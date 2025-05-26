Aberdeen daft AJ, 10, lands gloves goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov used to win Scottish Cup for Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen daft AJ, 10, lands gloves goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov used to win Scottish Cup for Dons

The Kirkhill Primary pupil plans to get Aberdeen penalty shoot-out hero Mitov's gloves framed - though he is hoping the Reds custodian can sign them for him first.

Young Aberdeen fan AJ Plunkett with Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov's Scottish Cup-winning gloves.
Young Aberdeen fan AJ Plunkett with Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov's Scottish Cup-winning gloves.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

A Kincorth youngster has got his hands on two very special keepsakes from Aberdeen’s historic Scottish Cup triumph – the goalie gloves Dimitar Mitov had on when he saved the pivotal penalty.

Dons goalkeeper Mitov was the Dons’ Hampden hero, not only denying Celtic’s star-man Daizen Maeda late in normal time, but saving TWO of the Hoops’ five penalty shoot-out efforts to secure a 4-3 spot-kicks victory for Jimmy Thelin’s men.

The Bulgarian denied Celtic captain Callum McGregor from 12 yards when he dived to his right, going the same way again to keep out Alistair Johnston and end Aberdeen’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic's Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic’s Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Aberdeen players celebrate with Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.
The Aberdeen players celebrate with Dimitar Mitov. Image: SNS.

Having watched their side end an 11-year silverware drought, the Red Army were in raptures at the national stadium as they celebrated with their team.

But 10-year-old AJ Plunkett got a special memento when Mitov came over and gifted him his gloves from the game.

The shot-stopper had seen the Kirkhill Primary School pupil’s banner dedicated to his top Don and rewarded him for his support.

AJ – who was at the cup final with mum Sandie Sim and dad Brian Plunkett – said: “I made a banner, because he’s my hero – it was his face when we beat Ross County 1-0, when he was cheering.

“I was holding it up, and then he just came over, took off his gloves and pointed to me.

“He then gave them to the security guard, and then the security guard passed them to me.”

Young Aberdeen fan AJ Plunkett with Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov's Scottish Cup-winning gloves outside Hampden. Image: Sandie Sim.
Young Aberdeen fan AJ Plunkett with Aberdeen goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov’s Scottish Cup-winning gloves outside Hampden. Image: Sandie Sim.

‘I was screaming my head off’

AJ said he never stopped believing Aberdeen would claw back a one-goal deficit in the cup showpiece – with another of his favourite players, wideman Shayden Morris, at the root of the Dons’ late equaliser in normal time.

He added: “The players just showed me everything’s possible.

“I was nervous for the penalties, but I knew that we were gonna win.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov makes a save in the penalty shoot-out. Image: SNS.

“I was screaming my head off (when Mitov saved Johnston’s penalty).”

AJ will get gloves framed – but hopes hero Mitov can sign them first

AJ, who saw his heroes again at Sunday’s bus parade in the city centre, is a goalkeeper himself with Kincorth Youth Football Club Eagles 2014s.

He now plans to get the gloves framed – though he is hoping Reds custodian Mitov can sign them for him first.

AJ and his family have been season ticket-holders in Pittodrie’s Main Stand since the start of the season.

Not previously followers of football, Brian and Sandie started going to watch the Dons with AJ due to his passion for the game.

Over the course of the season, they have not only been to home matches, but made multiple away trips as well.

They have watched Aberdeen take on Ross County and Dundee United in the Premiership, as well as also going to Hampden for the League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic and Scottish Cup semi win against Hearts.

Sandie said: “AJ just loves football, so we do it for him.

“I wasn’t really a football person until AJ started playing himself. It was the same with his dad.

“Now we’re just supporters as well!”

Conversation