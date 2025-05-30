Joe Harper: The transfer market Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must focus on this summer

Aberdeen should look towards the Scottish market for exciting emerging talent during the summer transfer window.

Manager Jimmy Thelin and his recruitment team are scouring the European leagues and beyond to strengthen the squad for next season.

In the previous two transfer windows Thelin has bolstered his team with a host of impressive signings from overseas.

However, the Dons must also look at Scotland because there are many hungry, ambitious young players ready to jump up and excel at the next level.

A standout example of how looking to Scotland for talent can pay off there is Aberdeen’s signing of Lewis Ferguson from Hamilton in 2018.

Ferguson was only 18-years-old when the Dons secured him on a pre-contract in May 2018 as his deal with Hamilton was set to expire.

Signing gems within Scottish football

The midfielder was sensational for Aberdeen across four seasons before moving to Italian top flight Bologna for £3million in summer 2022.

Ferguson captained Bologna to Coppa Italia glory earlier this month, their first major trophy in more than 50 years.

He was also named the best midfielder in Serie A in the 2023-24 season, which is a phenomenal accolade.

A host of clubs have Ferguson on their radar with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop with the midfielder valued at more than £20m.

The meteoric rise of Ferguson is proof that the Scottish market can deliver gems.

I signed for Aberdeen after chief scout Bobby Calder watched me score a lot of goals from the right-wing position with Morton.

Show transfer targets trophy parade

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has already said he will back Thelin to further strengthen the Scottish Cup winning team in the summer.

As part of discussions to sign a target the Dons should play a video of the triumphant Scottish Cup win and the sensational homecoming parade.

And say this is what you can experience if you sign on at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup winning side have written their name in the club’s history books and that of the national game with a sensational win.

The Dons thoroughly deserved the silverware with a superb, disciplined performance full of passion and commitment.

Thelin’s formation change paid off

Boss Thelin’s call to switch tactics from his preferred 4-2-3-1 to a 5-3-2 was a masterstroke that paid off.

Celtic were restricted to only a couple of chances and although they had a lot of possession the Hoops were never allowed to do much with it.

All four penalty-kicks taken by Aberdeen in the shoot-out were also amazing.

After a 35-year wait the Red Army finally got to see their club crowned Scottish Cup champions at Hampden.

It means so much to the supporters and there were many tears shed at the final and also the open-top bus parade through the city centre.

I am so proud of not only the Aberdeen team but also the supporters.

Reward for sensational Red Army

The Dons fans were magnificent at Hampden and decked their half of the stadium in a sea of red.

They also out-sang the Celtic fans for the duration of the final and really drove on and inspired Aberdeen.

Reward for Aberdeen is not only that beautiful trophy now proudly displayed at Pittodrie.

The Reds also secured guaranteed European group stage action next action, which will come with a Uefa cash boost of around £5million.

That glorious day when Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup will hopefully be the springboard to further success.