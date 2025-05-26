Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie to join Plymouth Argyle

Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie is set to leave Pittodrie after agreeing to join English club Plymouth Argyle.

The Dons defender has reportedly agreed a three-year deal with Argyle, who are rebuilding their squad for a promotion push in League One next season after being relegated from the Championship.

The 25-year-old left-back made his final appearance for the Dons off the bench in their Scottish Cup win against Celtic at Hampden on Saturday.

The defender, a product of the youth academy at Aberdeen, will become the third new arrival at Home Park already as Pilgrims boss Miron Muslic reshapes his squad.

MacKenzie joins Coventry City’s Jamie Patterson and Caleb Watts of Exeter City in making the move to Argyle.

MacKenzie becomes the second Dons player to depart Pittodrie, with goalkeeper Ross Doohan having agreed a move to Celtic.