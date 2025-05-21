EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen legend Jim Hermiston on wrecking Celtic’s treble dream in 1970… and confiscating beer from Hoops fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen legend Jim Hermiston on wrecking Celtic’s treble dream in 1970… and confiscating beer from Hoops fans

Pittodrie great Hermiston also reveals how the shirt he wore in the 1970 Scottish Cup final win against Celtic will return to Hampden this weekend.

Aberdeen FC pose with the Scottish Cup in 1970. Back, from left, Teddy Scott (trainer), Tommy McMillan, Henning Boel, Jim Hermiston, Bobby Clark, Davie Robb, George Murray, Jimmy Bonthrone (assistant manager). Front, from left, Joe Harper, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Eddie Turnbull (manager), Martin Buchan (captain), George Buchan and Arthur Graham.
Image: ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd.
By Sean Wallace

Having destroyed Celtic’s domestic treble dream in the 1970 Scottish Cup final, Jim Hermiston had to inflict further misery on Hoops fans… by confiscating their beer as a police constable at Pittodrie.

Former defender Hermiston was a Hampden hero when Eddie Turnbull’s Aberdeen side shocked Celtic 3-1 in the final.

Fast forward to 1975 and Hermiston was pitched in at the deep end when instructed by the officer in charge to police the Celtic away fans at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen players with the Scottish Cup: (L-R) Henning Boel, Arthur Graham, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Tommy McMillan, Martin Buchan, Davie Robb, Jim Hermiston, Joe Harper, George Murray, Bobby Clark and George Murray. Image: SNS
Image: SNS.

Hermiston had shocked Scottish football when retiring from the game while Aberdeen captain to take up a career in the police force.

Taking beer from Celtic supporters

Instead of harassing the ex-Don, who wrecked their domestic treble bid in 1970, the Celtic fans bought him Bovril.

Now based in Brisbane, Australia, Hermiston explained: “For my first game in the police I was in the Celtic end at Pittodrie.

“The officer in charge said ‘you go in amongst the Celtic supporters’.

“I had to take the beer off them when they were going into the ground.

“As the game progressed fans came down to say there’s a Bovril at the top of the stairs  for you.

“I had about 30 odd cups of Bovril waiting for me during the game.

“I said to them ‘remember you used to call me names, now you’re getting me Bovril’.”

Joe Harper of Morton (left) with Jim Hermiston, Aberdeen FC. Scottish League Division 1 1969/70. Aberdeen 2 - Morton 2 at Pittodrie 13.9.1969. ABERDEEN JOURNALS Ltd. 13.9.1969.
Image: Aberdeen Journals Ltd.

When the Dons won the League Cup in 1976, Hermiston was on duty as a police constable.

He proudly walked in front of the open-top bus, clearing a path down Union Street.

In 1970 Jock Stein’s Celtic were red hot favourites for the final, having already secured the league title and League Cup.

Hermiston’s fitness battle for final

The Parkhead club also had a European Cup final looming after the showdown with Aberdeen.

Celtic would lose the Euro final 2-1 to Dutch club Feyenoord.

The first of a double cup final heartache was delivered by the Dons.

Hermiston admits his involvement hung in the balance due to injury.

Aberdeen line up before the 1-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win against Kilmarnock,in March 1970. From left: George Buchan, Ian Taylor, Joe Harper, Derek McKay, Jim Forrest, Jim Hamilton, Tommy Wilson, Jim Hermiston, Martin Buchan, Davie Robb, Henning Boel, Jens Petersen, George Murray, Bobby Clark and Tommy McMillan. Image: Aberdeen Journals.

Hermiston, affectionately nicknamed  ‘The Hermit’, said: “There was a real fear I wouldn’t make the final.

“I got a bad injury against Morton about six weeks prior to the final.

“Eddie Turnbull said there was a reserve match at Pittodrie on Tuesday night before the final.

Former Dons captain Jim Hermiston helping to march the open top bus along Union Street following the League Cup win in 1976.
Image: Aberdeen Journals.

“He told me to run my legs off in that match and if I came through unscathed I would be in the team for the final.

“No-one else knew about that.

“My old determination kicked in for that reserve match.

“I ran and ran and fired into tackles.

“When he said I was playing in the final the manager said my job was to mark Bobby Murdoch, who was a great player.

“Thankfully it worked out alright.”

Hermiston signed for Aberdeen from Bonnyrigg Rose in 1965.

Aberdeen had no fear of Celtic

He made 270 appearances from the Dons before joining the police force.

Aberdeen triumphed in the final courtesy of a Joe Harper penalty and a Derek McKay double.

Aberdeen captain Martin Buchan lifts the Scottish Cup after a 3-1 win against Celtic in the final at Hampden.
Image: Aberdeen Journals

Hermiston, 77, said: “Celtic were the odds-on favourites but we didn’t have any fear as we were such a young team.

“Before the final Eddie Turnbull told us to enjoy the game, play for each other and do our jobs.

“We had a good defence.

“And we knew if we defended well and got the ball up to Joey (Harper) we would have a chance of winning.

“We got stuck in and didn’t have any fear.

“I came from a country village so to play in front of more than 100,000 in a final was unbelievable.

“At the end of the game I could hardly talk.

“I didn’t realise I had been shouting so loud and was hoarse.

“The homecoming was brilliant.

“When we got to Aberdeen it was unbelievable, just wonderful on that double decker bus.”

Hermiston’s cup winning shirt returns to Hampden

Hermiston will stay up late to watch the final, which kicks off at midnight Australian time.

Son James will wear his shirt from the 1970 final when cheering on Jimmy Thelin’s side at Hampden.

His grandson Ben, who plays for Highland League club Deveronvale, will also be at the final.

Aberdeen FC legend Jim Hermiston's son James will wear his 1970 Scottish Cup final jersey to the 2025 final- (left to right) - James Hermiston, Ben, Lachie, Isobel, Katrina . Pittodrie, Aberdeen .
Aberdeen FC legend Jim Hermiston’s son James will wear his 1970 Scottish Cup final jersey to the 2025 final.  From left: James Hermiston, Ben, Lachie, Isobel and Katrina.

Hermiston said: “I hope my 55-year-old Scottish Cup jersey my son will wear will send good vibes on to the pitch.

“It is only 11 v 11 on the pitch.

“I’m sure Aberdeen will be really pumped up for the final and ready to give it their absolute all.”

