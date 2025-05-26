Aberdeen daft AJ, 10, lands gloves goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov used to win Scottish Cup for Dons

A Kincorth youngster has got his hands on two very special keepsakes from Aberdeen’s historic Scottish Cup triumph – the goalie gloves Dimitar Mitov had on when he saved the pivotal penalty.

Dons goalkeeper Mitov was the Dons’ Hampden hero, not only denying Celtic’s star-man Daizen Maeda late in normal time, but saving TWO of the Hoops’ five penalty shoot-out efforts to secure a 4-3 spot-kicks victory for Jimmy Thelin’s men.

The Bulgarian denied Celtic captain Callum McGregor from 12 yards when he dived to his right, going the same way again to keep out Alistair Johnston and end Aberdeen’s 35-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup.

Having watched their side end an 11-year silverware drought, the Red Army were in raptures at the national stadium as they celebrated with their team.

But 10-year-old AJ Plunkett got a special memento when Mitov came over and gifted him his gloves from the game.

The shot-stopper had seen the Kirkhill Primary School pupil’s banner dedicated to his top Don and rewarded him for his support.

AJ – who was at the cup final with mum Sandie Sim and dad Brian Plunkett – said: “I made a banner, because he’s my hero – it was his face when we beat Ross County 1-0, when he was cheering.

“I was holding it up, and then he just came over, took off his gloves and pointed to me.

“He then gave them to the security guard, and then the security guard passed them to me.”

‘I was screaming my head off’

AJ said he never stopped believing Aberdeen would claw back a one-goal deficit in the cup showpiece – with another of his favourite players, wideman Shayden Morris, at the root of the Dons’ late equaliser in normal time.

He added: “The players just showed me everything’s possible.

“I was nervous for the penalties, but I knew that we were gonna win.

“I was screaming my head off (when Mitov saved Johnston’s penalty).”

AJ will get gloves framed – but hopes hero Mitov can sign them first

AJ, who saw his heroes again at Sunday’s bus parade in the city centre, is a goalkeeper himself with Kincorth Youth Football Club Eagles 2014s.

He now plans to get the gloves framed – though he is hoping Reds custodian Mitov can sign them for him first.

AJ and his family have been season ticket-holders in Pittodrie’s Main Stand since the start of the season.

Not previously followers of football, Brian and Sandie started going to watch the Dons with AJ due to his passion for the game.

Over the course of the season, they have not only been to home matches, but made multiple away trips as well.

They have watched Aberdeen take on Ross County and Dundee United in the Premiership, as well as also going to Hampden for the League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic and Scottish Cup semi win against Hearts.

Sandie said: “AJ just loves football, so we do it for him.

“I wasn’t really a football person until AJ started playing himself. It was the same with his dad.

“Now we’re just supporters as well!”