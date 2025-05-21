EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen legend Jim Hermiston on wrecking Celtic’s treble dream in 1970… and confiscating beer from Hoops fans

Having destroyed Celtic’s domestic treble dream in the 1970 Scottish Cup final, Jim Hermiston had to inflict further misery on Hoops fans… by confiscating their beer as a police constable at Pittodrie.

Former defender Hermiston was a Hampden hero when Eddie Turnbull’s Aberdeen side shocked Celtic 3-1 in the final.

Fast forward to 1975 and Hermiston was pitched in at the deep end when instructed by the officer in charge to police the Celtic away fans at Pittodrie.

Hermiston had shocked Scottish football when retiring from the game while Aberdeen captain to take up a career in the police force.

Taking beer from Celtic supporters

Instead of harassing the ex-Don, who wrecked their domestic treble bid in 1970, the Celtic fans bought him Bovril.

Now based in Brisbane, Australia, Hermiston explained: “For my first game in the police I was in the Celtic end at Pittodrie.

“The officer in charge said ‘you go in amongst the Celtic supporters’.

“I had to take the beer off them when they were going into the ground.

“As the game progressed fans came down to say there’s a Bovril at the top of the stairs for you.

“I had about 30 odd cups of Bovril waiting for me during the game.

“I said to them ‘remember you used to call me names, now you’re getting me Bovril’.”

When the Dons won the League Cup in 1976, Hermiston was on duty as a police constable.

He proudly walked in front of the open-top bus, clearing a path down Union Street.

In 1970 Jock Stein’s Celtic were red hot favourites for the final, having already secured the league title and League Cup.

Hermiston’s fitness battle for final

The Parkhead club also had a European Cup final looming after the showdown with Aberdeen.

Celtic would lose the Euro final 2-1 to Dutch club Feyenoord.

The first of a double cup final heartache was delivered by the Dons.

Hermiston admits his involvement hung in the balance due to injury.

Hermiston, affectionately nicknamed ‘The Hermit’, said: “There was a real fear I wouldn’t make the final.

“I got a bad injury against Morton about six weeks prior to the final.

“Eddie Turnbull said there was a reserve match at Pittodrie on Tuesday night before the final.

“He told me to run my legs off in that match and if I came through unscathed I would be in the team for the final.

“No-one else knew about that.

“My old determination kicked in for that reserve match.

“I ran and ran and fired into tackles.

“When he said I was playing in the final the manager said my job was to mark Bobby Murdoch, who was a great player.

“Thankfully it worked out alright.”

Hermiston signed for Aberdeen from Bonnyrigg Rose in 1965.

Aberdeen had no fear of Celtic

He made 270 appearances from the Dons before joining the police force.

Aberdeen triumphed in the final courtesy of a Joe Harper penalty and a Derek McKay double.

Hermiston, 77, said: “Celtic were the odds-on favourites but we didn’t have any fear as we were such a young team.

“Before the final Eddie Turnbull told us to enjoy the game, play for each other and do our jobs.

“We had a good defence.

“And we knew if we defended well and got the ball up to Joey (Harper) we would have a chance of winning.

“We got stuck in and didn’t have any fear.

“I came from a country village so to play in front of more than 100,000 in a final was unbelievable.

“At the end of the game I could hardly talk.

“I didn’t realise I had been shouting so loud and was hoarse.

“The homecoming was brilliant.

“When we got to Aberdeen it was unbelievable, just wonderful on that double decker bus.”

Hermiston’s cup winning shirt returns to Hampden

Hermiston will stay up late to watch the final, which kicks off at midnight Australian time.

Son James will wear his shirt from the 1970 final when cheering on Jimmy Thelin’s side at Hampden.

His grandson Ben, who plays for Highland League club Deveronvale, will also be at the final.

Hermiston said: “I hope my 55-year-old Scottish Cup jersey my son will wear will send good vibes on to the pitch.

“It is only 11 v 11 on the pitch.

“I’m sure Aberdeen will be really pumped up for the final and ready to give it their absolute all.”