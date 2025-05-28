The key dates for Aberdeen fans ahead of the 2025-26 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

The key dates for Aberdeen fans ahead of the 2025-26 season

The Dons will kick-off the new campaign with a league fixture on August 2-3.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate their side's victory in the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate their side's victory in the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.
By Danny Law

After their Hampden heroics, Aberdeen have plenty to look forward to ahead of the new season.

The Dons will discover who they will face on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season when the fixtures are revealed on June 20.

The league campaign is due to start on the weekend of August 2-3.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will discover who they will face in the Europa League play-off round on August 4.

Twenty-four teams will take part in the play-off round, which will include the 12 winners from the Europa League third qualifying round and the six losing teams from the Champions League third qualifying round.

Europa League and Conference League matchday fixtures

If Aberdeen qualify for the Europa League they will be playing fixtures on the following dates: Matchday 1 – September 24-25; Matchday 2 – October 2; Matchday 3 – October 23; Matchday 4 – November 6; Matchday 5 – November 27; Matchday 6 – December 11; Matchday 7 – January 22; Matchday 8 – January 29.

If the Dons lose the Europa League play-off they will be playing in the Conference League on the following dates: Matchday 1 – October 2; Matchday 2 – October 23; Matchday 3 – November 6; Matchday 4 – November 27; Matchday 5 – December 11; Matchday 6 – December 18.

Aberdeen and Scotland’s other representatives in European competition (Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian and Dundee United) will not take part in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The Dons will enter the competition in the second round on August 16-17.

The Aberdeen FC starting line-up which faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League at Pittodrie in 2023, pictured before the game
The Aberdeen starting line-up which faced Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League at Pittodrie in 2023. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are yet to confirm any pre-season friendlies.

Here are the key dates ahead of the 2025-26 season:

Friday May 30 – Renewal deadline for Aberdeen FC season ticket holders

Thursday June 12 – Scottish transfer window opens

Friday June 20Scottish Premiership fixtures released

August 2-3 – Scottish Premiership opening weekend

Monday August 4 – Europa League play-off round draw

August 16-17 – Premier Sports Cup second round

Thursday August 21 – Europa League play-off first leg

Thursday August 28 – Europa League play-off second leg

Friday August 29 – Scottish transfer window closes

  • This article will be updated when Aberdeen confirm their pre-season arrangements. 

