Sean Wallace: THREE summer transfer window boosts for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin following Scottish Cup glory

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to sign summer transfer targets received a turbo boost with the historic Scottish Cup triumph.

A move to Pittodrie is now an even more attractive proposition for any player on Thelin’s transfer radar.

Signing for the Reds was already a strong option for any target – it ramped up even further with the club ending a 35-year wait for the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen boss Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have been working hard sourcing signing targets for a summer swoop.

And their pitch can now include the promise to any signing target of guaranteed European league stage football until January next year, as Scottish Cup winners Thelin’s side have qualified for the Europa League play-off, and even if they lose the play-off, the Dons will parachute straight down into the Conference League.

Guaranteed Euro action until 2026

European league action will be a huge lure for players as it offers the opportunity to boost their career and profile.

Playing in a European league, with eight guaranteed Continental games, is an experience desired by players – and can be delivered by Thelin.

Already confirmed for the league phase of the Europa League group phase are Porto (Portugal), Roma (Italy), Aston Villa (England) and Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna (Italy).

Prior to winning the Scottish Cup, the Dons were due to enter the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

If they had in that tournament, there was no safety net.

Another enticement for any discussions with transfer targets is Aberdeen and Thelin are now proven trophy winners.

Proof that Aberdeen are winners

The Scottish Cup proudly sitting in the Pittodrie trophy room is solid proof the Dons are a club moving in the right direction.

Thelin will be able to show transfer targets footage of the cup win at Hampden and the jubilant homecoming parade in front of 100,000 fans.

Aberdeen have proven they are winners, they have broken through that ceiling.

Moving to a club who have a recent track record of silverware success could edge Aberdeen in front of other clubs interested in a signing target.

A club who won a major trophy in May this year is a far more inviting proposition than one in the midst of a decade-plus silverware drought dating to 2014.

That had been Aberdeen’s position until the Reds deservedly overturned the odds to triumph against treble-chasing Celtic at Hampden.

Multi-million pound Euro cash boost

Another, third, boost for Thelin’s bid to sign targets this summer is a multi-million pound Uefa Euro cash boost.

Aberdeen will bank around £5million in Uefa prize money, having qualified for the Europa League play-off.

Chairman Dave Cormack has already confirmed he will back Thelin’s bid to strengthen the squad during the summer.

And Aberdeen have already secured Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic for around £400,000 from Western Sydney Wanders.

Cove Rangers keeper Nick Suman, 25, is also set to join Aberdeen in the summer as his contract with the League One club expires.

Many more signings will also undoubtedly arrive during the summer.

And Thelin can enter talks with targets buoyed by European league action, cup success and a hefty Euro cash injection.