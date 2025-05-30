Aberdeen’s Hampden heroes have shaken up the Scottish game, says former Don Phil McGuire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen’s Hampden heroes have shaken up the Scottish game, says former Don Phil McGuire

Aberdeen triumphed in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden to lift the trophy for the first time in 35 years and also prevented Celtic from securing a treble.

Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic.
Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen’s historic trophy triumph delivered a needed shake-up of the Scottish game, says former Dons defender Phil McGuire.

And the ex-Pittodrie centre-back insists the Reds’ Hampden heroes must now build on their silverware glory to push for further success.

The Dons lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they overcame Celtic in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons also prevented Celtic from completing a domestic treble.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden after the final win against Celtic.
Image: SNS.

McGuire expects Thelin to raid the summer transfer window to secure signings who will make the cup winners even stronger next season.

He said: “It is really important for Scottish football to have another team win something.

“Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup is great for Scottish football as Celtic would have won the treble again.

“Celtic have won the treble a number of times.

“For Aberdeen to win the Scottish Cup is a great achievement and fantastic for the club, the city, the fans… and Scottish football.

“You only have to look at England – where Newcastle United (League Cup) and Crystal Palace (FA Cup) have won trophies.

“Aberdeen can now go into pre-season and European competition with a real spring in their step.

“They will look to add in the summer to strengthen and get competition for places.

“Aberdeen will aim to kick on for next season.”

Winning the Scottish Cup secured guaranteed European group stage action for the Dons next season.

European league football guaranteed

The Reds have qualified for the Europa League play-off, with the draw set to be made on August 4.

Qualifying for the Europa League would guarantee Euro league action – with eight fixtures – until January 29, 2026.

Should the Dons lose the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting down into the Conference League.

McGuire played for Aberdeen in Europe, including a Uefa Cup first round clash against Hertha Berlin in 2002.

Nicky Devlin celebrates as Aberdeen score to make it 1-1 as Celtic's Kasper Schmeichel turns the ball into his own net in the Scottish Cup final.
Image: SNS.

The Dons were edged out 1-0 on aggregate by the German club, with the vital goal coming at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

McGuire, 45, said: “The European structure has been changed and enhanced since I played.

“Competing in the European league format is a huge boost for Aberdeen and Scottish football as a whole as well.

“They will face good European competition, which bodes well for the future.

“Before we played Hertha Berlin, we faced Moldovan side Nistru Otaci in the previous round.

Image: DC Thomson.

“In Moldova, the stadium wasn’t great – and you could see the societal issues and conflict that were there.

“Then in the next round we were in the Olympic Stadium playing Hertha Berlin!

“A stadium that has that history of Jesse Owens winning four Olympic golds (1936).

“That is the massive contrast in European football.”

Swede Thelin has delivered trophy glory in his first season at Pittodrie having arrived from Elfsborg last year.

Jimmy Thelin’s impact at Aberdeen

He is Aberdeen’s second overseas manager as Ebbe Skovdahl led the Dons from 1999 to 2002.

Dane Skovdahl guided the Dons to the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals in this debut season (1999-2000) but lost them both.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates with the Scottish Cup at Hampden after the final win against Celtic.
Image: SNS.

McGuire, who made 181 Aberdeen appearances between 1999 to 2005, played under Skovdahl.

He said: “Every manager will have their own stamp on things, and you see that with the type of football Thelin plays.

“As a player it is about applying yourself and taking on board the concept of how the manager wants to play.

“Aberdeen began the season with that long unbeaten run and then suddenly that flips and they can’t win.

“Sometimes it is about other teams catching up to the way you play – it is about adapting and finding the right ways to win.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS.
Image: SNS.

“I know injuries played a part in that drop in form, but they still finished in the top half and won the Scottish Cup.

“So it has been a positive season and Thelin will be looking at the middle part to see what he can correct.

“There are similarities there between Ebbe and Thelin, but the way the football is played today has totally changed.”

Aberdeen fans celebrate with their heroes on Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

McGuire will return to the Granite City on Sunday to star in the Craig Brown Cup charity match.

Former player star in charity match

The game will be played at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (3pm) to raise funds for the Russell Anderson Foundation.

Also playing are legend Eoin Jess, Andy Considine, Darren Mackie, Zander Diamond,  Richie Byrne and Jamie McAllister.

Other players confirmed are Derek Young, Tomas Cerny, Andy Roddie, Mark Perry, Gary Dempsey and Hugh Robertson.

Leon Mike celebrates his equaliser with a delighted Russell Anderson and Phil McGuire.
Image: DC Thomson.

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Naveed in the legendary comedy, will also play in the charity match

McGuire said: “I’ve done this for the last few years and it is a really enjoyable day.

“The main focus is the charity and raising some funds for the children.

“It is through Russell’s foundation this year, which is a wonderful charity that supports kids.

“It gives them opportunities, structure and life skills within schools and with after school clubs.”

Players line up at the Craig Brown Cup last year.
Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Former Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Gavin Rae will also play in the charity match.

Rae said: “It is good to meet up with former pros again, but the main thing is the Craig Brown Cup is for a really good cause.

“I always had a really good connection with Craig, as he gave me my Scotland debut and signed me for Aberdeen, which was special.”

Conversation