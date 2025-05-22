Mats Knoester: Jimmy Thelin got ANGRY with Aberdeen squad during league run-in – but Scottish Cup win would make us heroes FOREVER

Mats Knoester has revealed manager Jimmy Thelin lost his cool with his squad during the disappointing climax to Aberdeen’s up-down Premiership season.

But the Dutchman says “everybody” in the Dons dressing room knows they can join the pantheon of Pittodrie legends with Scottish Cup final success this weekend.

The Dons head to Hampden to take on Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic juggernaut on Saturday on the back of four league campaign-closing losses, including a 2-1 defeat at Dundee United last weekend, which saw Thelin’s third-place hopefuls slump to a fifth-place finish.

Asked whether the frustration of the last few matches had been enough to provoke even Swedish ice-man Thelin to anger with his players behind the scenes, centre-back Knoester said: “Yes, of course – he has to go at us if we’re not showing up.

“I think a manager always has to do that at certain moments.

“But, in general, he’s the same guy as he is in front of you guys. So composed, calm.

“I think it was against… yeah, it was with the Rangers game (4-0 Ibrox defeat, where he lost his temper).

“We have to be more consistent in what we are doing. Stop conceding a goal after we score or whatever.

“I think that’s what went wrong in the last four games. There’s been too many ups and downs.

“We were good in the first half against Dundee (United) and we totally dropped after a goal or after them changing something.

“I understand his frustration in that as well – that was my frustration also.”

Chance for Aberdeen team to be ‘forever on the wall’ at Pittodrie

Regardless of how the Premiership campaign concluded, 26-year-old Knoester – a January signing after leaving Hungarian outfit Ferencvaros – says this Reds team are fully aware they have the chance to write their names into club folklore at the national stadium on Saturday.

The chance to be “forever on the wall” at Pittodrie has been talked about “a few times now” in the build-up to the final, Knoester revealed.

He added: “When I signed, one of the things they mentioned is the history and the things Aberdeen has won.

“It’s been a while now (since the club won a trophy)

“You don’t get this opportunity many times.

“It’s not something normal, but I think everybody realises that.”

However, Knoester insists there is a balance to be struck in Aberdeen’s preparations – between dreams of achieving something massive, and navigating a multitude of moments en route to winning a 90-minute – and whatever else is required – game of football.

He said: “We mention it (what it would be like to win the trophy) because it’s the subject of this week.

“The further you go, the more you start to believe and think about it.

“But then, on the other hand, it’s also a game in itself.

“It starts with doing the right things, like you always try to do – and then a little bit better.

“On one hand, you talk about it the whole time.

“On the other hand, you want to focus on the simple tasks.”

Give Celtic ‘a little bit and they will take full advantage’

Beating treble-chasing Celtic has proved anything but straightforward for Aberdeen this season, and in previous seasons.

The Dons are winless in 30 outings against the Hoops, with one draw (a thrilling 2-2 at Parkhead back in October) and four losses against their cup final opponents this term under Thelin.

More recently, there has been a 6-0 hammering in the League Cup semi-final at Hampden, and away then home dual 5-1 Premiership hidings.

Knoester was hooked in last midweek’s Pittodrie 5-1 reverse, and described the night as a “big disappointment” personally.

On what he has learned about Rodgers’ side, he said: “Well, they don’t leave much – they’re a very good team. Everybody knows that.

“They don’t win things by coincidence.

“What I’ve learned from it is that you give them a little bit and they will take full advantage of it.

“So we need to have a really good game-plan and stick to that.”

Knoester: Celtic 90% favourites to beat Aberdeen – but we have reasons to be positive

Knoester’s thinks “90%” of onlookers “expect Celtic are going to win” the cup final.

Dutchman Knoester has previous final experience – having played in the Danish Cup final for runners-up AGF last year.

After a showpiece with his former club which “really slipped away” and “was a tough one to take”, he is hopeful he can avoid the same near-miss pain with Aberdeen.

While Knoester didn’t play, he picked up a Dutch Cup winner’s medal with Feyenoord as a teenager.

Saturday is, however, “definitely one of the biggest” matches of his footballing career, with his two brothers and parents, John and Caroline, travelling to watch him in action.

Knowing “what’s at stake” for Aberdeen – not just silverware, but a guaranteed European group stage berth next term for winning the cup – the defender thinks there has been “a lot of positive stuff” this season to bolster the Reds’ confidence for the clash.

He said: “Yes, we’re not the favourites.

“But I think we as a team and also people supporting the club should not forget what we did right.

“We’ve had been playing until the very end in the league for the fourth place and even third place the week before.

“We’re in the cup final now, so there’s also a lot of positive stuff to look at.

“But I understand where it comes from. People think: ‘They played us in the league a few weeks ago, they lost with a score like that and now they go to Hampden for the final. What are the chances?’ you know.

“But it’s a new game. It’s a cup game – a game in itself – and we have to learn from the last game as well.”