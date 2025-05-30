Joe Harper: The transfer market Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must focus on this summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: The transfer market Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin must focus on this summer

Pittodrie legend Joe Harper highlights the transfer market Aberdeen must focus on during the summer window in a bid to secure exciting young talent.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden after winning on penalties against Celtic in the final.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with the Scottish Cup trophy at Hampden after winning on penalties against Celtic in the final. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen should look towards the Scottish market for exciting emerging talent during the summer transfer window.

Manager Jimmy Thelin and his recruitment team are scouring the European leagues and beyond to strengthen the squad for next season.

In the previous two transfer windows Thelin has bolstered his team with a host of impressive signings from overseas.

However, the Dons must also look at Scotland because there are many hungry, ambitious young players ready to jump up and excel at the next level.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

A standout example of how looking to Scotland for talent can pay off there is Aberdeen’s signing of Lewis Ferguson from Hamilton in 2018.

Ferguson was only 18-years-old when the Dons secured him on a pre-contract in May 2018 as his deal with Hamilton was set to expire.

Signing gems within Scottish football

The midfielder was sensational for Aberdeen across four seasons before moving to Italian top flight Bologna for £3million in summer 2022.

Ferguson captained Bologna to Coppa Italia glory earlier this month, their first major trophy in more than 50 years.

He was also named the best midfielder in Serie A in the 2023-24 season, which is a phenomenal accolade.

A host of clubs have Ferguson on their radar with the view to a potential summer transfer window swoop with the midfielder valued at more than £20m.

Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC with the Coppa Italia trophy after beating AC Milan in the final. Image by Shutterstock
Lewis Ferguson of Bologna FC with the Coppa Italia trophy after beating AC Milan in the final. Image by Shutterstock

The meteoric rise of Ferguson is proof that the Scottish market can deliver gems.

I signed for Aberdeen after chief scout Bobby Calder watched me score a lot of goals from the right-wing position with Morton.

Show transfer targets trophy parade

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has already said he will back Thelin to further strengthen the Scottish Cup winning team in the summer.

As part of discussions to sign a target the Dons should play a video of the triumphant Scottish Cup win and the sensational homecoming parade.

And say this is what you can experience if you sign on at Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup winning side have written their name in the club’s history books and that of the national game with a sensational win.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate their side's victory in the Scottish Cup final.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara, Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson celebrate their side's victory in the Scottish Cup final. Image: SNS.

The Dons thoroughly deserved the silverware with a superb, disciplined performance full of passion and commitment.

Thelin’s formation change paid off

Boss Thelin’s call to switch tactics from his preferred 4-2-3-1 to a 5-3-2 was a masterstroke that paid off.

Celtic were restricted to only a couple of chances and although they had a lot of possession the Hoops were never allowed to do much with it.

All four penalty-kicks taken by Aberdeen in the shoot-out were also amazing.

After a 35-year wait the Red Army finally got to see their club crowned Scottish Cup champions at Hampden.

It means so much to the supporters and there were many tears shed at the final and also the open-top bus parade through the city centre.

I am so proud of not only the Aberdeen team but also the supporters.

Reward for sensational Red Army

The Dons fans were magnificent at Hampden and decked their half of the stadium in a sea of red.

They also out-sang the Celtic fans for the duration of the final and really drove on and inspired Aberdeen.

Reward for Aberdeen is not only that beautiful trophy now proudly displayed at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their victory through the city's streets yesterday. Image: SNS.

The Reds also secured guaranteed European group stage action next action, which will come with a Uefa cash boost of around £5million.

That glorious day when Aberdeen lifted the Scottish Cup will hopefully be the springboard to further success.

 

Conversation