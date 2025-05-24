Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings: Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

Aberdeen’s wait for Scottish Cup glory is over after a tense and dramatic afternoon at Hampden Park.
A penalty shootout was required to separate the sides with the Dons emerging victorious after Dimitar Mitov made spot-kick saves to deny Hoops captain Callum McGregor and defender Alasdair Johnston.
Here’s who were the top performers on the day and how they rated…
Aberdeen
- Dimitar Mitov: A heroic display from the Bulgaria international. Made a huge save to deny Daizen Maeda in injury time and then produced the two penalty saves to win the cup for Aberdeen. 9
- Nicky Devlin: Deployed at left wing-back and did very well to nullify the threat of Nicolas Kuhn, who was eventually substituted. Replaced in the 90th minute by Jack MacKenzie after a tireless shift. 8
- Jack Milne: A surprise inclusion in the middle of the defensive three and rose to the occasion with an excellent display. 9
- Mats Knoester: Another impressive performance by the Dutch defender, who has proven to be a shrewd acquisition for the Dons. Didn’t put a foot wrong. 8
- Alfie Dorrington: Didn’t allow the own goal to affect his performance. Picked up a couple of knocks but made some vital interceptions. 8
- Alexander Jensen: The right wing-back managed to frustrate SPFL player of the year Daizen Maeda. Wasn’t as much of a threat going forward but one cross almost caused Liam Scales to turn the ball into his own net. 8
- Graeme Shinnie: Moved back into the centre of midfield for the final, he drove the Dons to glory on his 300th appearance for the club. A true captain’s display. 9
- Leighton Clarkson: The midfielder helped combat Celtic’s attacking threats with a disciplined display. Had an opportunity with a free kick from a perfect position but didn’t trouble Kasper Schmeichel. 8
- Ante Palaversa: An energetic and composed shift from the Croatian who broke up several Celtic attacks. 8
- Topi Keskinen: Replaced by Pape Gueye after 57 minutes. Worked hard but mainly on the periphery of the game. 7
- Kevin Nisbet: A thankless task for the Aberdeen striker who put in a power of work to close down the Celtic defenders. Headed over from a Clarkson free kick. 7
Substitutes:
- Pape Gueye: Caused the Celtic defence plenty of problems after replacing Keskinen. 7
- Dante Polvara: Couldn’t convert a huge chance to win the game in the second half of extra time when he volleyed over but made an imapct. 7
- Oday Dabbagh: Replaced the tiring Kevin Nisbet. Helped get the team up the park. 7
- Shayden Morris: Made a telling contribution with a dangerous cross that Schmeichel flapped into his own goal. Pace made the Celtic defenders nervous. 8
- Jack MacKenzie: Replaced Nicky Devlin in the 90th minute. Composed display. 7
- Kristers Tobers: Latvia captain came on for the tiring Milne in extra time. Helped get the team through to penalties. 6
Not used: Ross Doohan, Fletcher Boyd.
Celtic
- Kasper Schmeichel: A disastrous day for the Danish goalkeeper. At fault for the equaliser and didn’t get close to the Aberdeen penalties. 4
- Alistair Johnston: Not overly troubled defensively but didn’t produce his usual attacking prowess. 5
- Cameron Carter-Vickers: A solid display from the central defender. One of the better players for Celtic. Booked after an altercation with Shinnie. 7
- Liam Scales: The former Aberdeen loan player looked very jittery in the first half. Steadied himself but never looked comfortable. 5
- Greg Taylor: Went close twice to getting on the scoresheet. Decent display. 7
- Callum McGregor: Quiet by his standards but came into the game in extra time. Missed penalty summed up a frustrating day for the Hoops captain. 6
- Arne Engels: Created Celtic’s goal with a dangerous delivery from a first-half corner. Faded as the game wore on. 6
- Paulo Bernardo: Didn’t keep possession well enough at times. Got into good positions but final ball was poor. 5
- Nicolas Kuhn: Couldn’t get the better of Nicky Devlin. Was replaced by James Forrest after 65 minutes.
- Adam Idah: A frustrating shift for the Republic of Ireland striker who found life tough against the three Aberdeen central defenders. 5
- Daizen Maeda: Not a day to remember for the SPFL’s player of the year. Had a huge chance to win the game but couldn’t convert. 5
Substitutes:
- Luke McCowan: Replaced Arne Engels and added a bit more impetus to Celtic’s play. 6
- James Forrest: Looked Celtic’s most dangerous player before picking up an injury. 6
- Yang Hyun-jun: Came on for Adam Idah but struggled to make an impression. 5
- Johnny Kenny: Brought on for the injured James Forrest. Should have done better with a headed chance. 5
- Jeffrey Schlupp: Smacked the crossbar with a fizzing strike from the edge of the area. Looked solid. 6
Not used: Viljami Sinisalo, Austin Trusty, Tony Ralston.
