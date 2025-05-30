Aberdeen confirm second signing of the summer with keeper secured

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed new signing Nick Suman as a keeper with “a commanding presence” and a track record of clean sheets.

Australian stopper Suman has signed a pre-contract and will join the Dons upon the expiry of his current contract with Cove Rangers next month.

Thelin insists Suman will provide “healthy competition” to first choice Dimitar Mitov, the Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out save hero.

The 25-year-old is boss Thelin’s second signing of the summer having already secured Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Aberdeen fought off interest from other clubs to land Suman who impressed during his two seasons at Cove Rangers.

Thelin has bolstered his goalkeeping options following the departures of Ross Doohan and Tom Ritchie.

Thelin said: “We are pleased to welcome Nick to Aberdeen.

“He is a goalkeeper with a commanding presence, a strong record for clean sheets and he has demonstrated excellent qualities during his time in Scottish football.

“Nick had interest from other clubs, but we strongly believe this will be the right environment for him to take the next step in his career.

“He will be a valuable addition to our squad and will provide healthy competition for the number one spot.”

Suman came through the ranks at Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC in Australia before moving to Scotland.

‘A real honour to sign for Aberdeen’

The keeper will meet his new teammates when the squad begin pre-season in late June in preparation for the domestic season and a European campaign.

Suman said: “I’m excited to see what the next few years have in store for me.

“I’ve been living here for a couple of years now, I know how big a club this is.

“I understand what it means to the fans so it’s a real honour to sign for Aberdeen.

“I’ve been enjoying playing my football at Cove.

“It’s been a great experience, and it’s provided a real platform for my development.

“I’m pleased the hard work has paid off and I’m really thankful this opportunity came up for me.

“I’m excited to work under the manager and goalkeeping coach, Craig (Hinchliffe).

“I went to a few games at Pittodrie last season, and the atmosphere was incredible.

“It’s special to see how much it means to everyone, and I can’t wait to be part of that.”