty shoot-out victory over Celtic in the final in 1990.

Support from Family in Finland

The Reds’ previous Scottish Cup final appearance was in 2017 when they were narrowly edged out 2-1 by Celtic.

Manager Jimmy Thelin and Topi Keskinen (R) during a training session at Cormack Park.
Manager Jimmy Thelin and Topi Keskinen (R) during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.

Keskinen said: “My girlfriend is coming to the final.

“My family and friends are not coming as you can watch the final in Finland – they will all be watching.”

Conversation