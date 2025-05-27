Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window impact from £5million European football cash boost

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says a multi-million-pound European jackpot will boost the bid to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window.

The Dons are set to bank around £5million in Uefa prize money as a result of winning the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Securing the cup for the first time since 1990 secures guaranteed European group stage football until January next year.

Aberdeen will enter the play-off stage for the Europa League.

Qualifying for the Europa League brings a league phase prize of £3.6m, but additional bonuses will ramp this up to £5m.

Each win in the 36-team league stage is rewarded with €450,000 (£377,000), with €150,000 (£125.000) per draw.

Further Euro riches can be secured by Aberdeen

There is also the league phase ranking bonus system – where one share of €75,000 (£63,000) is paid for each league placing in a sliding scale.

The team who finish 36th will receive £63,000, with the team who finish top paid 36 x £63,000, or £2,268,000.

Bonuses could elevate Uefa payments to £5m and beyond.

That is before match ticket sales, sponsorship deals and television rights are factored in.

Even if the Dons lose the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting down into the Uefa Conference League.

Asked about the Euro cash boost, Thelin said: “It means a lot because we try to do things from the base.

“If you get more tools it helps to get the right ones (signings).

“You have to do the right things and don’t stress.

“It is about building for the long term.

“We will try to build slowly instead of rushing into things.”

The scenario of dropping into the Uefa Conference League would also bring a £2.67m prize payment.

There are also, again, bonuses for wins, draws and league phase ranking, which could take it to near £5m.

Eight European League matches

The draw for the Europa League play-off is made on August 4, with ties set for August 21 and 28.

There are eight Europa League games running from September 25 to January 29.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has already confirmed he will back Thelin to strengthen in the summer transfer window for European action.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have been working hard on sourcing summer signing targets to build a squad to balance Euro league and domestic commitments.

The Dons’ transfer business has already started.

Winger Nicolas Milanovic will move to Aberdeen for a fee of around £400,000.

The 23-year-old has agreed a pre-contract to join the Reds from Australian top-flight club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Milanovic will move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal with the Reds holding the option for a fourth year.

It is understood keeper Nick Suman, 25, has also agreed to move to Aberdeen this summer after his contract with Cove Rangers expired.

Thelin’s three-year Aberdeen plan

In his first season at Pittodrie as manager, Thelin has delivered the Scottish Cup and European league qualification.

When arriving at Aberdeen last summer from Elfsborg, the Swede revealed he had a three-year plan to bring sustained success to the club.

Is Thelin ahead of schedule?

He said: “We had some goals such as to get into Europe and a final.

“It’s easy to say now after winning a cup, but I think the first objective was to arrive to the final.

“When you then get into the final it is a different scenario.

“It is one game, and you keep alive that chance to win.

“Then it is about taking that opportunity because they will always come up in some way during a game.

“When you’re in the final anything can happen.

“And that’s what we tried to create a certain atmosphere in the build up to the final.”