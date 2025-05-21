Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin looks to shock cup winners Crystal Palace for Scottish Cup inspiration

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has urged his players to look to shock FA Cup winners Crystal Palace for inspiration as his side chase an underdog victory of their own in the Scottish Cup.

The Dons travel to Hampden on Saturday to face treble-chasing Celtic in the final.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are overwhelming favourites to win the trophy and complete a domestic clean sweep.

But Thelin believes his players can take confidence from the Eagles’ shock win against Manchester City – and other cup shocks across Europe this season.

The Dons boss said: “It’s not every year you are in the Scottish Cup final, I think the last one was eight years ago.

“What we have tried to say is that it’s an achievement to arrive in the final, but once you are there the winner takes it all.

“We have a shared strong belief we can do it and that is the mindset you have to have.

“Look at other cup finals in Europe this year, a lot of things have happened.

“Does Crystal Palace winning the FA Cup last weekend show what can happen? Yes, because a final is always a final.

“If you go into the game in the right way, the things you try to do are working then the possibility is always there.

“Will I speak to the players about this? We speak about a lot of things, we have our strategies.

“The thing for me is you can feel everyone is aligned and have belief and hunger.

“The belief has to be there, you have to dream big and give everything you have.

“I see the spirit in the players, the belief is there and we’ll give everything we have.

“This is the final game left this season so we have to try to enjoy this moment.”

Respect for Rodgers on pause at Hampden

Thelin expressed his admiration for the job rival manager Brendan Rodgers has done in his second spell at Celtic Park.

But the Aberdeen manager says his respect for the Hoops boss will not affect his desire to beat Celtic for the first time this season and bring the cup back to Pittodrie.

The Dons boss said: “I like Brendan and have had good chats with him.

“When you talk, sometimes with people you can talk about everything – football and other things also.

“He is a good person and a good manager.

“When you see what he’s done and the way he works, he’s a really good manager with a lot of experience.

“I have a lot of respect for him, but on Saturday it’s a final and now we will compete against each other.

“It’s really exciting.”

Dons boss relieved MacKenzie escaped serious injury

Defender Jack MacKenzie joined his team-mates for training at Cormack Park on Wednesday as the Dons stepped up their preparations for the final.

The full-back suffered facial injuries after being struck by a chair thrown from the stand at Tannadice following Aberdeen’s 2-1 defeat by Dundee United on Saturday.

But despite having to wear a bandage to protect his stitches in training, the defender will be available for the game at Hampden.

He said: “Jack is doing well. He was on the pitch today training with the team so he’s okay.

“It was important for him to be involved, of course he has some restrictions heading the ball with the stitches.

“But he was on the pitch with the boys, training well and he was good.

“Was he lucky? Yes, it was on his head, so it was good it didn’t hit him in the eye.

“We are trying to move on from the incident and look forward to the good things.

“Always, the safety of the players in every working place has to be secure.

“But in general, the passion and support we have had from our supporters all season has been amazing.”

Thelin is pleased and relieved MacKenzie was not seriously injured after being struck by the seat on the Tannadice pitch.

The Aberdeen manager has enjoyed the passionate nature of Scottish football in his first season, but hopes there is no repeat of the incident in the future.

Thelin said: “This was an incident, but if you see how the supporters at home and the travelling support, how much they put their life into the football club, it’s incredible.

“Incidents should not happen, but they happen in all areas of life.

“It was our time to be involved in one, but in general, if you see the whole it’s an incredible support.”