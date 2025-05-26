Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen: Scottish Cup win ‘unbelievable’ – but European reward ‘almost more important’

Aberdeen’s Alexander Jensen considers the Europa League play-off and guaranteed Euro group action reward from the Dons’ Scottish Cup success as “almost more important” than the trophy itself.

It was a weekend of joy for everyone associated with the Dons after Saturday’s penalty shoot-out win over Celtic at Hampden ended a 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

The result also meant Aberdeen, who finished fifth in the Premiership and had been bound for the Conference League qualifiers next term, will now enter next term’s Continental action at the Europa League play-off stage, with Jimmy Thelin’s team guaranteed Euro group action in either of the competitions until at least Christmas.

Danish full-back Jensen, a £545,000 capture from Swedish side Brommapojkarna in January, described it as an “amazing” reward to go alongside an “unbelievable” cup final weekend – with European aspirations “one of the reasons why” he joined the Dons.

He said: “It feels amazing. This is what you dream of as a player, to win titles and trophies.

“It was an unbelievable moment.

“(European group football) is almost more important as a reward.

“Now we are in the play-offs of the Europa League and we are guaranteed European group stage football.

“That is amazing and it’s one of the reasons why I came here.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

‘This is just the start for Aberdeen under Jimmy Thelin’ – Jensen

Jensen arrived at Aberdeen, on deal which runs until 2029, after their rip-roaring start to life under Swedish gaffer Thelin.

The second half of the league campaign was, however, coloured by inconsistency from the Dons.

But, with the 2024/25 season ending on the highest of highs – a red ecstasy which continued long into Sunday, including with the stunning sights of the celebratory parade through Aberdeen city centre – Jensen insists, while the cup win is “the biggest” moment of his career, it is “just the start with Jimmy Thelin”.

He said: “We had a strong belief when we went into the game that we were here to win.

“We talked about it a lot and that gave us belief. We knew we had a great chance.

“This is without a doubt the biggest achievement of my career.

“It does mean a lot for the club and we’re looking forward to next season.

“We believe we can still get better every day.

“I do believe this is just the start with Jimmy Thelin.

“I think we can be even better next season.

“We know we can be better in the league.

“If feels amazing to win the Scottish Cup and hopefully we can create even more history for this club.”

Jensen: Celtic had Schmeichel, but Dons had ‘even better’ Dimitar Mitov

Jensen – whose girlfriend, brother and dad, all made it to Hampden for the cup final – hailed Dons team-mate, goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, as the hero on the day.

Aberdeen, lined up in a shock 3-5-2, were steadfast for most of the afternoon at the national stadium, though they fell behind via an unfortunate first half own goal from Alfie Dorrington.

However, they levelled late on after Jensen’s compatriot, Celtic keeper, Kasper Schmeichel turned Reds substitute Shayden Morris’ cross into his own net.

And Jensen became convinced “it could be our day” to claim the silverware, when, in injury time of normal time, Aberdeen goalie Mitov made a crucial stop to deny Hoops star-man Daizen Maeda from close-range – ultimately sending the game to extra-time, then penalties, which the Dons won 4-3.

Jensen said: “Mitov was unbelievable throughout the game.

“We had a feeling when they missed that chance, it could be our day.

“And it turned out that way, which was fantastic.

“We practised penalties on Friday.

“I was down as number six.

“I knew with our goalkeeper that we had a good chance.

“Also I’d seen Kasper Schmeichel saving penalties for the national team, so I knew he was good.

“But I knew we had an even better goalkeeper.”