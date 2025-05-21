Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to shock cup winners Crystal Palace for Scottish Cup inspiration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to shock cup winners Crystal Palace for Scottish Cup inspiration

Dons boss believe shock FA Cup winners can inspire his side as they bid to shock holders Celtic at Hampden.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has urged his players to look to shock FA Cup winners Crystal Palace for inspiration as his side chase an underdog victory of their own in the Scottish Cup.

The Dons travel to Hampden on Saturday to face treble-chasing Celtic in the final.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are overwhelming favourites to win the trophy and complete a domestic clean sweep.

But Thelin believes his players can take confidence from the Eagles’ shock win against Manchester City – and other cup shocks across Europe this season.

The Dons boss said: “It’s not every year you are in the Scottish Cup final, I think the last one was eight years ago.

“What we have tried to say is that it’s an achievement to arrive in the final, but once you are there the winner takes it all.

“We have a shared strong belief we can do it and that is the mindset you have to have.

“Look at other cup finals in Europe this year, a lot of things have happened.

“Does Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup last weekend show what can happen? Yes, because a final is always a final.

“If you go into the game in the right way, the things you try to do are working then the possibility is always there.

“Will I speak to the players about this? We speak about a lot of things, we have our strategies.

“The thing for me is you can feel everyone is aligned and have belief and hunger.

“The belief has to be there, you have to dream big and give everything you have.

“I see the spirit in the players, the belief is there and we’ll give everything we have.

“This is the final game left this season so we have to try to enjoy this moment.”

Crystal Palace players celebrate with the FA Cup trophy. Image: PA.

Respect for Rodgers on pause at Hampden

Thelin expressed his admiration for the job rival manager Brendan Rodgers has done in his second spell at Celtic Park.

But the Aberdeen manager says his respect for the Hoops boss will not affect his desire to beat Celtic for the first time this season and bring the cup back to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (right) greets Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Image: PA.
The Dons boss said: “I like Brendan and have had good chats with him.

“When you talk, sometimes with people you can talk about everything – football and other things also.

“He is a good person and a good manager.

“When you see what he’s done and the way he works, he’s a really good manager with a lot of experience.

“I have a lot of respect for him, but on Saturday it’s a final and now we will compete against each other.

“It’s really exciting.”

Dons boss relieved MacKenzie escaped serious injury

Defender Jack MacKenzie joined his team-mates for training at Cormack Park on Wednesday as the Dons stepped up their preparations for the final.

The full-back suffered facial injuries after being struck by a chair thrown from the stand at Tannadice following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat by Dundee United on Saturday.

But despite having to wear a bandage to protect his stitches in training, the defender will be available for the game at Hampden.

He said: “Jack is doing well. He was on the pitch today training with the team so he’s okay.

“It was important for him to be involved, of course he has some restrictions heading the ball with the stitches.

“But he was on the pitch with the boys, training well and he was good.

“Was he lucky? Yes, it was on his head, so it was good it didn’t hit him in the eye.

“We are trying to move on from the incident and look forward to the good things.

“Always, the safety of the players in every working place has to be secure.

“But in general, the passion and support we have had from our supporters all season has been amazing.”

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Thelin is pleased and relieved MacKenzie was not seriously injured after being struck by the seat on the Tannadice pitch.

The Aberdeen manager has enjoyed the passionate nature of Scottish football in his first season, but hopes there is no repeat of the incident in the future.

Thelin said: “This was an incident, but if you see how the supporters at home and the travelling support, how much they put their life into the football club, it’s incredible.

“Incidents should not happen, but they happen in all areas of life.

“It was our time to be involved in one, but in general, if you see the whole it’s an incredible support.”

