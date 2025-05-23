Scottish Cup final live blog: Aberdeen WIN Scottish Cup by beating Celtic on penalties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Cup final live blog: Aberdeen WIN Scottish Cup by beating Celtic on penalties

Catch up on our Aberdeen fan-focused live blog after the Dons beat Celtic in the 2025 Scottish Cup final.

By P&J Live and Sport Teams
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS

Scottish Cup final day proved to be a sensational one as Aberdeen and the Red Army travelled to Hampden, beat Celtic and lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The Dons became heroes as they ended a 30-game winless run against the Hoops, and thousands of supporters made their way to the national stadium to cheer them on.

The Press and Journal followed fans as they travelled to Glasgow, and caught up with those who filled the pubs to watch the game in the Granite City.

Catch up on our live blog below – and stay tuned to The Press and Journal for more reaction to Aberdeen’s glory day.

Aberdeen City Council announce plans for parade

There will be a parade tomorrow starting at noon. For all the details, we have prepared an all you need to know guide, here. 

It is going to be a big day for the city, and people have been told to plan ahead.

Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings

Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

They’ve only gone and WON the Scottish Cup

Here are some of the best celebration images from Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup trophy lift – and the scenes afterwards:

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin lifts the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Trophy during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.
Aberdeen celebrate winning the Scottish Cup on penalties during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen football club parade
Aberdeen Manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, on May 24, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

WATCH: Fans react to the MOMENT Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup

We’ve captured the moment Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup!

ABERDEEN HAVE WON THE SCOTTISH CUP!!!!

Aberdeen win the penalty shoot-out 4-3, netting all four of their spot-kicks as hero goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov made saves from both Celtic captain Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston.

It’s the Dons’ first trophy since 2014 – and end a 35-YEAR wait for the Scottish Cup.

It’s penalties at Hampden to decide whether Aberdeen or Celtic win the 2024/25 Scottish Cup!

Our man with the camera’s pics of Shady Mo’s goal

P&J photographer has taken a magnificent set of pictures showing not only Shayden Morris’ equaliser for the Reds, but the ecstatic chaos which unfolded in the Dons end of the stadium as a result:

Shayden Morris’ goal for Aberdeen against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and their fans celebrate Shayden Morris’ goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and their fans celebrate Shayden Morris’ goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and their fans celebrate Shayden Morris’ goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and their fans celebrate Shayden Morris’ goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen and their fans celebrate Shayden Morris’ goal against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Second half of extra-time kicks-off… and it’s still 1-1

Extra-time needed at Hampden – Aberdeen 1 – Celtic 1

Aberdeen 1 – Celtic 1!

AND SUB MORRIS HAS LEVELLED FOR ABERDEEN!

A trademark cross from the wideman comes off Celtic goalie Kasper Schmeichel and finds its way into the net.

The Dons fans LOVED that. LOOK:

10 minutes left…

The Aberdeen fans are still in decent voice despite their side remaining 1-0 down going into the final 10 minutes at the national stadium.

Four subs on now for the Dons, following the latest triple-change from Thelin – including player-of-the-year Shayden Morris.

Our staff photographer’s first-half pictures:

Our picture man at Saturday’s Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic took these images in a frustrating opening period for the Dons –

Celtic scoring to go 1-0 ahead. Saturday 24th May 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen players looking dejected. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington with an injured shoulder. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

HALF-TIME: Aberdeen 0 Celtic 1

Ahhh. A composed first-half display from Aberdeen at the back undone on 39 minutes as Tottenham loanee Alfie Dorrington loses the flight of a Celtic corner delivery and shoulders the ball into his own net.

Unlucky? Maybe a slight nick on the way to him.

The ball comes off of Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and into the net to make it 1-0 to Celtic. Image: SNS.

But, equally, it’s ANOTHER goal conceded from a set-play/corner/cross-ball for Aberdeen.

A total Achilles heel this term under Jimmy Thelin.

Dons fans (this is a fan-focused live blog after all) certainly subdued by the goal against their side, as you’d expect.

An incredible pre-match display from the travelling Red Army

Aberdeen fans had been working hard on fundraising/organising a pre-match display for the Scottish Cup final – and it did not disappoint.

Take a look at our video of the spectacle just before kick-off:

Not a Dons team we expected, and your score predictions

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to have shocked everyone by moving to 3/5 at the back for the first time this season… in the biggest game of the season, clearly in an attempt to deny Celtic the space they’ve used to punish the Dons 6-0 and 5-1 (twice) this term.

