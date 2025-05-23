Scottish Cup: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin grateful for pre-final advice from Sir Alex Ferguson

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is grateful for the advice he has received from club legend Sir Alex Ferguson as he bids to bring the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie.

Sir Alex, the Dons’ greatest-ever manager, has been in touch with Thelin in the build-up to Saturday’s cup final meeting with Celtic at Hampden.

The Aberdeen boss has expressed his gratitude to Ferguson, who also consoled him following the Dons’ League Cup defeat by the Hoops in November.

The Aberdeen manager said: “He has been in touch and I have some advice also.

“He’s a really nice gentleman and it’s good to talk to him sometimes.

“It’s nice to follow in his footsteps now our focus is on the Scottish Cup.”

‘You can’t carry the weight from the past’

The spectre of Ferguson and the club’s legendary Gothenburg Greats side, who dominated Scottish football in the 1980s, looms large over Pittodrie.

But Thelin is far from daunted by the challenge of trying to attain a modicum of the success the all-conquering Aberdeen side of 40 years ago achieved.

The Swede relishes the task – and hopes his players will do so, too.

Thelin said: “I think you can always use history in different ways.

“Sometimes we can keep doing what we want to be and try to come back to be a stable team and fight for these titles and try to win.

“That’s the first thing – but you can’t carry the weight from the past. That’s different. You have to try to create a new story and focus on this.

“That’s what it was then and it’s incredible, but we are trying to push for a good future.

“That’s why we said we’re trying to build a stronger team for every season and nothing has changed there.

“Now, in this moment, we are in the final of the first year and we’re going to try to do something good with the time we have here.”

Aberdeen players will give their all to lift Scottish Cup

The Dons last won the cup in 1990 when they beat Celtic 9-8 in the first final in the competition’s history to be decided on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes.

Thelin would love nothing more than to end that long wait, but he knows there are no guarantees of success.

He does, however, offer a promise his side will give their all at Hampden.

The Aberdeen manager said: “First of all, it’s easy to take things for granted. It was eight years the last time we were in the Scottish Cup final.

“You can end up in the final, but you can’t promise things. You can promise that it’s going to be a really good achievement, and the players understand and try to catch the moment.

“We can’t do more than the best we can do and hopefully that’s going to help us to win it.

“We know we have a really good opponent on the other side, but a cup is a cup and a final is a final.”

Thelin urges players to seize the moment

For some of Thelin’s squad, including Hibs-bound Jamie McGrath, the game at Hampden will be their last appearance in an Aberdeen shirt.

That’s why the Dons boss hopes everyone involved realises the opportunity they have to leave their mark on the rich history of the club by achieving something only a select few have had the chance to experience.

He said: “So many things happen in a team in one year.

“I saw some videos from the season start in my first week here and some came from the friendly games and it’s incredible how much has happened.

“Even the players who have come and left. It’s a lot.

“A lot of changes happened this year with players and even staff. It’s gone so quick.

“Don’t take things for granted because football is quite a long career – but it’s also a short one. You never know what’s happening in the future.

“Sometimes you get injuries. Sometimes you go to another club that is really good, but can’t have this level to reach the finals.

“So, catch this moment. That’s the message we have.”

The showpiece occasion will be the first final of Thelin’s managerial career and it has captured the attention of his homeland.

Thelin has attracted media attention and well-wishers from Sweden in the build-up to the final.

He said: “The Scottish Cup is the oldest competition, that’s what people I know also know.

“They think it’s an amazing moment, an incredible moment. Everybody, of course, is wishing me luck and every footballer luck in this moment.”