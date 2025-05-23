Scottish Cup: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin grateful for pre-final advice from Sir Alex Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Cup: Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin grateful for pre-final advice from Sir Alex Ferguson

The Dons’ greatest-ever manager has offered his support as current gaffer Thelin bids to end the club’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday against Celtic.

By Paul Third
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin hopes to see his side lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin hopes to see his side lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin is grateful for the advice he has received from club legend Sir Alex Ferguson as he bids to bring the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie.

Sir Alex, the Dons’ greatest-ever manager, has been in touch with Thelin in the build-up to Saturday’s cup final meeting with Celtic at Hampden.

The Aberdeen boss has expressed his gratitude to Ferguson, who also consoled him following the Dons’ League Cup defeat by the Hoops in November.

The Aberdeen manager said: “He has been in touch and I have some advice also.

Sir Alex Ferguson with the statue in his honour at Aberdeen's Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
Sir Alex Ferguson with the statue in his honour at Aberdeen’s Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“He’s a really nice gentleman and it’s good to talk to him sometimes.

“It’s nice to follow in his footsteps now our focus is on the Scottish Cup.”

‘You can’t carry the weight from the past’

The spectre of Ferguson and the club’s legendary Gothenburg Greats side, who dominated Scottish football in the 1980s, looms large over Pittodrie.

But Thelin is far from daunted by the challenge of trying to attain a modicum of the success the all-conquering Aberdeen side of 40 years ago achieved.

Aberdeen have won the Scottish Cup seven times. Willie Miller pictured performing the trophy lift in 1982. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen have won the Scottish Cup seven times. Willie Miller pictured performing the trophy lift in 1982. Image: SNS.

The Swede relishes the task – and hopes his players will do so, too.

Thelin said: “I think you can always use history in different ways.

“Sometimes we can keep doing what we want to be and try to come back to be a stable team and fight for these titles and try to win.

“That’s the first thing – but you can’t carry the weight from the past. That’s different. You have to try to create a new story and focus on this.

“That’s what it was then and it’s incredible, but we are trying to push for a good future.

“That’s why we said we’re trying to build a stronger team for every season and nothing has changed there.

“Now, in this moment, we are in the final of the first year and we’re going to try to do something good with the time we have here.”

Aberdeen players will give their all to lift Scottish Cup

The Dons last won the cup in 1990 when they beat Celtic 9-8 in the first final in the competition’s history to be decided on penalties following a goalless 120 minutes.

Thelin would love nothing more than to end that long wait, but he knows there are no guarantees of success.

He does, however, offer a promise his side will give their all at Hampden.

The Aberdeen manager said: “First of all, it’s easy to take things for granted. It was eight years the last time we were in the Scottish Cup final.

“You can end up in the final, but you can’t promise things. You can promise that it’s going to be a really good achievement, and the players understand and try to catch the moment.

“We can’t do more than the best we can do and hopefully that’s going to help us to win it.

“We know we have a really good opponent on the other side, but a cup is a cup and a final is a final.”

Thelin urges players to seize the moment

For some of Thelin’s squad, including Hibs-bound Jamie McGrath, the game at Hampden will be their last appearance in an Aberdeen shirt.

That’s why the Dons boss hopes everyone involved realises the opportunity they have to leave their mark on the rich history of the club by achieving something only a select few have had the chance to experience.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the cup final. Image: SNS
Dons boss Jimmy Thelin at a training session at Cormack Park ahead of the cup final. Image: SNS.

He said: “So many things happen in a team in one year.

“I saw some videos from the season start in my first week here and some came from the friendly games and it’s incredible how much has happened.

“Even the players who have come and left. It’s a lot.

“A lot of changes happened this year with players and even staff. It’s gone so quick.

“Don’t take things for granted because football is quite a long career – but it’s also a short one. You never know what’s happening in the future.

“Sometimes you get injuries. Sometimes you go to another club that is really good, but can’t have this level to reach the finals.

“So, catch this moment. That’s the message we have.”

The showpiece occasion will be the first final of Thelin’s managerial career and it has captured the attention of his homeland.

Thelin has attracted media attention and well-wishers from Sweden in the build-up to the final.

He said: “The Scottish Cup is the oldest competition, that’s what people I know also know.

“They think it’s an amazing moment, an incredible moment. Everybody, of course, is wishing me luck and every footballer luck in this moment.”

Conversation