Danny Law: Scottish Cup success gives Jimmy Thelin time and credit to focus on turning long-term vision into a reality

Jimmy Thelin rolled the dice at Hampden and his big gamble paid off in handsome style.

Before a ball was kicked, most neutral observers felt this year’s Scottish Cup final was close to a foregone conclusion with Celtic heavy favourites to complete a domestic clean sweep.

It felt like there was no expectation on the Dons and they were able to head to Hampden under minimal pressure.

But that is not to suggest the pressure was off Jimmy Thelin.

The Swedish manager has enjoyed a rollercoaster first season at Pittodrie. It started in explosive style with a rampaging winning run, which had the more optimistic of the Dons supporters dreaming of a serious title challenge.

Those hopes faded after a poor run of results over winter and the league campaign ended on a sour note when the bid to finish third was ended by Hibernian before Dundee United pipped the Dons to fourth on the final day.

A degree of criticism was coming Thelin’s way for an apparent unwillingness to change his footballing philosophy and adopt a more pragmatic approach in the games against Celtic and Rangers.

A trick up his sleeve

Successive 5-1 defeats against Brendan Rodgers’ side in their previous two meetings had some Aberdeen fans fearing the worst.

But Thelin had a trick up his sleeve and clearly caught Celtic off-guard by changing his formation from the expected 4-2-3-1 to a more cautious 5-3-2.

It was a huge gamble and it included bringing in inexperienced defender Jack Milne for only his third start of the season.

Making such sweeping changes for the biggest game of the season was an enormous risk but Celtic struggled to penetrate Aberdeen’s more resolute defensive structure with Milne justifying his rare starting berth with an excellent display.

The match went the distance and Dimitar Mitov emerged as the hero with his two penalty saves to deny Callum McGregor and Alistair Johnson.

It made it a day to remember for the Dons supporters at Hampden on Saturday and the party continued with the open-top bus parade through a sea of red in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday.

The reward for the Dons is guaranteed group stage football and they will enter the Europa League play-off in August knowing if the lose they will have the safety net of a place in the Europa Conference League.

The reward for Thelin is time.

Scottish Cup glory will give Thelin the time to continue to build the team he wants and the credit in the bank to ride out future dips in form.

The additional money generated by the European group-stage football will also enable the Dons to be bolder in the transfer window than would have been the case if they were heading into the early qualifying rounds of the Conference League for finishing fifth in the league.

The 2014 League Cup win helped lay the foundation for Derek McInnes’ long and largely positive stint at Pittodrie.

The mood in football can turn quickly but Thelin’s first season success should offer him the opportunity to mould the type of Aberdeen team he believes can become regulars in Europe and challenge for more honours.

After an unforgettable weekend, exciting times lie ahead for the Dons.