We asked the Red Army for their score predictions ahead of the game.

Here’s what some of you think will happen at Hampden…

Neil Henderson thinks 1-0 Aberdeen thanks to a late Leighton Clarkson free-kick.

David Taylor, meanwhile, plumped for 2-1 – Kevin Nisbet as first scorer for the Reds.

Colin Milne said: “Ask me again after the first 20 minutes.”

Tommy Russo thinks the Dons will win on penalties.

Oliver Carroll, however, predicted 5-0 Celtic.

The Aberdeen players will be out for their warm-up imminently (the goalkeepers already are). Here are some snaps from our photographer Darrell Benns of the Dons squad, suited and booted, having a look a pitch earlier on:

Dons players inspecting the pitch prematch – Peter Ambrose, Pape Gueye, Shayden Morris and Vicente Besuijen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dons players inspecting the pitch prematch – Nicky Devlin and Dante Polvara. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dons players inspecting the pitch prematch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dons players turned pundits Andy Considine and Charlie Mulgrew chatting to Shayden Morris. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Dons fans descend on Hampden

It’s not a football match without a Hey Jimmy hat. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Seat Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans took to their seats. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
All smiles before the match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Making memories Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Want to see all our photos from the day? Check out our gallery by clicking here. 

Excitement building in Aberdeen pubs

Roddy and Graeme have been Pittodrie season ticket holders for more than a decade and have come to watch the final at Ma Cameron’s because season ticket holders get a discount.

Roddy said: “It’s great coming here – we come here before every match at Pittodrie. It’s just a lovely friendly atmosphere with great food.

“If Aberdeen have chances and they don’t take them they might be in trouble, but hopefully they put in a good performance.”

Graeme has fond memories of being at the 2014 Scottish League Cup final where the Dons defeated Inverness Caley Thistle on penalties. It’s just one of hundreds of games he’s been to.

Roddy and Graeme. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A destination for many people in Aberdeen was The Foundry, with dozens of fans decked out in their Dons best.

The family-friendly atmosphere made it ideal for Nicky, Allana and Alfie.

Alfie, 9, was there supporting the Dons and is a season ticket holder – and has in the past been a flag bearer.

He is excited to see the team in action, especially Shayden Morris.

He previously also watched the semi-final win against Hearts at The Foundry and so the family came back for the final.

Alfie, Allana and Nicky. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Paul, Kirstie, Joanna and Stephen were lucky enough to bag a table right in front of the TV at Ma Cameron’s.

Due to work they were unable to go to Glasgow, but are looking forward to the good atmosphere and and good food while they watch the game.

Paul recalls going to the 2014 Scottish League Cup final at Parkhead, and he said it was “unbelievable”.

Paul, Kirstie, Joanne and Stephen at Ma Camerons. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Also at The Foundry was Kenny, Bryant and his son Harley, 19.

They chose that venue due to Harley’s additional needs and believe it’s a great environment for him to be in to cheer on his favourite team.

Bryant said: “He just loves being here to watch and cheer on the Dons, it’s a great atmosphere.”

Harley, Bryant and Kenny at the Foundry. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

One hour to go…

Just under an hour until the 2024/25 Scottish Cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic kicks off at Hampden, and almost time for Dons fans to make their the way to ground.

I’m sure these guys will make it in time…

Dons fans in Glasgow pre-match. Image: Andy Cawley.
Dons fans in Glasgow pre-match. Image: Andy Cawley.
Dons fans in Glasgow pre-match. Image: Andy Cawley.
Dons fans in Glasgow pre-match. Image: Andy Cawley.
Dons fans in Glasgow pre-match. Image: Andy Cawley.
It’s going to be some fun in Glasgow with the Dons. Image: Julie McKenzie.
Choral singing near Hampden. Image: Julie McKenzie.
Pubs are packed in Glasgow. Image: Julie McKenzie.

GAME ON at Hampden – the players have arrived

The players have started arriving at Hampden – and they look as though they are in fine form.

Aberdeen coach with manager Jimmy Thelin arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach with captain Graeme Shinnie arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen coach arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Fans at Hampden for what will be one incredible afternoon of football

Well, the Dons have started to arrive at Hampden.

And we have heard the team bus has just pulled up.

Our photographers are at the steps capturing all the arrivals – thank you to everyone who is taking part.

