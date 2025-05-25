Alfie Dorrington on how Aberdeen Scottish Cup glory ‘made up’ for missing Spurs success – and potential for Dons return next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Alfie Dorrington on how Aberdeen Scottish Cup glory ‘made up’ for missing Spurs success – and potential for Dons return next season

Loan centre-back Dorrington opened up on Aberdeen and Tottenham's silverware successes, his unlucky Hampden own-goal and his future in the wake of the Scottish Cup triumph.

Alfie Dorrington of Aberdeen celebrates at the end of the match with the Scottish Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Alfie Dorrington says being part of a “crazy” Scottish Cup celebration with Aberdeen “more than made up” for missing parent club Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph.

Loan defender Dorrington has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, and had to watch from afar as Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs claimed European silverware on Wednesday night.

But it has all been worth it for 20-year-old.

He helped Aberdeen beat Celtic on penalties and end a 35-year wait for the Scottish Cup in front of a feverish 20,000 strong Red Army at Hampden on Saturday.

Dorrington then celebrated with thousands more supporters in delirious scenes in the hours which followed – including during Sunday’s Granite City centre open-top bus parade.

Aberdeen players on the bus with the cup on Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “Obviously, I watched the Tottenham celebrations the other day.

“A few of my mates were on there, they said it was crazy – it would have been nice to experience that, but the Aberdeen one was just crazy too. It more than made up for it.

“There were so many people there – it was packed.”

While he did not hear from Spurs boss Postecoglou ahead of Saturday’s showpiece clash with Celtic, several of the centre-half’s Tottenham team-mates were in touch.

Dorrington said: “Especially on Friday night and before the game, they were just messaging me good luck – I think some of them watched the game.

“It’s just nice to know that I have the support from Tottenham and nice to know that I have the support from Aberdeen as well.”

No Aberdeen panic after unlucky Celtic opener, as CB says: ‘Hopefully we’ve given back to fans and city’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin made a bold switch to a back three for the Scottish Cup final after a trio of chastening defeats to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic during the season.

The change made the Dons a far tougher nut to crack.

But they still found themselves 1-0 down in the first half when a cross took a nick off Cameron Carter-Vickers, leaving Dorrington helpless to prevent the ball hitting his shoulder and trickling into the Reds’ net.

However, the Englishman felt, unlike in previous meetings, Aberdeen did not let falling behind rock them, and they eventually levelled late on via sub Shayden Morris’ deflected cross before triumphing in the penalty shoot-out.

On the unfortunate circumstances of Celtic’s goal, Dorrington said: “I was marking my man and looking at him. At the last minute, I think it took the nick off someone – I can’t really remember.

“I thought we were comfortable even though we were 1-0 down.

“They dominated the ball and got a lot of crosses in. But we felt comfortable all the time and trusted what the gaffer said.

“It may have seemed a bit hectic, but it just felt really comfortable.

Aberdeen's Alfie Dorrington (left) and Celtic's Daizen Maeda battle for the ball. Image PA.
Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington (left) and Celtic’s Daizen Maeda battle for the ball. Image PA.

“You can think of systems and formations and tactics. But I think it’s just who wants it more, to be honest.

“Some of the boys were putting their bodies on the line, cramping and still playing on. It just shows how much it means to us.

“I know it’s been a long time since we’ve won this competition and hopefully we’ve given back to the fans and the city.”

‘People not giving us a chance gave us a bit more motivation’

Dorrington had been sent off in the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie two midweeks ago, in what was a bruising evening against the Hoops’ second-string.

However, he says Aberdeen used those who wrote off their cup final chances as fuel, adding:  “There’s always a chance in a game of football.

“They’re Celtic. We had to respect them, but I don’t think we ever feared them.

“Maybe the people not giving us a chance gave us a bit more motivation to win and prove them wrong.”

Will Dorrington be back at Pittodrie?

Aberdeen players on their open-top bus with Scottish Cup on Schoolhill. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Having now claimed his first senior winner’s medal at Aberdeen (Dorrington won the under-17s and U18s FA Cup in the same season with Tottenham), and having felt the passion of the Red Army at full blast following their silverware success, is he keen to stick around next season, with guaranteed European group football on the Reds’ agenda?

“I don’t even know how many people there were (at Hampden) on Saturday… 50,000?” Dorrington said.

“When you’re in the game, obviously you feel it, but you don’t really recognise how big of an occasion it is.

“Maybe being from down south, it took me a while to realise that this is the Scottish version of the FA Cup. It’s probably the same in size.

“When I came off, looking around, I’m thinking: ‘Wow, I played in this.’ – I’m just grateful for the opportunity.

“Obviously, I love the city, I love the club, the staff, the players.

“(But) I love Tottenham as well – they’re kind of in charge of what I do.

“I’d be grateful if Aberdeen came back in for me, but it’s all in Tottenham’s hands.”

