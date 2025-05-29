Aberdeen confirm the departure of 12 players

Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of a dozen players following the end of their season.

Jack MacKenzie, who is set to join Plymouth Argyle, Celtic-bound Ross Doohan and Jamie McGrath, who has signed a pre-contract with Hibernian, will be joined by third-choice goalkeeper Tom Ritchie in leaving the club this summer.

MacKenzie, a product of the club’s youth academy, leaves the Dons having scored three goals in 123 appearances.

Doohan made 18 appearances for the Dons this season while fellow goalkeeper Ritchie leaves Pittodrie having failed to make a first-team appearance.

Edinburgh-bound Republic of Ireland international McGrath moves on after scoring 16 goals in 81 games for the club.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston NE), Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur) will all return to their parent clubs.

Completing the list of departures are youth team player Blair McKenzie, Evan Towler, Victor Enem and Fraser Mackie.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We would like to thank each and every player leaving the club for their effort and contributions whilst with Aberdeen and wish them all every success in their future careers.

“Some of these boys have been here for a long, long time and departing a club is always emotional.

“But they can look back with pride and I am so pleased many of them are leaving with a winner’s medal from last weekend.”