Celtic Aberdeen football club Dons Hampden Cup Final
Former players Mark Reynolds and Adam Rooney arrive at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football club celtic hampden cup final
Mack, Chris and Kerr Hopcroft. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen football club celtic hampden cup final
Tracey and Derek Morrice. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Dons fans are starting to arrive at Hampden, well almost!

Dons fans are now starting to arrive at Hampden, or almost, as they have taken a little detour into Florida Park Bar.

Aberdeen fans at Florida Park Bar near Hampden. Image:  Caroline McAndrew.
Hampden Aberdeen Football Club Dons Celtic cup final
Tension is mounting. Image: Andy Cawley
Hampden Aberdeen Football Club Dons Celtic cup final
P&J reporter Graham Fleming is heading to the match.
Celtic Aberdeen Football club Hampden cup final
Come on Aberdeen! Image: Andy Cawley.

 

Celtic Hampden Aberdeen Football Club Dons cup final
Heading to the game. Image: Andy Cawley
Celtic Hampden Aberdeen Football Club Dons cup final
What a day to be in Glasgow. Image: Andy Cawley

Raac campaign appeal for support at  Hampden

Trapped by Raac campaigners are at Hampden.

The Press and Journal’s Trapped by Raac campaign spotlights the plight of Aberdeen homeowners ensnared in a housing crisis due to the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in their properties.

Hampden Aberdeen Football Club Dons Celtic cup final
Raac Campaigners are at Hampden. Image: Lindsay Bruce/ DC Thomson.

The campaign has galvanised public support, leading to more than 1,000 petition signatures and the widespread display of posters advocating for fair compensation and urgent governmental intervention.

If you have not signed the petition, then follow this link. 

Tension is building for Aberdeen youngsters

Aberdeen’s young fans are continuing to send us pictures of themselves decked out in red for the big day.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Ross Mouat with a young Dons fan.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Joanne Black ahead of her first time to Hampden.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
You can’t beat a bit of face paint. David Learmonth.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Rachael Junor is all ready for the game.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Naomi Charlesworth is very proud of these two young Dons fans.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Sarah Ormond with two wee ones who are already cheering on the Dons.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Young Aberdeen fans Millie ,10, and Georgia, 6, joining dad, Scott Christie, on the way up from Newcastle to Glasgow for the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Clare Milne has this wee one decked out in their strip and scarf.

Dons dogs are ready for the cup final – including Dog Rougvie

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Molly Killoh – a 10-week-old puppy – predicts 1-0 Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Jim Wiseman submitted this pic of Dog Rougvie and thinks the final will end 2-1 to Aberdeen, with Kevin Nisbet to score first.

By plane, train and automobile – fans will get to Hampden on time

Supporters travelling by road to Hampden for this afternoon’s Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final, despite a few delays, will all be well on their way to the national stadium.

Here are some of the photos we’ve been sent from cars and supporters’ buses:

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Rachel Hay in a car to Hampden.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Amanda Byers shows the many strange things you need for a cup final.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Lauren Marcella and Georgia Grieve ahead of the Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Marlene Robson is very excited about the match.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Sam Gall is on the way for the big day.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Wendy Clinton has a car full for the Dons big day out.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Charley Duncan and her crew look like they have taken over a carriage for the big day.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Heidi Douglas sent this photo of her trip to Hampden.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Some fans are on the bus to Hampden. thanks to Sarah Omond for sending it in.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Fans on the bus to the match. Image: Carole Kelman/Facebook
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Thousands of fans were picked up from Aberdeen heading down to Glasgow ths morning. Image: Julie Spence/ Facebook

They’ve made it! Dons fans arrive at Glasgow Queen Street

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Hoards of fans make their way out of Glasgow Queen Street. Image: Andy Cawley.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Young fans are ready for the match. Image: Andy Cawley

The Red Army cheering on their team

Scottish Cup final outfits, babies and travel snaps

As well as pictures from Aberdeen’s train and bus stations, as well as Glasgow, this morning, we’ve also been sent in some more Dons supporters in their outfits for Hampden or for watching at home – including a rather fetching suit and a VERY young member of the Red Army.

Take a look:

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Sam Gordon’s Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final suit.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Martin Youngson’s Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final outfit.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
David Smith ahead of the Aberdeen v Celtic Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Baby Struan Park getting a nap in before the 3pm kick-off.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Dons fans Martin Christie and Viki Rafferty in front. Craig Peters and Kelly Wilson, rear, ahead of the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
One coach-load of Aberdeen fans heading to the Scottish Cup final at Hampden on Saturday.

