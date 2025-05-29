Aberdeen confirm the departure of 12 players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen confirm the departure of 12 players

Academy graduate Jack MacKenzie leads the list of departing Dons from Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of a dozen players following the end of their season.

Jack MacKenzie, who is set to join Plymouth Argyle, Celtic-bound Ross Doohan and Jamie McGrath, who has signed a pre-contract with Hibernian, will be joined by third-choice goalkeeper Tom Ritchie in leaving the club this summer.

MacKenzie, a product of the club’s youth academy, leaves the Dons having scored three goals in 123 appearances.

Doohan made 18 appearances for the Dons this season while fellow goalkeeper Ritchie leaves Pittodrie having failed to make a first-team appearance.

Edinburgh-bound Republic of Ireland international McGrath moves on after scoring 16 goals in 81 games for the club.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston NE), Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur) will all return to their parent clubs.

Completing the list of departures are youth team player Blair McKenzie, Evan Towler, Victor Enem and Fraser Mackie.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We would like to thank each and every player leaving the club for their effort and contributions whilst with Aberdeen and wish them all every success in their future careers.

“Some of these boys have been here for a long, long time and departing a club is always emotional.

“But they can look back with pride and I am so pleased many of them are leaving with a winner’s medal from last weekend.”

 

