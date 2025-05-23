Scottish Cup final live blog: Aberdeen WIN Scottish Cup by beating Celtic on penalties

Scottish Cup final day proved to be a sensational one as Aberdeen and the Red Army travelled to Hampden, beat Celtic and lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The Dons became heroes as they ended a 30-game winless run against the Hoops, and thousands of supporters made their way to the national stadium to cheer them on.

The Press and Journal followed fans as they travelled to Glasgow, and caught up with those who filled the pubs to watch the game in the Granite City.

Aberdeen City Council announce plans for parade

There will be a parade tomorrow starting at noon. For all the details, we have prepared an all you need to know guide, here.

It is going to be a big day for the city, and people have been told to plan ahead.

Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings

Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

They’ve only gone and WON the Scottish Cup

Here are some of the best celebration images from Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup trophy lift – and the scenes afterwards:

WATCH: Fans react to the MOMENT Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup

We’ve captured the moment Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup!

ABERDEEN HAVE WON THE SCOTTISH CUP!!!!

Aberdeen win the penalty shoot-out 4-3, netting all four of their spot-kicks as hero goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov made saves from both Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston.

It’s the Dons’ first trophy since 2014 – and end a 35-YEAR wait for the Scottish Cup.

It’s penalties at Hampden to decide whether Aberdeen or Celtic win the 2024/25 Scottish Cup!

Our man with the camera’s pics of Shady Mo’s goal

P&J photographer has taken a magnificent set of pictures showing not only Shayden Morris’ equaliser for the Reds, but the ecstatic chaos which unfolded in the Dons end of the stadium as a result:

Second half of extra-time kicks-off… and it’s still 1-1

Extra-time needed at Hampden – Aberdeen 1 – Celtic 1

Aberdeen 1 – Celtic 1!

AND SUB MORRIS HAS LEVELLED FOR ABERDEEN!

A trademark cross from the wideman comes off Celtic goalie Kasper Schmeichel and finds its way into the net.

The Dons fans LOVED that. LOOK:

10 minutes left…

The Aberdeen fans are still in decent voice despite their side remaining 1-0 down going into the final 10 minutes at the national stadium.

Four subs on now for the Dons, following the latest triple-change from Thelin – including player-of-the-year Shayden Morris.

Our staff photographer’s first-half pictures:

Our picture man at Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic took these images in a frustrating opening period for the Dons –

HALF-TIME: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1

Ahhh. A composed first-half display from Aberdeen at the back undone on 39 minutes as Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington loses the flight of a Celtic corner delivery and shoulders the ball into his own net.

Unlucky? Maybe a slight nick on the way to him.

But, equally, it’s ANOTHER goal conceded from a set-play/corner/cross-ball for Aberdeen.

A total Achilles heel this term under Jimmy Thelin.

Dons fans (this is a fan-focused live blog after all) certainly subdued by the goal against their side, as you’d expect.

An incredible pre-match display from the travelling Red Army

Aberdeen fans had been working hard on fundraising/organising a pre-match display for the Scottish Cup final – and it did not disappoint.

Take a look at our video of the spectacle just before kick-off:

Not a Dons team we expected, and your score predictions

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to have shocked everyone by moving to 3/5 at the back for the first time this season… in the biggest game of the season, clearly in an attempt to deny Celtic the space they’ve used to punish the Dons 6-0 and 5-1 (twice) this term.

We asked the Red Army for their score predictions ahead of the game.

Here’s what some of you think will happen at Hampden…

Neil Henderson thinks 1-0 Aberdeen thanks to a late Leighton Clarkson free-kick.

David Taylor, meanwhile, plumped for 2-1 – Kevin Nisbet as first scorer for the Reds.

Colin Milne said: “Ask me again after the first 20 minutes.”

Tommy Russo thinks the Dons will win on penalties.

Oliver Carroll, however, predicted 5-0 Celtic.

The Aberdeen players will be out for their warm-up imminently (the goalkeepers already are). Here are some snaps from our photographer Darrell Benns of the Dons squad, suited and booted, having a look a pitch earlier on:

Dons fans descend on Hampden

Excitement building in Aberdeen pubs

Roddy and Graeme have been Pittodrie season ticket holders for more than a decade and have come to watch the final at Ma Cameron’s because season ticket holders get a discount.

Roddy said: “It’s great coming here – we come here before every match at Pittodrie. It’s just a lovely friendly atmosphere with great food.

“If Aberdeen have chances and they don’t take them they might be in trouble, but hopefully they put in a good performance.”

