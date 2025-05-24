Scottish Cup: Three things we learned as Aberdeen are crowned winners

Aberdeen’s 35-year wait to win the Scottish Cup is over.

For the first time since 1990, the Dons are Scottish Cup winners after beating Celtic 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

A display full of character and determination saw the Dons come from behind to force extra-time, before finding more resolve to come out on top with a perfect conversion rate of penalties in the shootout.

On the day Dons Hall of Famer Brian Irvine, the spot-kick hero of 1990, celebrated his 60th birthday, it was fitting that Aberdeen should end their wait, and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers’ perfect record in the competition, in the process.

With this victory, which denied the Hoops a domestic treble, Aberdeen also have the added bonus of earning guaranteed group stage football in Europe next season

Here’s three things we learned on a stunning afternoon for the Dons.

Jimmy Thelin can change

So much of the build-up to the final had focused on what would the Aberdeen manager should do differently following some morale-sapping defeats to Celtic this season.

We got our answer at Hampden as the Dons boss moved away from the 4-2-3-1 formation, which he has utilised all season, to go with a 3-5-2 approach against Brendan Rodgers’ side.

A more cautious approach, restricting the space for Celtic to operate in, was adopted on this occasion with wing backs Nicky Devlin and Alexander Jensen dropping back to make it a back five when the Dons were out of possession.

Considering he had watched his side concede 10 goals in the previous two games against the Hoops it was refreshing to see Thelin disperse with the usual approach.

If nothing else the change from Thelin gave his counterpart in the Celtic dugout something different to think about.

It meant the Dons would sacrifice territory and possession, which would have happened regardless of the formation, but the message was clear to their opponents – break us down if you can.

For the majority of the first half it was successful too although the Dons’ inability to keep possession when they had it meant forays across the halfway line were few and far between.

Luck deserted Dons for the opener

For 38 minutes Aberdeen’s containment plan worked a dream – but unfortunately luck deserted the Dons as they went behind in the cruellest of circumstances.

The new-look backline had defended brilliantly with Alexander Jensen and Nicky Devlin doing a sterling job of nullifying Celtic’s wide players while the central defensive trio stopped the Hoops from testing Dimitar Mitov in the Dons goal.

How unlucky it should be then that it was an own goal which led to the Dons trailing in the 39th minute.

Alfie Dorrington was the player who got the unfortunate final touch, and it was one he knew little about as Arne Engels’ corner deflected off his shoulder and in off the post past Mitov’s outstretched left hand.

For on-loan Spurs centre back Dorrington, it was especially galling given he had just led a fine break with a surging solo run from defence down the left flank prior to Celtic taking the lead.

A tale of two goalkeepers

Despite trailing at the break the Dons stayed in the game and did their utmost to protect their goalkeeper.

But with the clock ticking down Thelin had to gamble and when he turned to his bench, the tide swung in Aberdeen’s favour.

There were seven minutes remaining when the equaliser came, and it super-sub Shayden Morris who was involved, as a trademark surging run down the right wing ended with his whipping in a low ball across goal.

Enter Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

The Dane dived low out from his goal and tried to punch the dangerous delivery away but succeeded in somehow knocking the ball into his own net.

Thelin’s tactic had paid off. Stay in the game and take a chance when it comes.

But the drama was far from finished there as deep into stoppage time Daizen Maeda raced through on goal.

With Mitov to beat it was the Bulgarian international who came out on top as he made a crucial block to ensure the tie went to extra-time.

But the Aberdeen goalkeeper was not finished there as he saved Callum McGregor’s spot kick and Alistair Johnston’s penalty to bring the cup back to Pittodrie for the first time in 35 years.