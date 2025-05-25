Dave Cormack: Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup win is up there with Gothenburg

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack beamed with pride as he watched his team and manager celebrate bringing the Scottish Cup back to the Granite City on Sunday.

Cormack has seen it all, from the glory days of the 1980s to the struggles in the bottom half of the table.

So when he says beating Celtic on penalties to bring the cup back to Aberdeen for the first time in 35 years is comparable with the night the Dons humbled Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final in 1983, he’s speaking from experience.

The chairman said: “This is right up there with Gothenburg.

“I was at Gothenburg, this is a different era, but it’s up there because it’s been such a long time.

“Thirty-five years is too long for the Scottish Cup.

“It makes all the tough times and things you go through worthwhile.”

‘You can see what it means to people’

Cormack and his family made the trip from the United States to Hampden to watch Jimmy Thelin’s side dig deep to deny the Hoops a domestic treble.

There were emotional scenes at the National Stadium from a tearful captain Graeme Shinnie to the unbridled joy among the long-suffering Red Army at finally coming away from the National Stadium with something to show for their efforts.

For Cormack, there was relief, allied to quiet satisfaction his belief the Dons would win the cup came to pass.

He said: “I was confident during the week, I had a feeling during the week that if we could put things together for 90 or 120 minutes we’d do it.

“If we’d lost the penalty shootout, we’d come back and dust ourselves off then get ready for next season.

“As soon as the first one is saved, you think ‘oh, here we go’ and that’s the way it turned out. Fantastic.

“It’s not about me, I want to be an ambassador for the city and the football club.

“It’s special, it’s been such a long time.

“I’m delighted for the city and our supporters worldwide, you can see what it means to people.

“The fans were unbelievable on Saturday. When the SFA said they’d give us 16,000 tickets or buy 20,000 we had no hesitation.

“It showed you what it meant to them yesterday and the fans played their part.”

Chairman vows to back his manager this summer

The man Cormack brought to Pittodrie, Jimmy Thelin, has delivered a huge landmark moment in his first season in Scottish football by leading the Dons to cup glory.

With cup success comes guaranteed group stage football in Europe next season – and the Dons chairman is determined to give his manager the best chance possible to compete on all fronts.

He said: “Hearts and Aberdeen have both struggled with league form in the European group stages.

“We need to sort that so we can play Thursday and Sunday without it impacting us and we have learned a lot from the last time, you need such a strong squad to deal with it.

“We have to have squad rotation with a good squad and that means investment.

“It will happen, absolutely.

“We backed Jimmy last summer and in January.

“My family have put another £8million into the club, we’ll get £5m gross from being in Europe.

“So we have a clear plan of what we want to do.

“We are already well under way with signings, we have been working for the last 5-6 years on this player trading model, it doesn’t happen overnight.

“We had to get the strategy in place around it, so if you lose a player you have a good one coming in.”

‘Jimmy isn’t a job-hopper’

Cormack soaked in the success at Hampden, and the celebrations with the people of Aberdeen in the city on Sunday, but it is clear he is not one for resting on his laurels.

The chairman is convinced he has got his man in the Dons’ Swedish manager – and Saturday proved it.

He said: “The way I’m wired, I’ll enjoy this for a day then start looking to the future.

“Life doesn’t promise you a bed of roses, you have to work hard and be strong-willed.

“In this day and age, there’s not a lot of patience around – not just in football, but in society.

“Jimmy has a really good track record, he’s worked for two Swedish clubs over 14 years.

“We want him here for the long-term. Jimmy isn’t a job-hopper, he likes projects.

“He turned down jobs in the English Championship to come here because he liked the project and the people.

“Elfsborg turned us down for him a few times, we had to be patient but that made us even more determined to get him.”