Graeme has fond memories of being at the 2014 Scottish League Cup final where the Dons defeated Inverness Caley Thistle on penalties. It’s just one of hundreds of games he’s been to.

A destination for many people in Aberdeen was The Foundry, with dozens of fans decked out in their Dons best.

The family-friendly atmosphere made it ideal for Nicky, Allana and Alfie.

Alfie, 9, was there supporting the Dons and is a season ticket holder – and has in the past been a flag bearer.

He is excited to see the team in action, especially Shayden Morris.

He previously also watched the semi-final win against Hearts at The Foundry and so the family came back for the final.

Paul, Kirstie, Joanna and Stephen were lucky enough to bag a table right in front of the TV at Ma Cameron’s.

Due to work they were unable to go to Glasgow, but are looking forward to the good atmosphere and and good food while they watch the game.

Paul recalls going to the 2014 Scottish League Cup final at Parkhead, and he said it was “unbelievable”.

Also at The Foundry was Kenny, Bryant and his son Harley, 19.

They chose that venue due to Harley’s additional needs and believe it’s a great environment for him to be in to cheer on his favourite team.

Bryant said: “He just loves being here to watch and cheer on the Dons, it’s a great atmosphere.”

One hour to go…

Just under an hour until the 2024/25 Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic kicks off at Hampden, and almost time for Dons fans to make their the way to ground.

I’m sure these guys will make it in time…

GAME ON at Hampden – the players have arrived

The players have started arriving at Hampden – and they look as though they are in fine form.

Fans at Hampden for what will be one incredible afternoon of football

Well, the Dons have started to arrive at Hampden.

And we have heard the team bus has just pulled up.

Our photographers are at the steps capturing all the arrivals – thank you to everyone who is taking part.

Dons fans are starting to arrive at Hampden, well almost!

Dons fans are now starting to arrive at Hampden, or almost, as they have taken a little detour into Florida Park Bar.

Raac campaign appeal for support at Hampden

Trapped by Raac campaigners are at Hampden.

The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign spotlights the plight of Aberdeen homeowners ensnared in a housing crisis due to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in their properties.

The campaign has galvanised public support, leading to more than 1,000 petition signatures and the widespread display of posters advocating for fair compensation and urgent governmental intervention.

Tension is building for Aberdeen youngsters

Aberdeen’s young fans are continuing to send us pictures of themselves decked out in red for the big day.

Dons dogs are ready for the cup final – including Dog Rougvie

By plane, train and automobile – fans will get to Hampden on time

Supporters travelling by road to Hampden for this afternoon’s Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final, despite a few delays, will all be well on their way to the national stadium.

Here are some of the photos we’ve been sent from cars and supporters’ buses:

They’ve made it! Dons fans arrive at Glasgow Queen Street

The Red Army cheering on their team

Scottish Cup final outfits, babies and travel snaps

As well as pictures from Aberdeen’s train and bus stations, as well as Glasgow, this morning, we’ve also been sent in some more Dons supporters in their outfits for Hampden or for watching at home – including a rather fetching suit and a VERY young member of the Red Army.

Take a look:

Dons fans descend on Glasgow

Dons fans have already been spotted arriving in Glasgow ahead of the Scottish Cup final this afternoon decked out in their signature red and white.

Childhood Aberdeen fans show up

Brodie Thomson, a fan since age of five, is excited to see the Dons put in a good shift at Hampden against Celtic.

Kyle Wright, who is the number one Kevin Nisbet fan, is hoping he is in action today.

Ross MacPherson, another childhood Dons fan, hopes to go out a celebrate in Glasgow – depending on the result.

Dons fans show off their colours

Fans queue at Aberdeen bus station

Fans clad in their Dons best eagerly waiting to get on the Glasgow-bound bus.

Dons fans all the way from Orkney

David Bryrie and Isle Bryrie, 11, who is attending her first cup final, is excited for the match.

They are part of the Orkney Dons, one of the largest Reds fan bases in Scotland.

David says he always been a fan, despite not hailing from Aberdeen, and is hoping for a great day out.

Great day out ahead

Matthew Milne, and his son Jayden, 10, “Great to be at another cup final, it’s a great day out with the family as much of the result might not go our way it’s about making memories with the family.

The father and son duo are most excited to see Graeme Shinnie on the pitch.

Matthew added: “I was at the last cup final 2014 we won and had a great time but it was a long day for sure. We are season ticket holders and go to every single game. The Dons always have a chance to win if they turn up.”

Next generation of Dons fans

Coby Thomson, 8, has been a fan all his young life and woke up very excited at 5am chanting for the Dons.

He can’t wait to get to Glasgow and wants to get a flag and a scarf.

