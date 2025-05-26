Duncan Shearer: Weekend of a lifetime is just the start for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Duncan Shearer: Weekend of a lifetime is just the start for Aberdeen

Aberdeen's Scottish Cup win will not be the height of the Dons' ambition.

The Aberdeen players on the bus with the Scottish Cup on Broad Street on Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen players on the bus with the Scottish Cup on Broad Street on Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Duncan Shearer

It has been an amazing weekend for Aberdeen after the Dons beat Celtic on penalties to win the Scottish Cup.

The drama on Saturday at Hampden was incredible, but the joyous scenes of the open-top bus parade through the Granite City on Sunday was equally spectacular.

It’s moments like that which show you just how much the football club means to the city and its people.

I watched the game in a pub in Fort William with some friends.

I grew up a Celtic fan and the place was full of Hoops supporters, but when the Dons scored their equaliser, I jumped up to roar in celebration.

“Oh aye, it’s like that now is it?” was one of the more printable responses which came my way… but what can I say?

When you play for Aberdeen, it leaves a mark on you.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS.

That’s why I was delighted for Dons captain Graeme Shinnie.

To win the Scottish Cup with two different teams is special. To skipper two different clubs to cup glory, however, puts Shinnie in a class of his own.

I know Graeme well from his time at Caley Thistle. He’s an Aberdeen lad, a great guy and the consummate professional.

To win the cup for a second time, after being the nearly-man on a few occasions, on his 300th appearance for the Dons no less, is incredible.

It’s almost as if it was meant to be.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin showed nerves of steel

I was delighted to Dons boss Jimmy Thelin, too. He looked like a man in need of a holiday by the end of it all and it comes as no surprise.

The Swede has been through an emotional wringer of a first season in Scottish football, but has ended it with the prize of the Scottish Cup and qualification for Europe.

Not bad for a first season, not bad at all.

I have to hand it to the Aberdeen manager, he showed nerves of steel with his team selection, formation and approach at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden. Image: SNS.

To rip up the playbook for the final game of the season, and set his team out the way he did, was bold.

But seeing his players execute the gameplan perfectly must have given him enormous satisfaction.

His three-man defence was outstanding, with Jack Milne showing maturity beyond his 22 years with an accomplished display on his first start in the Scottish Cup.

Nicky Devlin, a surprise choice at left-back, ran himself into the ground for the cause as he shackled Nicolas Kuhn brilliantly.

For the rest of the team, it was a day of sheer graft, organisation, and total commitment. Thankfully, Aberdeen had all of those qualities in abundance.

When the time came for the substitutes to play their part, it was the men in red who had the greater impact off the bench.

Shayden Morris’ pace terrified Celtic, while the unorthodox Pape Gueye gave the Dons a physical presence in the final third as the legs in the closing stages and during extra-time.

Capping it off was Dimitar Mitov’s crucial late save to deny Daizen Maeda a winner before pulling off two further saves in the penalty shootout.

Chairman’s fight for equal allocation of tickets paid off

A special word too for chairman Dave Cormack and his board of directors at the club.

They fought hard for a 50-50 split of the tickets for the final, even coughing up the money upfront to ensure they got their way – and it paid off big time.

Facing Celtic or Rangers at Hampden in a cup final is hard enough as it is.

They have the financial advantage and their fans just have to roll out of bed and they’ve arrived at the National Stadium.

Giving them, or Rangers for that matter, another advantage of more tickets for the game has always struck me as unfair.

The Aberdeen fans put on a show as they backed their side at Hampden. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

But the sight of the red and green split perfectly on the halfway line, and the incredible backing of the underdogs on the big stage showed Cormack’s fight on behalf of his club was justified.

I hope it has also convinced the SFA has to make an equal allocation of cup final tickets the precedent for future finals.

It’s a cup final, the meeting of two teams on equal footing in a one-off game. Let’s treat it as such.

Dons must build on cup success

The big question is what comes next for the Dons and their manager?

Well, Europe awaits, and as the chairman stated at the parade on Sunday, the Dons need to be stronger to cope with the demands of European football alongside domestic competition.

The travel, the Thursday-Sunday fixtures and the lack of recovery time will put a strain on the Dons squad.

They struggled with it last season and will look to handle it much better in the next campaign.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy. Image: Shutterstock.

That will mean further backing for the manager to build a stronger squad, but Thelin has shown he deserves that backing after ending the 35-year wait to bring the Scottish Cup back to Pittodrie.

Finishing fifth in the league felt disappointing given how good the start to the season was.

But if you had asked an Aberdeen fan at the start of the season if winning the Scottish Cup, qualifying for Europe, and finishing fifth would the outcome, I’m sure they’d all have taken it.

Anyway, that fifth place finish now leaves room for improvement – and the holders have a cup to try to defend next season!

Conversation