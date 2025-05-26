Aberdeen land Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman

Aberdeen have won the race to sign Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The Press and Journal understands the Australian goalkeeper has agreed to move to Pittodrie this summer after his contract with the League One side expired.

Suman has been a huge success story at Balmoral Stadium – attracting interest from Premiership clubs Motherwell and Dundee United.

Cove turned down a bid from Well in January for their 25 year-old shotstopper, but with Suman now a free agent, he has decided to move to the Scottish Cup winners.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin has been tracking the former Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur goalkeeper, who been a key member of Paul Hartley’s side in League One in the last two years and kept eight clean sheets in 32 appearances for Cove this season.

Aberdeen are looking to bolster their goakeeping department after Ross Doohan agreed to rejoin Celtic, while Tom Ritchie has been released.

Suman will join fellow Australian Nicolas Milanovic at Pittodrie.

The winger became Thelin’s first signing for next season when he agreed a move from Western Sydney Wanderers in a £400,000 deal.

Players heading out of Pittodrie

Suman and Milanovic’s arrival comes as several Dons players prepare to leave the club this summer.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is set to join English League One outfit Plymouth Argyle, while attacker Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract agreement with Hibernian and will move to Easter Road on a four-year deal in the summer.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet and Jeppe Okkels have returned to Millwall and Preston North End, respectively, at the conclusion of their deals.

Palestine international striker Oday Dabbagh will return to Belgian club Charleroi.

The prospect of Nisbet – who started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic on Saturday – returning look slim due to the financial package involved, while it is understood the Dons have decided not to take up their options to make Okkels or Dabbagh’s loan moves permanent.