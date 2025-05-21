Fitness update on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie after suffering head injury when hit by chair at Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Fitness update on Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie after suffering head injury when hit by chair at Tannadice

Aberdeen defender MacKenzie required stitches to a head wound after being hit by a chair at Tannadice.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie required stitches after being hit by a chair after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice.
Aberdeen's Jack Mackenzie required stitches after being hit by a seat after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie has returned to training after suffering a head injury when struck by a chair at Tannadice.

The left-back was left with facial injuries and a head wound that required stitches when struck by a seat thrown from the Dons section after the 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

MacKenzie received treatment on the pitch from paramedics and was then taken off in a wheelchair.

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court in connection with the incident.

MacKenzie was back on the training pitch with his teammates at Cormack Park today as the Reds build up to this weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

Aberdeen face treble chasing Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

It could be Aberdeen youth academy graduate MacKenzie’s last game for the club.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie receives treatment after being hit with an object from the crowd in a 2-1 loss to Dundee United. Image: SNS

MacKenzie’s contract expires at the end of the season.

Plymouth Argyle are among a number of clubs interested in the 25-year-old.

 

Conversation