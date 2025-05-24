Gallery: Aberdeen fans celebrate dramatic Scottish Cup victory against Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Aberdeen fans celebrate dramatic Scottish Cup victory against Celtic

The Dons won the national competition for the first time since 1990.

A day that will live long in the memory for the Aberdeen support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law & Heather Fowlie

It was a day to remember for the 20,000 Aberdeen fans who were at Hampden to cheer on the Dons against Celtic in the final of the Scottish Cup.

Jimmy Thelin’s side were hoping to become the first Aberdeen side since 1990 to win the national competition.

A dramatic game went all the way to extra time and penalties with the Reds emerging victorious thanks to goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov producing two spot-kick saves to deny Celtic captain Callum McGregor and right-back Alasdair Johnston.

That sparked jubilant scenes as the Dons celebrated a long-awaited Scottish Cup victory.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was at Hampden to capture the Red Army in Aberdeen’s biggest match of the season. Andy Cawley was also on hand to capture Don’s fans around Glasgow.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Some Aberdeen fans gearing up for Hampden. Image: Andy Cawley
Some Dons getting in the mood. Image: Andy Cawley
A Dons fan ready for a huge afternoon. Image: Andy Cawley
Dons fans getting off the train into Glasgow. Image: Andy Cawley
there were plenty of young fans there to cheer on the Dons. Image: Andy Cawley
A day to remember for the Red Army. Image: Andy Cawley
Ready to cheer their team on! Image: Andy Cawley
A huge day for the Dons as they looked to topple the favourites. Image: Andy Cawley
COYR! Image: Andy Cawley
The stadium before the match. Image: Darrell Benns
The cup final programme. Image: Darrell Benns
Allan and Alec Henderson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Oscar and Steve Vance. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans at Hampden ahead of the match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Oliver Pratt and Mia Spurgeon. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Bruce family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans outside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Quirrie family. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Don, Agatha, Alex and Bethan Vasey. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Some fans gearing up for the game Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans making their way to Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Carie Aitken with Alastair and Sandra Learmonth. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach with manager Jimmy Thelin arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Captain Graeme Shinnie arriving at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin inspecting the pitch before the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dons players inspecting the pitch pre-match- Oday Dabbagh and Mats Knoester. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dons fans in a Glasgow pub. Image: Andy Cawley
Iona Fyfe in Glasgow for the football. Image: Andy Cawley
The Glenrothes Dons fans out to support their team. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen fans' Scottish Cup final display. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A day they won’t forget. Image: Andy Cawley
Aberdeen fans inside Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Come on you reds! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Saoking up the atmosphere. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
High fives for Angus the bull. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Waving the flag high in the stands. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Stand Free. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen fans celebrate at full time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A day they won’t forget. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A young Aberdeen fan enjoying his day. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen fans didn’t stop singing. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
They can’t believe what has happened. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporters cheer on their team. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An amazing day at Hampden Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in Ma Cameron’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in the Old Schoolhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in McNasty’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A full house in McNasty’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dons fans watching the game in the Old Schoolhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s goal! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Party time in McNasty’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
COYR! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in the Old Schoolhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Goal! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Dons fans celebrate at full time. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Excitement builds in the Old Schoolhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Beers up! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in the Old Schoolhouse. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A fantastic show of support for the Dons. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Fans watching the game in Ma Cameron’s. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

 

Conversation