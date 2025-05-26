Aberdeen land Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen land Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman

Australian agrees deal to move to the Dons this summer after contract expires at Balmoral Stadium.

By Paul Third
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen have won the race to sign Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The Press and Journal understands the Australian goalkeeper has agreed to move to Pittodrie this summer after his contract with the League One side expired.

Suman has been a huge success story at Balmoral Stadium – attracting interest from Premiership clubs Motherwell and Dundee United.

Cove turned down a bid from Well in January for their 25 year-old shotstopper, but with Suman now a free agent, he has decided to move to the Scottish Cup winners.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has been tracking the former Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur goalkeeper, who been a key member of Paul Hartley’s side in League One in the last two years and kept eight clean sheets in 32 appearances for Cove this season.

Aberdeen are looking to bolster their goakeeping department after Ross Doohan agreed to rejoin Celtic, while Tom Ritchie has been released.

Suman will join fellow Australian Nicolas Milanovic at Pittodrie.

The winger became Thelin’s first signing for next season when he agreed a move from Western Sydney Wanderers in a £400,000 deal.

Players heading out of Pittodrie

Suman and Milanovic’s arrival comes as several Dons players prepare to leave the club this summer.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is set to join English League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, while attacker Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibernian and will move to Easter Road on a four-year deal in the summer.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet and Jeppe Okkels have returned to Millwall and Preston North End, respectively, at the conclusion of their deals.

Palestine international striker Oday Dabbagh will return to Belgian club Charleroi.

The prospect of Nisbet – who started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic on Saturday – returning look slim due to the financial package involved, while it is understood the Dons have decided not to take up their options to make Okkels or Dabbagh’s loan moves permanent.