Dons fans descend on Glasgow

Dons fans have already been spotted arriving in Glasgow ahead of the Scottish Cup final this afternoon decked out in their signature red and white.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Dons fans in Glasgow. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Young fans on Buchanan Street. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Dons fans in their red and white attire. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Dons fans outside Glasgow Central. Image: Andy Cawley

Childhood Aberdeen fans show up

Brodie Thomson, a fan since age of five, is excited to see the Dons put in a good shift at Hampden against Celtic.

Kyle Wright, who is the number one Kevin Nisbet fan, is hoping he is in action today.

Ross MacPherson, another childhood Dons fan, hopes to go out a celebrate in Glasgow – depending on the result.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
From L-R: Brodie Thomson, Kyle Wright and Ross MacPherson. Image: DC Thomson.

Dons fans show off their colours

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Excitement in the air. Image: DC Thomson.

Fans queue at Aberdeen bus station

Fans clad in their Dons best eagerly waiting to get on the Glasgow-bound bus.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Andrew Rodger and Glenn Angus are on their way to Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Friends Kayleigh Alexander and Katrina Keldey. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Queues at Aberdeen bus station. Image: DC Thomson.

Dons fans all the way from Orkney

David Bryrie and Isle Bryrie, 11, who is attending her first cup final, is excited for the match.

They are part of the Orkney Dons, one of the largest Reds fan bases in Scotland.

David says he always been a fan, despite not hailing from Aberdeen, and is hoping for a great day out.

Great day out ahead

Matthew Milne, and his son Jayden, 10,  “Great to be at another cup final, it’s a great day out with the family as much of the result might not go our way it’s about making memories with the family.

Celtic Aberdeen Hampden Cup final
Orkney fans have made it to the game. Image: Andy Cawley

The father and son duo are most excited to see Graeme Shinnie on the pitch.

Matthew added: “I was at the last cup final 2014 we won and had a great time but it was a long day for sure. We are season ticket holders and go to every single game. The Dons always have a chance to win if they turn up.”

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Matthew Milne and his son Jayden, 10, on their way to Glasgow. Image: DC Thomson.

Next generation of Dons fans

Coby Thomson, 8, has been a fan all his young life and woke up very excited at 5am chanting for the Dons.

He can’t wait to get to Glasgow and wants to get a flag and a scarf.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Coby went for the red hair to cheer on the Dandies. Image: Ross Hempseed

All aboard

Buses and trains are filling up at Aberdeen stations as fans make their way to the national stadium.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Supporters ready for the buses. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Hundreds of fans are at Aberdeen rail station. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Is Stewart wearing the best Aberdeen home top ever?

Here’s a morning debate – is Stewart MacCallum, who submitted a picture in his lucky Aberdeen top ahead of today’s Scottish Cup final, wearing the best Dons home kit EVER?

It’s certainly my favourite.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Stewart MacCallum in his Aberdeen top for the Scottish Cup final.

The 1985/86 cup double strip (though Stewart’s is from the season prior) is one loved by the Red Army – but does it rank above all other red Aberdeen kits for you?

Can’t remember all of your favourites? Fear not – here’s our full-colour list of every Aberdeen Football Club home strip since 1970.

Wearing a different top to Hampden/out and about today? Send us your get-up via social media!

What have you missed this week? We’ve had loads of Aberdeen-focused Scottish Cup final build-up this week across our sports and news teams. Here’s a selection of content you might want to explore this morning, either in your bed or on a supporters’ bus…

From the Aberdeen camp:

Graeme Shinnie during the Aberdeen FC pre-Scottish Cup final press conference at Pittodrie Stadium, on May 21, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image: SNS.
Graeme Shinnie during the Aberdeen FC pre-Scottish Cup final press conference at Pittodrie Stadium, on May 21, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. Image: SNS.

How Aberdeen can beat Celtic – Aberdeen Tactics Watch:

Our columnists’ view:

Aberdeen Scottish Cup legends past:

Scottish Cup final day is HERE!

MORNING ALL. Ryan Cryle here…

The big day – Aberdeen against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final – has arrived. And we’ll be focusing on the Dons fans’ day (and hopefully their whole weekend!) as they support their team and the attempt to end a 35-year national trophy drought for the club.

