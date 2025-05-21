Aberdeen credited with an interest in Cove Rangers goalkeeper

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The Dons are one of three Premiership clubs considering a move for the 25-year-old Australian.

Dundee United and Motherwell are also weighing up a move for the Cove stopper, according to an article in the Daily Record.

Suman has been a standout for Paul Hartley’s side, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship after being defeated in the play-off final by Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Suman has reached the end of his contract following his move to Cove on a two-year deal in 2023.

A new goalkeeper is expected to be a high priority for the Dons this summer with back-up Ross Doohan about to reach the end of his contract.