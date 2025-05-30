Aberdeen’s Hampden heroes have shaken up the Scottish game, says former Don Phil McGuire

Aberdeen’s historic trophy triumph delivered a needed shake-up of the Scottish game, says former Dons defender Phil McGuire.

And the ex-Pittodrie centre-back insists the Reds’ Hampden heroes must now build on their silverware glory to push for further success.

The Dons lifted the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 when they overcame Celtic in a penalty shoot-out in the final.

Jimmy Thelin’s Dons also prevented Celtic from completing a domestic treble.

McGuire expects Thelin to raid the summer transfer window to secure signings who will make the cup winners even stronger next season.

He said: “It is really important for Scottish football to have another team win something.

“Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup is great for Scottish football as Celtic would have won the treble again.

“Celtic have won the treble a number of times.

“For Aberdeen to win the Scottish Cup is a great achievement and fantastic for the club, the city, the fans… and Scottish football.

“You only have to look at England – where Newcastle United (League Cup) and Crystal Palace (FA Cup) have won trophies.

“Aberdeen can now go into pre-season and European competition with a real spring in their step.

“They will look to add in the summer to strengthen and get competition for places.

“Aberdeen will aim to kick on for next season.”

Winning the Scottish Cup secured guaranteed European group stage action for the Dons next season.

European league football guaranteed

The Reds have qualified for the Europa League play-off, with the draw set to be made on August 4.

Qualifying for the Europa League would guarantee Euro league action – with eight fixtures – until January 29, 2026.

Should the Dons lose the play-off, there is the safety net of parachuting down into the Conference League.

McGuire played for Aberdeen in Europe, including a Uefa Cup first round clash against Hertha Berlin in 2002.

The Dons were edged out 1-0 on aggregate by the German club, with the vital goal coming at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

McGuire, 45, said: “The European structure has been changed and enhanced since I played.

“Competing in the European league format is a huge boost for Aberdeen and Scottish football as a whole as well.

“They will face good European competition, which bodes well for the future.

“Before we played Hertha Berlin, we faced Moldovan side Nistru Otaci in the previous round.

“In Moldova, the stadium wasn’t great – and you could see the societal issues and conflict that were there.

“Then in the next round we were in the Olympic Stadium playing Hertha Berlin!

“A stadium that has that history of Jesse Owens winning four Olympic golds (1936).

“That is the massive contrast in European football.”

Swede Thelin has delivered trophy glory in his first season at Pittodrie having arrived from Elfsborg last year.

Jimmy Thelin’s impact at Aberdeen

He is Aberdeen’s second overseas manager as Ebbe Skovdahl led the Dons from 1999 to 2002.

Dane Skovdahl guided the Dons to the Scottish Cup and League Cup finals in this debut season (1999-2000) but lost them both.

McGuire, who made 181 Aberdeen appearances between 1999 to 2005, played under Skovdahl.

He said: “Every manager will have their own stamp on things, and you see that with the type of football Thelin plays.

“As a player it is about applying yourself and taking on board the concept of how the manager wants to play.

“Aberdeen began the season with that long unbeaten run and then suddenly that flips and they can’t win.

“Sometimes it is about other teams catching up to the way you play – it is about adapting and finding the right ways to win.

“I know injuries played a part in that drop in form, but they still finished in the top half and won the Scottish Cup.

“So it has been a positive season and Thelin will be looking at the middle part to see what he can correct.

“There are similarities there between Ebbe and Thelin, but the way the football is played today has totally changed.”

McGuire will return to the Granite City on Sunday to star in the Craig Brown Cup charity match.

Former player star in charity match

The game will be played at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday (3pm) to raise funds for the Russell Anderson Foundation.

Also playing are legend Eoin Jess, Andy Considine, Darren Mackie, Zander Diamond, Richie Byrne and Jamie McAllister.

Other players confirmed are Derek Young, Tomas Cerny, Andy Roddie, Mark Perry, Gary Dempsey and Hugh Robertson.

Still Game star Sanjeev Kohli, who plays Naveed in the legendary comedy, will also play in the charity match

McGuire said: “I’ve done this for the last few years and it is a really enjoyable day.

“The main focus is the charity and raising some funds for the children.

“It is through Russell’s foundation this year, which is a wonderful charity that supports kids.

“It gives them opportunities, structure and life skills within schools and with after school clubs.”

Former Aberdeen and Scotland midfielder Gavin Rae will also play in the charity match.

Rae said: “It is good to meet up with former pros again, but the main thing is the Craig Brown Cup is for a really good cause.

“I always had a really good connection with Craig, as he gave me my Scotland debut and signed me for Aberdeen, which was special.”