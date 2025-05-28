Sean Wallace: THREE summer transfer window boosts for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin following Scottish Cup glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: THREE summer transfer window boosts for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin following Scottish Cup glory

Aberdeen manager Thelin's bid to strengthen the squad in the summer transfer window has received a turbo boost from the Scottish Cup win and European league qualification.

Aberdeen players celebrate after winning the Scottish Cup final against Celtic. Image Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to sign summer transfer targets received a turbo boost with the historic Scottish Cup triumph.

A move to Pittodrie is now an even more attractive proposition for any player on Thelin’s transfer radar.

Signing for the Reds was already a strong option for any target – it ramped up even further with the club ending a 35-year wait for the Scottish Cup.

Aberdeen boss Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida have been working hard sourcing signing targets for a summer swoop.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after a final win against Celtic. Image: SNS
And their pitch can now include the promise to any signing target of guaranteed European league stage football until January next year, as Scottish Cup winners Thelin’s side have qualified for the Europa League play-off, and even if they lose the play-off, the Dons will parachute straight down into the Conference League.

Guaranteed Euro action until 2026

European league action will be a huge lure for players as it offers the opportunity to boost their career and profile.

Playing in a European league, with eight guaranteed Continental games, is an experience desired by  players – and can be delivered by Thelin.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara celebrate winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden. Image: SNS
Already confirmed for the league phase of the Europa League group phase are Porto (Portugal), Roma (Italy), Aston Villa (England) and Lewis Ferguson’s Bologna (Italy).

Prior to winning the Scottish Cup, the Dons were due to enter the second qualifying round of the Conference League.

If they had in that tournament, there was no safety net.

Another enticement for any discussions with transfer targets is Aberdeen and Thelin are now proven trophy winners.

Proof that Aberdeen are winners

The Scottish Cup proudly sitting in the Pittodrie trophy room is solid proof  the Dons are a club moving in the right direction.

Thelin will be able to show transfer targets footage of the cup win at Hampden and the jubilant homecoming parade in front of 100,000 fans.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after his cross is turned into his own net by Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen have proven they are winners, they have broken through that ceiling.

Moving to a club who have a recent track record of silverware success could edge Aberdeen in front of other clubs interested in a signing target.

A club who won a major trophy in May this year is a far more inviting proposition than one in the midst of a decade-plus silverware drought dating to 2014.

That had been Aberdeen’s position until the Reds deservedly overturned the odds to triumph against treble-chasing Celtic at Hampden.

Multi-million pound Euro cash boost

Another, third, boost for Thelin’s bid to sign targets this summer is a multi-million pound Uefa Euro cash boost.

Aberdeen will bank around £5million in Uefa prize money, having qualified for the Europa League play-off.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Chairman Dave Cormack has already confirmed he will back Thelin’s bid to strengthen the squad during the summer.

And Aberdeen have already secured Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic for around £400,000 from Western Sydney Wanders.

Cove Rangers keeper Nick Suman, 25, is also set to join Aberdeen in the summer as his contract with the League One club expires.

Many more signings will also undoubtedly arrive during the summer.

And Thelin can enter talks with targets buoyed by European league action, cup success and a hefty Euro cash injection.

