Aberdeen FC Aberdeen credited with an interest in Cove Rangers goalkeeper The Dons are reportedly one of three teams looking at the 25-year-old Australian. By Danny Law May 21 2025, 1:02 pm May 21 2025, 1:02 pm Share Aberdeen credited with an interest in Cove Rangers goalkeeper Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6762200/aberdeen-interest-cove-rangers-goalkeeper/ Copy Link 0 comment Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. The Dons are one of three Premiership clubs considering a move for the 25-year-old Australian. Dundee United and Motherwell are also weighing up a move for the Cove stopper, according to an article in the Daily Record. Suman has been a standout for Paul Hartley’s side, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship after being defeated in the play-off final by Airdrieonians on Saturday. Suman has reached the end of his contract following his move to Cove on a two-year deal in 2023. A new goalkeeper is expected to be a high priority for the Dons this summer with back-up Ross Doohan about to reach the end of his contract.
