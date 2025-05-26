Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen: Scottish Cup win ‘unbelievable’ – but European reward ‘almost more important’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen: Scottish Cup win ‘unbelievable’ – but European reward ‘almost more important’

Jensen says the Europa League play-off - and guaranteed European group action - from Aberdeen's Scottish Cup triumph is 'amazing', with Euro aspirations a big reason for joining.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen celebrates with the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Trophy. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen considers the Europa League play-off and guaranteed Euro group action reward from the Dons’ Scottish Cup success as “almost more important” than the trophy itself.

It was a weekend of joy for everyone associated with the Dons after Saturday’s penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden ended a 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

The result also meant Aberdeen, who finished fifth in the Premiership and had been bound for the Conference League qualifiers next term, will now enter next term’s Continental action at the Europa League play-off stage, with Jimmy Thelin’s team guaranteed Euro group action in either of the competitions until at least Christmas.

Danish full-back Jensen, a £545,000 capture from Swedish side Brommapojkarna in January, described it as an “amazing” reward to go alongside an “unbelievable” cup final weekend – with European aspirations “one of the reasons why” he joined the Dons.

He said: “It feels amazing. This is what you dream of as a player, to win titles and trophies.

Aberdeen’s Jeppe Okkels, Alexander Jensen and Sivert Heltne Nilsen celebrate with the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

“It was an unbelievable moment.

“(European group football) is almost more important as a reward.

“Now we are in the play-offs of the Europa League and we are guaranteed European group stage football.

“That is amazing and it’s one of the reasons why I came here.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

‘This is just the start for Aberdeen under Jimmy Thelin’ – Jensen

Jensen arrived at Aberdeen, on deal which runs until 2029, after their rip-roaring start to life under Swedish gaffer Thelin.

The second half of the league campaign was, however, coloured by inconsistency from the Dons.

But, with the 2024/25 season ending on the highest of highs – a red ecstasy which continued long into Sunday, including with the stunning sights of the celebratory parade through Aberdeen city centre – Jensen insists, while the cup win is “the biggest” moment of his career, it is “just the start with Jimmy Thelin”.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “We had a strong belief when we went into the game that we were here to win.

“We talked about it a lot and that gave us belief. We knew we had a great chance.

“This is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my career.

“It does mean a lot for the club and we’re looking forward to next season.

“We believe we can still get better every day.

“I do believe this is just the start with Jimmy Thelin.

“I think we can be even better next season.

“We know we can be better in the league.

“If feels amazing to win the Scottish Cup and hopefully we can create even more history for this club.”

Jensen: Celtic had Schmeichel, but Dons had ‘even better’ Dimitar Mitov

Jensen – whose girlfriend, brother and dad, all made it to Hampden for the cup final – hailed Dons team-mate, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, as the hero on the day.

Aberdeen, lined up in a shock 3-5-2, were steadfast for most of the afternoon at the national stadium, though they fell behind via an unfortunate first half own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

However, they levelled late on after Jensen’s compatriot, Celtic keeper, Kasper Schmeichel turned Reds substitute Shayden Morris’ cross into his own net.

And Jensen became convinced “it could be our day” to claim the silverware, when, in injury time of normal time, Aberdeen goalie Mitov made a crucial stop to deny Hoops star-man Daizen Maeda from close-range – ultimately sending the game to extra-time, then penalties, which the Dons won 4-3.

The Aberdeen players celebrating after winning the penalty shoot-out to win the Scottish Cup. Alexander Jensen is right. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Jensen said: “Mitov was unbelievable throughout the game.

“We had a feeling when they missed that chance, it could be our day.

“And it turned out that way, which was fantastic.

“We practised penalties on Friday.

“I was down as number six.

“I knew with our goalkeeper that we had a good chance.

“Also I’d seen Kasper Schmeichel saving penalties for the national team, so I knew he was good.

“But I knew we had an even better goalkeeper.”

