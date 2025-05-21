Fitness update on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie after suffering head injury when hit by chair at Tannadice

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has returned to training after suffering a head injury when struck by a chair at Tannadice.

The left-back was left with facial injuries and a head wound that required stitches when struck by a seat thrown from the Dons section after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

MacKenzie received treatment on the pitch from paramedics and was then taken off in a wheelchair.

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

MacKenzie was back on the training pitch with his teammates at Cormack Park today as the Reds build up to this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen face treble chasing Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

It could be Aberdeen youth academy graduate MacKenzie’s last game for the club.

MacKenzie’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Plymouth Argyle are among a number of clubs interested in the 25-year-old.