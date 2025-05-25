Danny Law: Scottish Cup success gives Jimmy Thelin time and credit to focus on turning long-term vision into a reality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Danny Law: Scottish Cup success gives Jimmy Thelin time and credit to focus on turning long-term vision into a reality

Jimmy Thelin's big gamble paid off as Aberdeen ended a 35-year wait for Scottish Cup glory.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden. Image: SNS
By Danny Law

Jimmy Thelin rolled the dice at Hampden and his big gamble paid off in handsome style.

Before a ball was kicked, most neutral observers felt this year’s Scottish Cup final was close to a foregone conclusion with Celtic heavy favourites to complete a domestic clean sweep.

It felt like there was no expectation on the Dons and they were able to head to Hampden under minimal pressure.

But that is not to suggest the pressure was off Jimmy Thelin.

The Swedish manager has enjoyed a rollercoaster first season at Pittodrie. It started in explosive style with a rampaging winning run, which had the more optimistic of the Dons supporters dreaming of a serious title challenge.

Those hopes faded after a poor run of results over winter and the league campaign ended on a sour note when the bid to finish third was ended by Hibernian before Dundee United pipped the Dons to fourth on the final day.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup trophy during the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup Final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden Park, Image: SNS.

A degree of criticism was coming Thelin’s way for an apparent unwillingness to change his footballing philosophy and adopt a more pragmatic approach in the games against Celtic and Rangers.

A trick up his sleeve

Successive 5-1 defeats against Brendan Rodgers’ side in their previous two meetings had some Aberdeen fans fearing the worst.

But Thelin had a trick up his sleeve and clearly caught Celtic off-guard by changing his formation from the expected 4-2-3-1 to a more cautious 5-3-2.

It was a huge gamble and it included bringing in inexperienced defender Jack Milne for only his third start of the season.

Making such sweeping changes for the biggest game of the season was an enormous risk but Celtic struggled to penetrate Aberdeen’s more resolute defensive structure with Milne justifying his rare starting berth with an excellent display.

The match went the distance and Dimitar Mitov emerged as the hero with his two penalty saves to deny Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnson.

It made it a day to remember for the Dons supporters at Hampden on Saturday and the party continued with the open-top bus parade through a sea of red in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS

The reward for the Dons is guaranteed group stage football and they will enter the Europa League play-off in August knowing if the lose they will have the safety net of a place in the Europa Conference League.

The reward for Thelin is time.

Scottish Cup glory will give Thelin the time to continue to build the team he wants and the credit in the bank to ride out future dips in form.

The additional money generated by the European group-stage football will also enable the Dons to be bolder in the transfer window than would have been the case if they were heading into the early qualifying rounds of the Conference League for finishing fifth in the league.

The 2014 League Cup win helped lay the foundation for Derek McInnes’ long and largely positive stint at Pittodrie.

The mood in football can turn quickly but Thelin’s first season success should offer him the opportunity to mould the type of Aberdeen team he believes can become regulars in Europe and challenge for more honours.

After an unforgettable weekend, exciting times lie ahead for the Dons.

