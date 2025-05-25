Scottish Cup winners parade live blog: Red Army to line Aberdeen streets as celebrations continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Scottish Cup winners parade live blog: Red Army to line Aberdeen streets as celebrations continue

Catch up on our Aberdeen fan-focused coverage after the Dons beat Celtic in the 2025 Scottish Cup final.

By P&J Live and Sport Teams
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup final day proved to be a sensational one as Aberdeen and the Red Army travelled to Hampden, beat Celtic and lifted the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The Dons became heroes as they ended a 30-game winless run against the Hoops, and thousands of supporters made their way to the national stadium to cheer them on.

The Press and Journal was there for all the action – and today we are going to be all over the city to capture Aberdeen FC’s parade through the city.

Catch up on our live blog below – and stay tuned to The Press and Journal for more reaction to Aberdeen’s glory day.

The calm before the red storm: Upperkirkgate is looking very grey this morning, but it will soon be turned red with the colours of Aberdeen FC as fans line the streets.

The view from Upperkirkgate up Schoolhill, Aberdeen, before the cup final parade.
The route of the open-top bus parade in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: ACC.
The route of the open-top bus parade in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image: ACC.

Heroic Dons to parade trophy – the route

There will be a parade today starting at noon.

It will begin at noon from Albyn Place, where thousands of supporters are expected to gather early to catch a glimpse of their heroes boarding the open-top bus.

From there, the route will take the team and coaching staff through key city landmarks, offering fans plenty of chances to see the cup and cheer on the squad.

It will travel down Union Street, turning left at Union Terrace, then right at Schoolhill, before turning on to Broad Street.

Aberdeen will then disembark for a civic reception at the city’s Townhouse.

It is going to be a big day for the city, and people have been told to plan ahead.

We have prepared an all you need to know guide here.

Will the weather in Aberdeen play ball for the champion’s parade?

It is raining right now in Aberdeen, but the Met Office says it will clear during the morning ” to leave a mostly dry but windy day with sunny spells”.

The chance of showers over western parts increases during the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

After yesterday’s incredible scenes from Hampden, the sun will surely shine on Aberdeen today.

What have you missed?

In case you (SOMEHOW) missed it yesterday… Aberdeen won the Scottish Cup for the first time in 35 years on Saturday.

We had comprehensive early to late coverage, from Aberdeen to Hampden, from fans’ travel to their silverware ecstasy, on our live blog.

And we’ll be doing it again on Sunday right here for the celebratory Aberdeen city centre parade!

Before the parade gets going (and party ramps back up!) at noon, here’s some content you diehard Dons fans might want to catch up on:

Our mega live blog from the Aberdeen v Celtic: 

Aberdeen fans celebrating after winning the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen fans celebrating after winning the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Fans pictures from Aberdeen to Hampden:

Cup final reaction, reports and analysis:

Conversation