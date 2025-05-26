Sir Alex Ferguson’s inspirational pre-Scottish Cup final message to Aberdeen revealed by Dante Polvara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sir Alex Ferguson’s inspirational pre-Scottish Cup final message to Aberdeen revealed by Dante Polvara

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara reveals the message from legendary Gothenburg Great manager Sir Alex Ferguson before the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara (left) and hold the Scottish Cup aloft at Hampden after winning against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.
Scottish Cup hero Dante Polvara has revealed the inspirational message delivered by Sir Alex Ferguson before the final at Hampden.

Midfielder Polvara netted one of the spot-kicks as the Dons triumphed 4-3 on penalties against Celtic to lift the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Legendary former Aberdeen and Manchester United boss Sir Alex sent a motivational video which was played to the squad before the Hampden clash.

During his time at Pittodrie, Sir Alex led Aberdeen to Scottish Cup glory four times – in 1982, 83, 84 and 86.

He also won two European trophies, three league titles and a league cup with the Reds.

Aberdeen fans celebrate with their heroes on Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
As Manchester United manager, Sir Alex led the English giants to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and four League Cups, also claiming two Champions Leagues, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s message to Dons

Aberdeen were written off by many having failed to beat Celtic in the previous 30 clashes in all competitions.

The Reds had also lost their previous four matches to Celtic during the season by a 17-2 aggregate, including a 5-1 loss at Pittodrie less than two weeks before the final.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a dramatic penalty shoot-out win against Celtic. Image: SNS
However, Sir Alex did not write off Aberdeen’s chances of rocking Scottish football at Hampden.

Polvara said: “The message Sir Alex told us is there’s always a chance and all that matters is getting the win.

“When we equalised everything was a bit still, and when it went to penalties, I felt we’d do it.

“The history of this cup is incredible.

“It was 35 years since Aberdeen last won it.

“And someone said it’s 31 years since there was a proper upset in it.

“I wanted to do something like this when I came here, so we’ll look forward to next season now.”

Aberdeen’s sensational first silverware triumph since the League Cup in 2014 went to the wire with a penalty shoot-out.

Due fortune after previous heartache

The sides were tied 1-1 after extra-time following own goals from Aberdeen’s Alfie Dorrington and Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Aberdeen suffered the heartache of losing a Scottish Cup semi-final on penalties to Celtic last season after a 3-3 draw.

This year that penalty heartache turned to joy.

Polvara said: “Because of what happened in last season’s semi-final, I thought we’d have a bit of fortune this year.

“It was crazy.”

Polvara was introduced as a substitute in the final and took Aberdeen’s second penalty in the shoot-out, following captain Graeme Shinnie.

Body ‘numb’ before taking penalty

The 24-year-old confidently converted to maintain the Dons’ advantage after Dimitar Mitov had saved Celtic’s first spot-kick, from Callum McGregor.

Polvara revealed he did research into penalties as he is “a bit of a maths guy”.

He said: “I wanted to take a penalty, one hundred percent.

“As soon as I knew I wasn’t starting, I wanted to come on and make a mark.

“I researched all the stats about penalties, where to hit them and where people miss them.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS
“I’m a bit of a maths guy because in college I missed a few, so I looked into it.

“So I started researching everything to find the best way.

“If we get to another one I’ll maybe have to change it, but we’ll see.

“Walking down to take it, I couldn’t feel my body, but once I scored I came back and told the boys it’s so much easier than you think!

“They said that made them way more nervous, because they were left thinking: ‘I can’t mess this up now’.

“Your body is just numb when you step up to it and I didn’t really see the ball.

“I just saw the keeper dive the wrong way and then the ball was in the net.

“Your whole body just goes… you let out every piece of energy you have.

“When it hits the back of the net, it is just pure relief.”

On-loan striker Oday Dabbagh and midfielder Ante Palaversa followed Polvara in taking penalties, and both scored.

Why he couldn’t watch Celtic penalty

Such was the tension Polvara couldn’t watch Alistair Johnston’s penalty, Celtic’s fifth.

If Johnston failed to score, Aberdeen were Scottish Cup champions.

Keeper Mitov saved.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara celebrate winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden. Image: SNS
Polvara said: “I couldn’t watch so I turned around then noticed the big screen, so that kind of ruined the purpose of it.

“I glanced at it, thought: ‘Oh no’ and watched the crowd instead.

“So I then saw their reaction, 20,000 people going wild, and thought: ‘No way, he’s just saved it’.

“I was going to watch the next one because I knew Mats (Knoester) would score.

“I told him he’d do that, so I would have watched his.”