Throughout Saturday, we’ll be keeping track of Reds supporters in both Aberdeen city centre and the 20,000 making the pilgrimage to Hampden.

Can Aberdeen do it?

The year of the bird? English clubs Liverpool (liver bird), Crystal Palace(eagles), Newcastle(magpies) and Spurs(cockerel) have all won silverware this season.

Will Aberdeen’s resident seagulls be flapping their wings with delight come full-time tomorrow?

On that note… It’s goodnight! Join Ryan Cryle early tomorrow for more fan updates and match build-up.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Image: Darrell Benns.
Joe Harper (middle left), with Wille Garner (middle right), with Tenerife based Dons supporters Willie Bruce (left) and Martyn Mackie (right)
Joe Harper (middle), with Wille Garner (right), and Zizzis owner Willie Bruce (left). Image: supplied.

Tenerife holidaymakers going red – but not from sunburn

The sun will be shining on a number of Dons fans tomorrow who will be watching the match in Tenerife.

The holiday destination has not one – but two supporters’ bars and Aberdeen legend King Joey Harper has made the journey to watch the cup final in Spain.

Fans arriving in Glasgow: Aberdeen shirts already spotted in Glasgow Queen Street. Lisa Mutch and her Daughter Mollie say Come on you Reds.

Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
Lisa and Mollie have arrived in Glasgow. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen Football Club Dons fans Celtic Hampden.
The stadium is ready to go. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Get the badges in: 50,000 fans will be going through the doors of Hampden Park tomorrow but it’s the calm before the storm at the ground tonight. Stand by for pictures of a sea of red before kick-off.

A winning strategy for the Dons?

Our Aberdeen tactics guru has spoken and has given some key thoughts on what the Dons could do to have the best chance against Celtic. Will it be 4-4-2? And what role will set pieces play?

He’s also given his predicted line-up for the match.

Wherever you may be… Those are the famous words to the Dons song and fans will be Standing Free all across the world for the final.

Here’s a picture of a garden in Northern Ireland that’s decked out in red ahead of the match.

Mark Haggan says COYR from Lisburn.

Spoilt for choice

They said all in red… but which one? So much to choose from and so little time to decide. Richard Prest, who lives near Dundee, looks out his Dons colours as he plans to head to Hampden with wife Carol and youngest daughter Grace tomorrow.

Which strip would you go for?

The city is red: The call went out and the city answered. Shop fronts and pub signs have had a Dandy makeover.

It’s Fergie time for the owner of Tarragon Restaurant Graham Mitchell as he flies the red flag in Union Terrace Gardens.

Graham Mitchell and the Alex Ferguson banner in Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Submitted.

Reds on the road

Thousands have their home shirts freshly washed and ready to throw on as they make their way down to Hampden.

But did you know there are a dozen roadworks planned on the main route between Aberdeen and Glasgow?

Don’t get caught out…

Scottish Cup Final: Travel guide for Aberdeen fans as all roads lead to Hampden

Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 190. Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant.
Aberdeen players celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 1990. Back row from left: Alex McLeish, Hans Gillhaus, Theo Snelders, Robert Connor, Gregg Watson, Brian Irvine, Stuart McKimmie. Front row from left: Eoin Jess, Charlie Nicholas, Jim Bett, Paul Mason, David Robertson and Brian Grant. Image: SNS

It’s been 35 years

Cast your mind back to May 1990. Vauxhall had just launched the Calibra, Margaret Thatcher was prime minister and a 21-year-old Stephen Hendry was the newly crowned King of the Crucible for the first time.

The Dons were flying high in the post-Fergie era and lifted the Scottish Cup after a penalty shoot-out with Celtic. But did you know the reaction to the win was not all positive?

Take a look back at the P&J’s coverage at the time and how the Dons victory became a political… football.

Ally McCoist might have been feeling blue not to feature in the final with Rangers crashing out before the quarters. But he gave his assessment of all the players ahead of the match. Here are his ratings.

Who was your favourite player in the 1989-90 season? Let us know in the comments below.

A back-up plan? If for whatever reason you can’t face watching the final tomorrow, you can always join the launch of the Denis Law trail in Aberdeen. It might be better for your nerves.

Here’s why the unveiling is taking place at the same time as Aberdeen’s biggest game of the season.

Do you have any pictures of you on cup final day in 1990? Send them in to livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk