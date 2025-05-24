Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings: Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings: Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

The Dons held their nerve to defeat Celtic on penalties on a dramatic day at Hampden Park.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (R) and Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

Aberdeen’s wait for Scottish Cup glory is over after a tense and dramatic afternoon at Hampden Park.

A penalty shootout was required to separate the sides with the Dons emerging victorious after Dimitar Mitov made spot-kick saves to deny Hoops captain Callum McGregor and defender Alasdair Johnston.

Here’s who were the top performers on the day and how they rated…

Aberdeen

  • Dimitar Mitov: A heroic display from the Bulgaria international. Made a huge save to deny Daizen Maeda in injury time and then produced the two penalty saves to win the cup for Aberdeen. 9
  • Nicky Devlin: Deployed at left wing-back and did very well to nullify the threat of Nicolas Kuhn, who was eventually substituted. Replaced in the 90th minute by Jack MacKenzie after a tireless shift. 8
  • Jack Milne: A surprise inclusion in the middle of the defensive three and rose to the occasion with an excellent display. 9
  • Mats Knoester: Another impressive performance by the Dutch defender, who has proven to be a shrewd acquisition for the Dons. Didn’t put a foot wrong. 8
  • Alfie Dorrington: Didn’t allow the own goal to affect his performance. Picked up a couple of knocks but made some vital interceptions. 8
  • Alexander Jensen: The right wing-back managed to frustrate SPFL player of the year Daizen Maeda. Wasn’t as much of a threat going forward but one cross almost caused Liam Scales to turn the ball into his own net. 8
Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara celebrate winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
  • Graeme Shinnie: Moved back into the centre of midfield for the final, he drove the Dons to glory on his 300th appearance for the club. A true captain’s display. 9
  • Leighton Clarkson: The midfielder helped combat Celtic’s attacking threats with a disciplined display. Had an opportunity with a free kick from a perfect position but didn’t trouble Kasper Schmeichel. 8
  • Ante Palaversa: An energetic and composed shift from the Croatian who broke up several Celtic attacks. 8
  • Topi Keskinen: Replaced by Pape Gueye after 57 minutes. Worked hard but mainly on the periphery of the game. 7
  • Kevin Nisbet: A thankless task for the Aberdeen striker who put in a power of work to close down the Celtic defenders. Headed over from a Clarkson free kick. 7
Fans spill onto the park after Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris (centre) celebrates after his cross is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Image: SNS.

Substitutes:

  • Pape Gueye: Caused the Celtic defence plenty of problems after replacing Keskinen. 7
  • Dante Polvara: Couldn’t convert a huge chance to win the game in the second half of extra time when he volleyed over but made an imapct. 7
  • Oday Dabbagh: Replaced the tiring Kevin Nisbet. Helped get the team up the park. 7
  • Shayden Morris: Made a telling contribution with a dangerous cross that Schmeichel flapped into his own goal. Pace made the Celtic defenders nervous. 8
  • Jack MacKenzie: Replaced Nicky Devlin in the 90th minute. Composed display. 7
  • Kristers Tobers: Latvia captain came on for the tiring Milne in extra time. Helped get the team through to penalties. 6

Not used: Ross Doohan, Fletcher Boyd.

Celtic

  • Kasper Schmeichel: A disastrous day for the Danish goalkeeper. At fault for the equaliser and didn’t get close to the Aberdeen penalties. 4
  • Alistair Johnston: Not overly troubled defensively but didn’t produce his usual attacking prowess. 5
  • Cameron Carter-Vickers: A solid display from the central defender. One of the better players for Celtic. Booked after an altercation with Shinnie. 7
  • Liam Scales: The former Aberdeen loan player looked very jittery in the first half. Steadied himself but never looked comfortable. 5
  • Greg Taylor: Went close twice to getting on the scoresheet. Decent display. 7
Goalmouth action at Hampden Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
  • Callum McGregor: Quiet by his standards but came into the game in extra time. Missed penalty summed up a frustrating day for the Hoops captain. 6
  • Arne Engels: Created Celtic’s goal with a dangerous delivery from a first-half corner. Faded as the game wore on. 6
  • Paulo Bernardo: Didn’t keep possession well enough at times. Got into good positions but final ball was poor. 5
  • Nicolas Kuhn: Couldn’t get the better of Nicky Devlin. Was replaced by James Forrest after 65 minutes.
  • Adam Idah: A frustrating shift for the Republic of Ireland striker who found life tough against the three Aberdeen central defenders. 5
  • Daizen Maeda: Not a day to remember for the SPFL’s player of the year. Had a huge chance to win the game but couldn’t convert. 5

Substitutes:

  • Luke McCowan: Replaced Arne Engels and added a bit more impetus to Celtic’s play. 6
  • James Forrest: Looked Celtic’s most dangerous player before picking up an injury. 6
  • Yang Hyun-jun: Came on for Adam Idah but struggled to make an impression. 5
  • Johnny Kenny: Brought on for the injured James Forrest. Should have done better with a headed chance. 5
  • Jeffrey Schlupp: Smacked the crossbar with a fizzing strike from the edge of the area. Looked solid. 6

Not used: Viljami Sinisalo, Austin Trusty, Tony Ralston.

Conversation