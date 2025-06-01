Aberdeen will back manager Jimmy Thelin’s summer recruitment drive

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has been assured he will be backed this summer in his bid to build a squad to compete both in Europe and domestically.

The Dons will have guaranteed European group stage football next season following their Scottish Cup win against Celtic on May 24.

Cup glory means Dons fans will be looking out their passports for regular trips in the first half of next season for the second time in three seasons.

Former Dons boss Barry Robson believes Aberdeen’s last Conference League campaign in 2023 impacted his side’s domestic form, while Hearts also struggled this season with juggling European and domestic commitments.

Dons chief executive Alan Burrows insists lessons have been learned by his club and says Aberdeen will be better equipped on their return to Europe next season.

He said: “We’ve got European group-stage football to work towards now.

“You look at Aberdeen last year, Hearts this year; the pitfalls of European group-stage football can be that it impacts your domestic season.

“You need to be ready for that: mentally, physically and having some depth.

“(Chairman) Dave (Cormack) has said that we will look to support Jimmy.

“I think most Aberdeen fans would agree that Jimmy’s had a fair bit of backing from the club already.

“We’ve tried to back him in year one, we’ve spent a bit of money.

“Hopefully days like the final and playing in group-stage European football will allow us to keep doing that, given there’s going to be a real increase in the volume of matches in the first half of the season.”

Dons an attractive proposition for players

The recruitment drive is already under way at Pittodrie.

Australian A League player of the year Nicolas Milanovic will join the Dons in pre-season along with Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman.

Talks with other targets are also at an advanced stage and Burrows believes the attractiveness of European football, and an extended summer break after winning the cup, can only help the club in their efforts to strengthen the squad.

He said: “We’ve got another couple just about in the tank. We’ve got a fair bit of work to do.

“There’s no secret that there are guys out of contract, we’ve got loans, and the nature of a player trading model is that players will leave and come in.

“One of the advantages of winning the cup is that elongates pre-season.

“If there’s going to be changes, it should in theory give Jimmy a bit more time to work with that squad.

“The work has been ongoing for weeks and months and hopefully we will start to see some of the results of that.

“Anyone who was humming and hawing over it, the fact you have the carrot of European group-phase football might nudge some over the line or attract someone into the reckoning.”

In terms of the prospect of any of the Dons’ loan players – Kevin Nisbet, Oday Dabbagh, Alfie Dorrington and Jeppe Okkels – returning to the club, Burrows added: “We are just in discussions on that. As of right now, there’s been no further movement.”

‘Cup win has brought the club and the city together’

The dust is settling on Aberdeen’s Scottish Cup success with the joyous scenes a Hampden followed by fans taking to the streets of the city for the club’s open-top bus parade 24 hours later.

Burrows is delighted that the weekend has provided memories which will last a lifetime for the Red Army.

He said: “I think a big part of winning cups is always the celebrations when you are a club like Aberdeen.

“Outwith the big two, this is one of the most enjoyable parts of it because it brings the club and the city together.

“It encapsulates what I think is so good about a football club and what it can do, to bring all these people.

“A big part of Dave’s involvement is trying to put a smile on the faces of Aberdonians, people of the north-east of Scotland, and I hope last weekend does that.

“You saw 100,000 people out on the streets celebrating a fantastic win.”