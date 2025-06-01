Paul Third: Busy summer ahead for Aberdeen ahead of return to European football

Aberdeen fans are still basking in the warm afterglow of Scottish Cup glory but the Dons are wasting little time in building on their Hampden success.

The celebrations have carried on all week as fans revel in one social media montage after another.

There is little sign of cup fatigue settling, but then that should not come as a surprise given it has been 35 years since the trophy last resided proudly in the Granite City.

But at Pittodrie, while manager Jimmy Thelin and his players take a break from training and matches, the work on strengthening the squad is never done.

Australian double for the Dons

Nicolas Milanovic was already on board before the Dons reached Hampden for the final against Celtic.

But in the days which have followed the club’s glorious win, there is a real sense of excitement about what the winger is going to bring to the club.

Since signing for Aberdeen the 23-year-old has been elevated to the Australia national team and been crowned the A League player of the year after scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists in 23 games for Western Sydney Wanderers.

If he can maintain that sort of return in the red shirt of Aberdeen then Milanovic is going to be a very exciting addition to Scottish football next season.

Milanovic isn’t the only only Aussie heading to the Dons, as Nick Suman will make the much shorter journey across the city from Cove Rangers when he joins up for pre-season training at the end of the month.

Goalkeeper Suman was a standout performer for Paul Hartley’s side in his two years at Balmoral Stadium, and it is no surprise to see him move to a Premiership club.

His performances for Cove led to strong interest with Motherwell and Dundee United also interested in his services before Aberdeen won the race for the shot-stopper.

Aberdeen need to be better equipped for Europe

So that’s two in, and 12 out so far at Pittodrie since the season drew to a close.

The number of new arrivals will increase further in the weeks ahead but it will not be a surprise if the departure list also expands beyond the current departing dozen announced last week.

It is clear this is going to be a very busy transfer window for Aberdeen this summer.

It has to be if the Dons are to juggle the demands of European football and domestic action next season.

Scottish Cup glory has bought Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin valuable time in that regard with the Europa League play-off draw not taking place until August 4 while the ties will be played on August 21 and 28 respectively.

But Aberdeen, and Hearts last season for that matter, have found the going really tough in handling those Thursday night challenges against Continental opposition then having to roll their sleeves up for the domestic grind.

It’s no coincidence both clubs failed to make the top six in the seasons where they’ve had extended runs in Europe.

We will see how much has been learned from that experience at Pittodrie in the 2023-24 season.

But we know this much – more depth, and quality, is absolutely vital.

In Milanovic and Suman, Aberdeen are off to go a good start as both players possess those characteristics.

But Aberdeen need more. Much more.