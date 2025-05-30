Aberdeen confirm second signing of the summer with keeper secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen confirm second signing of the summer with keeper secured

Aberdeen have secured highly rated Australian keeper Nick Suman who will join on the expiry of his contract with Cove Rangers.

By Sean Wallace
New Aberdeen keeper Nick Suman in action for Cove Rangers
New Aberdeen keeper Nick Suman in action for Cove Rangers Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has hailed new signing Nick Suman as a keeper with “a commanding presence” and a track record of clean sheets.

Australian stopper Suman has signed a pre-contract and will join the Dons upon the expiry of his current contract with Cove Rangers next month.

Thelin insists Suman will provide “healthy competition” to first choice Dimitar Mitov, the Scottish Cup final penalty shoot-out save hero.

The 25-year-old is boss Thelin’s second signing of the summer having already secured Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Aberdeen fought off interest from other clubs to land Suman who impressed during his two seasons at Cove Rangers.

New Aberdeen signing Nick Suman during his time at Cove Rangers.
New Aberdeen signing Nick Suman during his time at Cove Rangers. Image: Cove Rangers FC

Thelin has bolstered his goalkeeping options following the departures of Ross Doohan and Tom Ritchie.

Thelin said: “We are pleased to welcome Nick to Aberdeen.

“He is a goalkeeper with a commanding presence, a strong record for clean sheets and he has demonstrated excellent qualities during his time in Scottish football.

“Nick had interest from other clubs, but we strongly believe this will be the right environment for him to take the next step in his career.

“He will be a valuable addition to our squad and will provide healthy competition for the number one spot.”

Suman came through the ranks at Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC in Australia before moving to Scotland.

‘A real honour to sign for Aberdeen’

The keeper will meet his new teammates when the squad begin pre-season in late June in preparation for the domestic season and a European campaign.

Aberdeen's Dimitar Mitov (R) and Manager Jimmy Thelin celebrate at full time during the Scottish Cup win at Hampden.
Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov (R) and Manager Jimmy Thelin celebrate at full time during the Scottish Cup win at Hampden. Image: SNS

Suman said: “I’m excited to see what the next few years have in store for me.

“I’ve been living here for a couple of years now, I know how big a club this is.

“I understand what it means to the fans so it’s a real honour to sign for Aberdeen.

“I’ve been enjoying playing my football at Cove.

“It’s been a great experience, and it’s provided a real platform for my development.

“I’m pleased the hard work has paid off and I’m really thankful this opportunity came up for me.

“I’m excited to work under the manager and goalkeeping coach, Craig (Hinchliffe).

“I went to a few games at Pittodrie last season, and the atmosphere was incredible.

“It’s special to see how much it means to everyone, and I can’t wait to be part of that.”

 

