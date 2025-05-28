The key dates for Aberdeen fans ahead of the 2025-26 season

After their Hampden heroics, Aberdeen have plenty to look forward to ahead of the new season.

The Dons will discover who they will face on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season when the fixtures are revealed on June 20.

The league campaign is due to start on the weekend of August 2-3.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will discover who they will face in the Europa League play-off round on August 4.

Twenty-four teams will take part in the play-off round, which will include the 12 winners from the Europa League third qualifying round and the six losing teams from the Champions League third qualifying round.

Europa League and Conference League matchday fixtures

If Aberdeen qualify for the Europa League they will be playing fixtures on the following dates: Matchday 1 – September 24-25; Matchday 2 – October 2; Matchday 3 – October 23; Matchday 4 – November 6; Matchday 5 – November 27; Matchday 6 – December 11; Matchday 7 – January 22; Matchday 8 – January 29.

If the Dons lose the Europa League play-off they will be playing in the Conference League on the following dates: Matchday 1 – October 2; Matchday 2 – October 23; Matchday 3 – November 6; Matchday 4 – November 27; Matchday 5 – December 11; Matchday 6 – December 18.

Aberdeen and Scotland’s other representatives in European competition (Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Dundee United) will not take part in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons will enter the competition in the second round on August 16-17.

Aberdeen are yet to confirm any pre-season friendlies.

Here are the key dates ahead of the 2025-26 season:

Friday May 30 – Renewal deadline for Aberdeen FC season ticket holders

Thursday June 12 – Scottish transfer window opens

Friday June 20 – Scottish Premiership fixtures released

August 2-3 – Scottish Premiership opening weekend

Monday August 4 – Europa League play-off round draw

August 16-17 – Premier Sports Cup second round

Thursday August 21 – Europa League play-off first leg

Thursday August 28 – Europa League play-off second leg

Friday August 29 – Scottish transfer window closes