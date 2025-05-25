Scottish Cup winners parade live blog: Red Army to line Aberdeen streets as celebrations continue

Scottish Cup final day proved to be a sensational one as Aberdeen and the Red Army travelled to Hampden, beat Celtic and lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The Dons became heroes as they ended a 30-game winless run against the Hoops, and thousands of supporters made their way to the national stadium to cheer them on.

The Press and Journal was there for all the action – and today we are going to be all over the city to capture Aberdeen FC’s parade through the city.

Catch up on our live blog below – and stay tuned to The Press and Journal for more reaction to Aberdeen’s glory day.

The calm before the red storm: Upperkirkgate is looking very grey this morning, but it will soon be turned red with the colours of Aberdeen FC as fans line the streets.

Heroic Dons to parade trophy – the route

There will be a parade today starting at noon.

It will begin at noon from Albyn Place, where thousands of supporters are expected to gather early to catch a glimpse of their heroes boarding the open-top bus.

From there, the route will take the team and coaching staff through key city landmarks, offering fans plenty of chances to see the cup and cheer on the squad.

It will travel down Union Street, turning left at Union Terrace, then right at Schoolhill, before turning on to Broad Street.

Aberdeen will then disembark for a civic reception at the city’s Townhouse.

It is going to be a big day for the city, and people have been told to plan ahead.

We have prepared an all you need to know guide here.

Will the weather in Aberdeen play ball for the champion’s parade?

It is raining right now in Aberdeen, but the Met Office says it will clear during the morning ” to leave a mostly dry but windy day with sunny spells”.

The chance of showers over western parts increases during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

After yesterday’s incredible scenes from Hampden, the sun will surely shine on Aberdeen today.

What have you missed?

In case you (SOMEHOW) missed it yesterday… Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years on Saturday.

We had comprehensive early to late coverage, from Aberdeen to Hampden, from fans’ travel to their silverware ecstasy, on our live blog.

And we’ll be doing it again on Sunday right here for the celebratory Aberdeen city centre parade!

Before the parade gets going (and party ramps back up!) at noon, here’s some content you diehard Dons fans might want to catch up on:

Our mega live blog from the Aberdeen v Celtic:

Fans pictures from Aberdeen to Hampden:

Cup final reaction, reports and analysis: