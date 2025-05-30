Scottish Premiership title odds: The startling difference between Aberdeen and Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Premiership title odds: The startling difference between Aberdeen and Hearts

A Tynecastle title charge is far more likely than one from Scottish Cup winners Aberdeen, according to one bookmaker.

By Danny Law
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and Shayden Morris are pictured leading the celebrations during the Aberdeen bus parade to celebrate winning the Scottish Cup.
The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their Scottish Cup victory through the city's streets. Image: SNS.

One bookmaker has raised eyebrows after revealing their odds on who will win next season’s Scottish Premiership title.

Unsurprisingly, Ladbrokes have installed Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic as the 4/11 favourites after they finished 17 points clear this season.

Rangers are expected to be their closest challengers once again and priced at 9/4 to claim the title.

The odds then take an interesting turn with Hearts priced at 16/1 while Aberdeen and Hibernian are both available at a far more generous 150/1.

This might be a surprise to Dons fans who saw their team win the Scottish Cup by defeating Celtic last weekend.

James Penrice of Hearts tackles Shayden Morris of Aberdeen during the Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup semi-final match between Heart of Midlothian and Aberdeen at Hampden Park, Glasgow.
James Penrice of Hearts tackles Shayden Morris of Aberdeen during the Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: Shutterstock.

Hearts, who failed to make the top six, will head into the new campaign with Derek McInnes at the helm after the ex-Aberdeen manager was confirmed as Neil Critchley’s successor at the end of the campaign.

Earlier this week, the Hearts shareholders approved a £10m investment offer from Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

The Gorgie club has a formal relationship with Bloom’s company Jamestown Analytics for recruitment.

Elsewhere, Ladbrokes have priced Dundee United at 200/1, Dundee, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and St Mirren at 750/1 while newly promoted Falkirk and Livingston are 1000/1.

