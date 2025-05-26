Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s message to chairman Dave Cormack after historic Scottish Cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s message to chairman Dave Cormack after historic Scottish Cup triumph

Manager Thelin issued a message to chairman Cormack and the club's board after Aberdeen's sensational Scottish Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
Scottish Cup-winning boss Jimmy Thelin has thanked Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack for his continued support during a crash in form.

The Dons suffered a 14-game Premiership winless slump during the winter, but the chairman and Pittodrie board never flinched with their belief in Thelin.

That granite-solid faith paid off when Thelin led the Reds to Scottish Cup final glory with a penalty shoot-out win against Celtic at Hampden.

A first Scottish Cup triumph for the Dons since 1990 also secured a £5million Uefa Euro cash boost.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a final win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Due to the silverware success, Aberdeen are guaranteed European group action until at least late December.

Thelin’s Dons will enter the Europa League play-offs with the draw made on August 4.

There is also the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League should Aberdeen lose the play-off.

Cormack’s further investment

United States-based Aberdonian businessmen Cormack recently revealed his family have put another £8m into the club.

That support will continue.

Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate at full time after winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden.
Cormack has vowed to back Thelin with further investment in the summer transfer window to build a squad to balance European and domestic commitments.

Thelin said: “Dave Cormack, Alan Burrows (chief executive) and Steven Gunn (director of football) have been so supportive the whole way.

“We had their support in some struggling times – the belief never dropped.

“We have never changed direction.

“It has always been ‘keep working, keep believing’.

“There was always calm and focus.

“That means so much for a manager and the staff and the players, to know we are all aligned and have a strong belief together.

“It was key. “

With Cormack’s backing, Thelin has already began strengthening his squad ahead of a prolonged Euro campaign next season.

Summer transfer window signings

Highly-rated winger Nicolas Milanovic has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons.

A fee of around £400,000 was agreed by Aberdeen with Australian A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 23-year-old was named in the Australia senior squad for the first time earlier this month for a training camp.

Milanovic will officially move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal, with the Dons holding an option for a fourth year.

Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Buoyed by silverware, Aberdeen are already well under way with the bid to secure further signings when the summer transfer window opens.

Thelin says not only the Pittodrie hierarchy’s continued backing was key on the road to Scottish Cup glory, as the fans were also pivotal.

A 20,000-strong Red Army were at Hampden to watch Thelin’s heroes carve their name into club history.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara is pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
And an estimated 100,000 fans lined the streets of the city centre to celebrate the Scottish Cup winners’ open-topped bus homecoming parade.

Thelin said: “Even in the tough times, the supporters were there to push us.

“We had some streaks where we didn’t win ,but they were still there supporting us.

“There were always positive words and they were also pushing.

“We had some defeats going into the cup final, but there was so much energy from the fans at Hampden.

Aberdeen. Scottish Cup Final Bus Parade.
“It is so important that it’s more than the team.

“It has to mean the whole club, the city, everybody

“That is why it is so nice to see days like the cup final and what it means for everyone when there has been so much effort given to the club.”

Thelin takes a selfie with supporters

Amid the jubilant celebrations at Hampden following the cup win, Thelin posed for a selfie with the Aberdeen supporters in the background.

A player, normally a goal-scorer or man-of-the-match, has taken a selfie with the fans after every game this season.

On Thelin’s selfie, he said: “It was the first time I did it.

“It is more about the players.

“I try to support them, but I got forced to do that (selfie).

“But I enjoyed it. It was nice.”

