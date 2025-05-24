What boss Jimmy Thelin said after Aberdeen’s historic Scottish Cup triumph

Jubilant Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin revealed he told his team they had to “dream big” before the historic Scottish Cup final win against Celtic.

The Dons triumphed 4-3 in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Hampden to secure the trophy for the first time since 1990.

It is a victory that automatically elevates Thelin and his squad to club legends.

Thelin insists he is bursting with pride at the manner his side overturned the odds to beat treble-chasing Celtic at the national stadium.

The Swede also hailed the 20,000 travelling fans for inspiring the Reds to cup glory that not only brings silverware but guaranteed European group stage action next season.

Thelin told Aberdeen to ‘dream big’

Thelin also revealed he showed inspirational videos to the team at the hotel before the final that had been sent in by supporters.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov was the penalty hero when saving spot-kicks from Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnston.

Thelin said: “You have to be allowed to dream big.

“We had to dream big in the final because when you do anything can happen.

“All this week I tried to bring this belief to the squad that they can win.

“They were cramped and tired late on but kept believing and took the extra step for one another.

“I’m happy, relieved and tired. I will enjoy tonight.

“The way the players competed, how they defended when they were cramped made me so proud.

“I’m proud of how they also used the energy from our supporters who travelled down to Hampden.

“They were also so strong in the penalties.”

Celtic went ahead in the first half via an Alfie Dorrington own goal when a Cameron Carter Vickers header deflected in off the defender’s shoulder.

European group stage action secured

Aberdeen hit back late in the second half when a Shayden Morris corner was deflected into his own net by keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Scottish Cup win also secures guaranteed European football for Aberdeen next season until mid December.

Aberdeen will enter the Europa League at the play-off spot.

Should the Reds lose the play-off they have the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League.

A clearly emotional Thelin said: “What can I say?

“They were so mature today in tactical discipline the whole game and never stopped believing.

“That’s why I’m so proud because it’s not easy when you have played against Celtic some days before and you lose 5-1 to them.

“And then you have a final against them so soon after..

“Football is so amazing. You have to be strong in the difficult times, stick together, keep believing.

“We have a lot to look forward to.

“The players fought so hard all week, and during the whole game, during extra time.”

Aberdeen went into the final on the back of a four game Premiership losing slump that saw them lose out on fourth spot to Dundee United.

Formation change by boss Thelin

Amidst that losing run was the 5-1 hammering by Celtic at Pittodrie.

Lessons were learned from that heavy loss to the Hoops and Thelin switched formation for the final from his favoured 4-2-3-1 to a 5-3-2.

He explained: “After the loss to Dundee United we tried to think what is the best way to win the final?

“We got together with the players and we were very clear what we wanted to do – and everyone bought into it.

“For the whole game we defended as a team and were patient.

“The hard work was amazing from the players.”

Aberdeen were cheered on at the national stadium by a 20,000 strong travelling support who made their half of the stadium a sea of red.

The Red Army sent messages of inspiration prior to the final that Thelin showed to the fans.

Legend Sir Alex Ferguson also sent a video message.

Thelin said: “You can see how much it means to everyone.

“Even people around the club supported us in creating this belief inside.

“Some people sent some videos, everybody was contributing to this victory today.

“You see the fans that travelled the whole season, and it’s so nice to end the season in this way, and they have been so…

“Our supporters bought all the tickets for this final in eight hours.

“That was 20,000 tickets.

“I’m so happy that we can celebrate now and be so proud of our football club.

“We tried to put a smile on the face of the supporters, and we did today.

For Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers it was the first time he had tasted defeat at Hampden.

Celtic boss congratulates Aberdeen

He offered congratulations to the Dons and backed keeper Schmeichel whose own goal brought the teams level at 1-1.

Rodgers said: “Congratulations to Aberdeen, it is great for them to win the trophy.

“Kasper has apologised to his team-mates but he has been outstanding for us.

“It is one of those moments in a game that can happen.

“I thought we were very slow against Aberdeen’s structure.”