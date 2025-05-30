Scottish Premiership title odds: The startling difference between Aberdeen and Hearts

One bookmaker has raised eyebrows after revealing their odds on who will win next season’s Scottish Premiership title.

Unsurprisingly, Ladbrokes have installed Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic as the 4/11 favourites after they finished 17 points clear this season.

Rangers are expected to be their closest challengers once again and priced at 9/4 to claim the title.

The odds then take an interesting turn with Hearts priced at 16/1 while Aberdeen and Hibernian are both available at a far more generous 150/1.

This might be a surprise to Dons fans who saw their team win the Scottish Cup by defeating Celtic last weekend.

Hearts, who failed to make the top six, will head into the new campaign with Derek McInnes at the helm after the ex-Aberdeen manager was confirmed as Neil Critchley’s successor at the end of the campaign.

Earlier this week, the Hearts shareholders approved a £10m investment offer from Brighton owner Tony Bloom.

The Gorgie club has a formal relationship with Bloom’s company Jamestown Analytics for recruitment.

Elsewhere, Ladbrokes have priced Dundee United at 200/1, Dundee, Kilmarnock, Motherwell and St Mirren at 750/1 while newly promoted Falkirk and Livingston are 1000/1.