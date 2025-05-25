Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan to join Celtic

Aberdeen goalkeeper Ross Doohan will leave the club this summer after agreeing to return to Celtic.

The 27-year-old watched from the bench as the Dons beat the Hoops on penalties to win the Scottish Cup on Saturday in what was his final game with the club.

The Scot was linked with his former club earlier this month and the Press and Journal understands he has now agreed a pre-contract to return to Celtic Park.

Doohan, who made 18 appearances for Aberdeen this season while Mitov was absent due to injury, is set to replace Hoops’ third-choice goalkeeper Scott Bain, who is in the final year of his contract with the Glasgow club.

Under Uefa regulations, Celtic must name eight homegrown players in their squad for the Champions League.

In addition, four of the players must originate from a club’s own youth system.

Doohan is a graduate of Celtic’s academy and spent seven years with the Parkhead side from 2015 to 2022.