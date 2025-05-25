Alfie Dorrington on how Aberdeen Scottish Cup glory ‘made up’ for missing Spurs success – and potential for Dons return next season

Alfie Dorrington says being part of a “crazy” Scottish Cup celebration with Aberdeen “more than made up” for missing parent club Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League triumph.

Loan defender Dorrington has spent the second half of the campaign on loan with Jimmy Thelin’s Dons, and had to watch from afar as Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs claimed European silverware on Wednesday night.

But it has all been worth it for 20-year-old.

He helped Aberdeen beat Celtic on penalties and end a 35-year wait for the Scottish Cup in front of a feverish 20,000 strong Red Army at Hampden on Saturday.

Dorrington then celebrated with thousands more supporters in delirious scenes in the hours which followed – including during Sunday’s Granite City centre open-top bus parade.

He said: “Obviously, I watched the Tottenham celebrations the other day.

“A few of my mates were on there, they said it was crazy – it would have been nice to experience that, but the Aberdeen one was just crazy too. It more than made up for it.

“There were so many people there – it was packed.”

While he did not hear from Spurs boss Postecoglou ahead of Saturday’s showpiece clash with Celtic, several of the centre-half’s Tottenham team-mates were in touch.

Dorrington said: “Especially on Friday night and before the game, they were just messaging me good luck – I think some of them watched the game.

“It’s just nice to know that I have the support from Tottenham and nice to know that I have the support from Aberdeen as well.”

No Aberdeen panic after unlucky Celtic opener, as CB says: ‘Hopefully we’ve given back to fans and city’

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin made a bold switch to a back three for the Scottish Cup final after a trio of chastening defeats to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic during the season.

The change made the Dons a far tougher nut to crack.

But they still found themselves 1-0 down in the first half when a cross took a nick off Cameron Carter-Vickers, leaving Dorrington helpless to prevent the ball hitting his shoulder and trickling into the Reds’ net.

However, the Englishman felt, unlike in previous meetings, Aberdeen did not let falling behind rock them, and they eventually levelled late on via sub Shayden Morris’ deflected cross before triumphing in the penalty shoot-out.

On the unfortunate circumstances of Celtic’s goal, Dorrington said: “I was marking my man and looking at him. At the last minute, I think it took the nick off someone – I can’t really remember.

“I thought we were comfortable even though we were 1-0 down.

“They dominated the ball and got a lot of crosses in. But we felt comfortable all the time and trusted what the gaffer said.

“It may have seemed a bit hectic, but it just felt really comfortable.

“You can think of systems and formations and tactics. But I think it’s just who wants it more, to be honest.

“Some of the boys were putting their bodies on the line, cramping and still playing on. It just shows how much it means to us.

“I know it’s been a long time since we’ve won this competition and hopefully we’ve given back to the fans and the city.”

‘People not giving us a chance gave us a bit more motivation’

Dorrington had been sent off in the 5-1 Premiership loss to Celtic at Pittodrie two midweeks ago, in what was a bruising evening against the Hoops’ second-string.

However, he says Aberdeen used those who wrote off their cup final chances as fuel, adding: “There’s always a chance in a game of football.

“They’re Celtic. We had to respect them, but I don’t think we ever feared them.

“Maybe the people not giving us a chance gave us a bit more motivation to win and prove them wrong.”

Will Dorrington be back at Pittodrie?

Having now claimed his first senior winner’s medal at Aberdeen (Dorrington won the under-17s and U18s FA Cup in the same season with Tottenham), and having felt the passion of the Red Army at full blast following their silverware success, is he keen to stick around next season, with guaranteed European group football on the Reds’ agenda?

“I don’t even know how many people there were (at Hampden) on Saturday… 50,000?” Dorrington said.

“When you’re in the game, obviously you feel it, but you don’t really recognise how big of an occasion it is.

“Maybe being from down south, it took me a while to realise that this is the Scottish version of the FA Cup. It’s probably the same in size.

“When I came off, looking around, I’m thinking: ‘Wow, I played in this.’ – I’m just grateful for the opportunity.

“Obviously, I love the city, I love the club, the staff, the players.

“(But) I love Tottenham as well – they’re kind of in charge of what I do.

“I’d be grateful if Aberdeen came back in for me, but it’s all in Tottenham’s hands.”