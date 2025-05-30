Richard Gordon: Aberdeen Scottish Cup success is payback for Dave Cormack’s financial – and emotional – investment

I wrote last week Jimmy Thelin’s first season in charge of Aberdeen would be defined by 90 Scottish Cup final minutes at Hampden Park.

As it turned out, the afternoon went on much longer, but by the end, as Dimitar Mitov stretched to save the deciding penalty, and the national stadium erupted in a sea of red and white, the campaign became the most successful the club has enjoyed in more than a decade.

It was a triumph I never saw coming – and that made it all the sweeter.

Celtic do not lose cup finals, Brendan Rodgers does not lose at Hampden, and he does not lose in the Scottish Cup. The weight of history was stacked against the men in red.

And, given recent results, there was nothing in the run-up to suggest they were going to pull it off.

But they did, and that group of players will now be remembered forever.

It does not matter the game, like the League Cup in 2014, was less than memorable, nor that it went to extra-time thanks to two of the worst goals ever seen in a final.

What does matter is that Aberdeen produced the quality required in the key moments.

They did so as a defensive unit – Jimmy’s unexpected switch to three/five at the back paying dividends – and they certainly did so when the pressure was on in the penalty shoot-out.

There were parallels there to 2014 as well.

Then, Robson, Low, Vernon and Rooney were lethal from the spot, while last Saturday Graeme Shinnie, Dante Polvara, Oday Dabbagh and Ante Palaversa showed nerve and precision as they compiled one of the best collections of penalties I have seen on such a high-profile occasion.

When Mitov kept out Alistair Johnston’s effort, there was an understandable outpouring of emotion from all of us who have the club in our hearts, as 35 years of hurt were forgotten in one magnificent snapshot.

The celebrations were joyous as the players cavorted across the pitch and the Red Army roared their delight. It was one of those never to be forgotten occasions football throws up.

Dave Cormack and Graeme Shinnie deserved Aberdeen Scottish Cup success

The chairman, Dave Cormack, was at the heart of Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup glory, and he deserved his moment.

Having ploughed his money in – and having suffered plenty set-backs during his tenure – this was his time, payback for everything he has invested, both financially and emotionally. I was delighted for him personally.

As the Celtic supporters quickly vacated the Hampden slopes, the Dons fans readied themselves for the scene few would have genuinely expected that afternoon, and it was heart-warming to see Graeme Shinnie lift the famous trophy aloft.

The captain became just the fifth man to do so in the club’s history, joining Frank Dunlop, Martin Buchan, Willie Miller (four times) and Alex McLeish in the exclusive group.

It came, of course, a decade after he had led Caley Thistle to their historic victory, and having dragged the team through some tough times during his two spells with Aberdeen, it could not have happened to a more deserving player.

I was thrilled for him after everything he has given to the club.

An important summer lies ahead, and Jimmy Thelin faces some big challenges, but that is not for now.

For a few weeks at least, we can all just revel in that long-awaited triumph and enjoy the latest entry into the Scottish football history books: Aberdeen FC, Scottish Cup winners 2024-25.

Don Cowie should get chance to lead Ross County straight back up

The Scottish domestic season concluded, for the third year in a row, in Dingwall where, despite taking a healthy lead, Ross County crashed out of the Premiership, blown away by a rampant Livingston.

After two late escapes, this one was a step too far, and County’s six-year stay in the top-flight ended in tears.

Having been in a strong position in early March, they paid the price for a horrendous run of results, failing to win in their last 11 matches, and could have no complaints over the two legs. The better team won the final.

Now, County will have to try to do what Livi did, and bounce straight back up, and I would hope Don Cowie is given the opportunity to lead them in that pursuit.