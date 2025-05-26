Sir Alex Ferguson’s inspirational pre-Scottish Cup final message to Aberdeen revealed by Dante Polvara

Scottish Cup hero Dante Polvara has revealed the inspirational message delivered by Sir Alex Ferguson before the final at Hampden.

Midfielder Polvara netted one of the spot-kicks as the Dons triumphed 4-3 on penalties against Celtic to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss Sir Alex sent a motivational video which was played to the squad before the Hampden clash.

During his time at Pittodrie, Sir Alex led Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory four times – in 1982, 83, 84 and 86.

He also won two European trophies, three league titles and a league cup with the Reds.

As Manchester United manager, Sir Alex led the English giants to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups, also claiming two Champions Leagues, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s message to Dons

Aberdeen were written off by many having failed to beat Celtic in the previous 30 clashes in all competitions.

The Reds had also lost their previous four matches to Celtic during the season by a 17-2 aggregate, including a 5-1 loss at Pittodrie less than two weeks before the final.

However, Sir Alex did not write off Aberdeen’s chances of rocking Scottish football at Hampden.

Polvara said: “The message Sir Alex told us is there’s always a chance and all that matters is getting the win.

“When we equalised everything was a bit still, and when it went to penalties, I felt we’d do it.

“The history of this cup is incredible.

“It was 35 years since Aberdeen last won it.

“And someone said it’s 31 years since there was a proper upset in it.

“I wanted to do something like this when I came here, so we’ll look forward to next season now.”

Aberdeen’s sensational first silverware triumph since the League Cup in 2014 went to the wire with a penalty shoot-out.

Due fortune after previous heartache

The sides were tied 1-1 after extra-time following own goals from Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Aberdeen suffered the heartache of losing a Scottish Cup semi-final on penalties to Celtic last season after a 3-3 draw.

This year that penalty heartache turned to joy.

Polvara said: “Because of what happened in last season’s semi-final, I thought we’d have a bit of fortune this year.

“It was crazy.”

Polvara was introduced as a substitute in the final and took Aberdeen’s second penalty in the shoot-out, following captain Graeme Shinnie.

Body ‘numb’ before taking penalty

The 24-year-old confidently converted to maintain the Dons’ advantage after Dimitar Mitov had saved Celtic’s first spot-kick, from Callum McGregor.

Polvara revealed he did research into penalties as he is “a bit of a maths guy”.

He said: “I wanted to take a penalty, one hundred percent.

“As soon as I knew I wasn’t starting, I wanted to come on and make a mark.

“I researched all the stats about penalties, where to hit them and where people miss them.

“I’m a bit of a maths guy because in college I missed a few, so I looked into it.

“So I started researching everything to find the best way.

“If we get to another one I’ll maybe have to change it, but we’ll see.

“Walking down to take it, I couldn’t feel my body, but once I scored I came back and told the boys it’s so much easier than you think!

“They said that made them way more nervous, because they were left thinking: ‘I can’t mess this up now’.

“Your body is just numb when you step up to it and I didn’t really see the ball.

“I just saw the keeper dive the wrong way and then the ball was in the net.

“Your whole body just goes… you let out every piece of energy you have.

“When it hits the back of the net, it is just pure relief.”

On-loan striker Oday Dabbagh and midfielder Ante Palaversa followed Polvara in taking penalties, and both scored.

Why he couldn’t watch Celtic penalty

Such was the tension Polvara couldn’t watch Alistair Johnston’s penalty, Celtic’s fifth.

If Johnston failed to score, Aberdeen were Scottish Cup champions.

Keeper Mitov saved.

Polvara said: “I couldn’t watch so I turned around then noticed the big screen, so that kind of ruined the purpose of it.

“I glanced at it, thought: ‘Oh no’ and watched the crowd instead.

“So I then saw their reaction, 20,000 people going wild, and thought: ‘No way, he’s just saved it’.

“I was going to watch the next one because I knew Mats (Knoester) would score.

“I told him he’d do that, so I would have watched his.”