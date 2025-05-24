Aberdeen v Celtic player ratings: Who were the top performers in the Scottish Cup final?

Aberdeen’s wait for Scottish Cup glory is over after a tense and dramatic afternoon at Hampden Park.

A penalty shootout was required to separate the sides with the Dons emerging victorious after Dimitar Mitov made spot-kick saves to deny Hoops captain Callum McGregor and defender Alasdair Johnston.

Here’s who were the top performers on the day and how they rated…

Aberdeen

A heroic display from the Bulgaria international. Made a huge save to deny Daizen Maeda in injury time and then produced the two penalty saves to win the cup for Aberdeen. 9 Nicky Devlin: Deployed at left wing-back and did very well to nullify the threat of Nicolas Kuhn, who was eventually substituted. Replaced in the 90th minute by Jack MacKenzie after a tireless shift. 8

Didn’t allow the own goal to affect his performance. Picked up a couple of knocks but made some vital interceptions. 8 Alexander Jensen: The right wing-back managed to frustrate SPFL player of the year Daizen Maeda. Wasn’t as much of a threat going forward but one cross almost caused Liam Scales to turn the ball into his own net. 8

Moved back into the centre of midfield for the final, he drove the Dons to glory on his 300th appearance for the club. A true captain’s display. 9 Leighton Clarkson: The midfielder helped combat Celtic’s attacking threats with a disciplined display. Had an opportunity with a free kick from a perfect position but didn’t trouble Kasper Schmeichel. 8

Substitutes:

Pape Gueye: Caused the Celtic defence plenty of problems after replacing Keskinen. 7

Not used: Ross Doohan, Fletcher Boyd.

Celtic

Kasper Schmeichel: A disastrous day for the Danish goalkeeper. At fault for the equaliser and didn’t get close to the Aberdeen penalties. 4

The former Aberdeen loan player looked very jittery in the first half. Steadied himself but never looked comfortable. 5 Greg Taylor: Went close twice to getting on the scoresheet. Decent display. 7

Didn’t keep possession well enough at times. Got into good positions but final ball was poor. 5 Nicolas Kuhn: Couldn’t get the better of Nicky Devlin. Was replaced by James Forrest after 65 minutes.

Substitutes:

Luke McCowan: Replaced Arne Engels and added a bit more impetus to Celtic’s play. 6

Brought on for the injured James Forrest. Should have done better with a headed chance. 5 Jeffrey Schlupp: Smacked the crossbar with a fizzing strike from the edge of the area. Looked solid. 6

Not used: Viljami Sinisalo, Austin Trusty, Tony Ralston.