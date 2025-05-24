Gallery: Aberdeen fans celebrate dramatic Scottish Cup victory against Celtic

It was a day to remember for the 20,000 Aberdeen fans who were at Hampden to cheer on the Dons against Celtic in the final of the Scottish Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side were hoping to become the first Aberdeen side since 1990 to win the national competition.

A dramatic game went all the way to extra time and penalties with the Reds emerging victorious thanks to goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov producing two spot-kick saves to deny Celtic captain Callum McGregor and right-back Alasdair Johnston.

That sparked jubilant scenes as the Dons celebrated a long-awaited Scottish Cup victory.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Hampden to capture the Red Army in Aberdeen’s biggest match of the season. Andy Cawley was also on hand to capture Don’s fans around Glasgow.

Can you spot anyone you know?