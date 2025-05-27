Willie Miller: Bold Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin recognised need for change in Scottish Cup final v Celtic – and the role Jack Milne could play

The bold and unpredictable decision by Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin to change formation in the Scottish Cup final was a tactical masterstroke.

Thelin deserves tremendous credit for switching formation in such a monumental game for the club and supporters.

His decision to move from the four-man defence he had utilised all season to five at the back worked superbly.

Thelin got his tactics spot on to lead Aberdeen to an historic first Scottish Cup triumph since 1990.

The formation change was an educated gamble – because you can’t keep doing the same thing and hoping for different outcomes.

Every game Aberdeen have played against Celtic prior to the final under Thelin has been with a four-man backline – and the Dons had lost the previous four matches against the Parkhead club.

It was a big change by Thelin to go from two centre-backs to three.

Thelin clearly took long, hard look at recent losses

Thelin clearly has the confidence in the players he asked to take on that responsibility.

Having utilised the same formation all season to bring an identity to the club, I thought Thelin would stick with that at Hampden.

However, he clearly had a long, hard look at recent losses to Celtic and made a change.

He brought in an inexperienced centre-back in Jack Milne to make it five at the back with three centre-backs.

And it worked a treat.

Although Celtic had a lot of the ball, they just passed it to death – and it was all in front of the Aberdeen team.

Thelin sees Milne up close at training and had the confidence to pluck him from being a bench player to starting him in the final.

It was only Milne’s third start of the season.

Jack Milne’s five-star performance

Yet Thelin put him in between the two other centre-backs at Hampden and gave him huge responsibility.

Milne came through it with flying colours by delivering a five-star performance.

It was a sensational tactical switch by Thelin, as although Dimitar Mitov was the penalty save hero, the keeper didn’t have a lot to do before the shoot-out in terms of making saves.

The plan Thelin worked on with his squad in the week building up to the final paid off spectacularly.

Responsibilities in new formation

Thelin also had to convince his players they could win at Hampden in a formation they had not played all season, giving them responsibility in a formation they were not used to. And they all rose to the challenge.

He also moved his captain Graeme Shinnie back into the midfield from his recent left-back role so that he could have more influence.

Shinnie has been brilliant for Aberdeen and is a captain who leads by example and gives everything he has to the club.

The players all gave their all for the entirety of normal time and extra-time.

Then they delivered sensational penalties in the shoot-out with Mitov also producing two vital saves.

Mitov deserves a lot of credit for his saves in the shoot-out.

Ice-cool nerve in penalty shoot-out

However, the quality of the penalties taken by Aberdeen were something special.

They scored their spot-kicks on the big stage of a Scottish Cup final in front of the Celtic fans.

To have the nerve to go up and be so confident and accurate was incredible.

Almost everyone outside Aberdeen had their doubts about Thelin’s side’s chances in the final after losses to Celtic this season.

It is about belief, attitude, and the right approach.

Aberdeen players and the manager both had all those attributes on the day.

They turned in a magnificent performance.

Cup finals are one off games that you can never predict – no matter how previous results have gone.

Anything is possible and that was proven by Aberdeen landing the silverware.

Within the dressing room, they still believed they could bring the Scottish Cup to Pittodrie for the first time in 35-years.

Hopefully, this will be a catalyst for future success under Thelin.

He deserves tremendous praise for landing the Scottish Cup in his first season at the club – and making a bold change to do that.