All aboard

Buses and trains are filling up at Aberdeen stations as fans make their way to the national stadium.

Is Stewart wearing the best Aberdeen home top ever?

Here’s a morning debate – is Stewart MacCallum, who submitted a picture in his lucky Aberdeen top ahead of today’s Scottish Cup final, wearing the best Dons home kit EVER?

It’s certainly my favourite.

The 1985/86 cup double strip (though Stewart’s is from the season prior) is one loved by the Red Army – but does it rank above all other red Aberdeen kits for you?

Can’t remember all of your favourites? Fear not – here’s our full-colour list of every Aberdeen Football Club home strip since 1970.

Wearing a different top to Hampden/out and about today? Send us your get-up via social media!

From the Aberdeen camp:

How Aberdeen can beat Celtic – Aberdeen Tactics Watch:

Our columnists’ view:

Aberdeen Scottish Cup legends past:

Scottish Cup final day is HERE!

MORNING ALL. Ryan Cryle here…

The big day – Aberdeen against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final – has arrived. And we’ll be focusing on the Dons fans’ day (and hopefully their whole weekend!) as they support their team and the attempt to end a 35-year national trophy drought for the club.

Throughout Saturday, we’ll be keeping track of Reds supporters in both Aberdeen city centre and the 20,000 making the pilgrimage to Hampden.

Can Aberdeen do it?

The year of the bird? English clubs Liverpool (liver bird), Crystal Palace(eagles), Newcastle(magpies) and Spurs(cockerel) have all won silverware this season.

Will Aberdeen’s resident seagulls be flapping their wings with delight come full-time tomorrow?

On that note… It’s goodnight! Join Ryan Cryle early tomorrow for more fan updates and match build-up.

Tenerife holidaymakers going red – but not from sunburn

The sun will be shining on a number of Dons fans tomorrow who will be watching the match in Tenerife.

The holiday destination has not one – but two supporters’ bars and Aberdeen legend King Joey Harper has made the journey to watch the cup final in Spain.

Fans arriving in Glasgow: Aberdeen shirts already spotted in Glasgow Queen Street. Lisa Mutch and her Daughter Mollie say Come on you Reds.

Get the badges in: 50,000 fans will be going through the doors of Hampden Park tomorrow but it’s the calm before the storm at the ground tonight. Stand by for pictures of a sea of red before kick-off.

A winning strategy for the Dons?

Our Aberdeen tactics guru has spoken and has given some key thoughts on what the Dons could do to have the best chance against Celtic. Will it be 4-4-2? And what role will set pieces play?

He’s also given his predicted line-up for the match.

Wherever you may be… Those are the famous words to the Dons song and fans will be Standing Free all across the world for the final.

Here’s a picture of a garden in Northern Ireland that’s decked out in red ahead of the match.

Spoilt for choice

They said all in red… but which one? So much to choose from and so little time to decide. Richard Prest, who lives near Dundee, looks out his Dons colours as he plans to head to Hampden with wife Carol and youngest daughter Grace tomorrow.

Which strip would you go for?

The city is red: The call went out and the city answered. Shop fronts and pub signs have had a Dandy makeover.

It’s Fergie time for the owner of Tarragon Restaurant Graham Mitchell as he flies the red flag in Union Terrace Gardens.

Reds on the road

Thousands have their home shirts freshly washed and ready to throw on as they make their way down to Hampden.

But did you know there are a dozen roadworks planned on the main route between Aberdeen and Glasgow?

Don’t get caught out…

Scottish Cup Final: Travel guide for Aberdeen fans as all roads lead to Hampden

It’s been 35 years

Cast your mind back to May 1990. Vauxhall had just launched the Calibra, Margaret Thatcher was prime minister and a 21-year-old Stephen Hendry was the newly crowned King of the Crucible for the first time.

The Dons were flying high in the post-Fergie era and lifted the Scottish Cup after a penalty shoot-out with Celtic. But did you know the reaction to the win was not all positive?

Take a look back at the P&J’s coverage at the time and how the Dons victory became a political… football.

Ally McCoist might have been feeling blue not to feature in the final with Rangers crashing out before the quarters. But he gave his assessment of all the players ahead of the match. Here are his ratings.

Who was your favourite player in the 1989-90 season? Let us know in the comments below.

A back-up plan? If for whatever reason you can’t face watching the final tomorrow, you can always join the launch of the Denis Law trail in Aberdeen. It might be better for your nerves.

Here’s why the unveiling is taking place at the same time as Aberdeen’s biggest game of the season.

Do you have any pictures of you on cup final day in 1990? Send them in to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk