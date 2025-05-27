Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window impact from £5million European football cash boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals summer transfer window impact from £5million European football cash boost

Aberdeen are guaranteed European group stage action until late January 2026, which will secure a Uefa cash boost of around £5million.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says a multi-million-pound European jackpot will boost the bid to strengthen his squad during the summer transfer window.

The Dons are set to bank around £5million in Uefa prize money as a result of winning the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

Securing the cup for the first time since 1990 secures guaranteed European group stage football until January next year.

Aberdeen will enter the play-off stage for the Europa League.

The Aberdeen players on the bus with the Scottish Cup on Broad Street on Sunday.
The Aberdeen players on the bus with the Scottish Cup and supporters on Broad Street on Sunday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Qualifying for the Europa League brings a league phase prize of £3.6m, but additional bonuses will ramp this up to £5m.

Each win in the 36-team league stage is rewarded with €450,000 (£377,000), with €150,000 (£125.000) per draw.

Further Euro riches can be secured by Aberdeen

There is also the league phase ranking bonus system – where one share of €75,000 (£63,000) is paid for each league placing in a sliding scale.

The team who finish 36th will receive £63,000, with the team who finish top paid 36 x £63,000, or £2,268,000.

Bonuses could elevate Uefa payments to £5m and beyond.

That is before match ticket sales, sponsorship deals and television rights are factored in.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a final win against Celtic. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a final win against Celtic. Image: SNS.

Even if the Dons lose the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting down into the Uefa Conference League.

Asked about the Euro cash boost, Thelin said: “It means a lot because we try to do things from the base.

“If you get more tools it helps to get the right ones (signings).

“You have to do the right things and don’t stress.

“It is about building for the long term.

“We will try to build slowly instead of rushing into things.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with Dave Cormack at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy. Image: Shutterstock.

The scenario of dropping into the Uefa Conference League would also bring a £2.67m prize payment.

There are also, again, bonuses for wins, draws and league phase ranking, which could take it to near £5m.

Eight European League matches

The draw for the Europa League play-off is made on August 4, with ties set for August 21 and 28.

There are eight Europa League games running from September 25 to January 29.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has already confirmed he will back Thelin to strengthen in the summer transfer window for European action.

Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have been working hard on sourcing summer signing targets to build a squad to balance Euro league and domestic commitments.

The Dons’ transfer business has already started.

Winger Nicolas Milanovic will move to Aberdeen for a fee of around £400,000.

Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic (L) of Western Sydney Wanderers FC and Riku Danzaki (R) of Western United FC. Image: Shutterstock.

The 23-year-old has agreed a pre-contract to join the Reds from Australian top-flight club Western Sydney Wanderers.

Milanovic will move to Pittodrie in the summer on a three-year deal with the Reds holding the option for a fourth year.

It is understood keeper Nick Suman, 25, has also agreed to move to Aberdeen this summer after his contract with Cove Rangers expired.

Thelin’s three-year Aberdeen plan

In his first season at Pittodrie as manager, Thelin has delivered the Scottish Cup and European league qualification.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.

When arriving at Aberdeen last summer from Elfsborg, the Swede revealed he had a three-year plan to bring sustained success to the club.

Is Thelin ahead of schedule?

He said: “We had some goals such as to get into Europe and a final.

“It’s easy to say now after winning a cup, but I think the first objective was to arrive to the final.

“When you then get into the final it is a different scenario.

“It is one game, and you keep alive that chance to win.

“Then it is about taking that opportunity because they will always come up in some way during a game.

“When you’re in the final anything can happen.

“And that’s what we tried to create a certain atmosphere in the build up to the final.”

