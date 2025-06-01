Paul Third: Busy summer ahead for Aberdeen ahead of return to European football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Paul Third: Busy summer ahead for Aberdeen ahead of return to European football

Transfer merry-go-round already spinning as the Dons gear up for new challenges next season.

New Aberdeen signing Nick Suman during his time at Cove Rangers.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen fans are still basking in the warm afterglow of Scottish Cup glory but the Dons are wasting little time in building on their Hampden success.

The celebrations have carried on all week as fans revel in one social media montage after another.

There is little sign of cup fatigue settling, but then that should not come as a surprise given it has been 35 years since the trophy last resided proudly in the Granite City.

But at Pittodrie, while manager Jimmy Thelin and his players take a break from training and matches, the work on strengthening the squad is never done.

Australian double for the Dons

Nicolas Milanovic was already on board before the Dons reached Hampden for the final against Celtic.

But in the days which have followed the club’s glorious win, there is a real sense of excitement about what the winger is going to bring to the club.

Since signing for Aberdeen the 23-year-old has been elevated to the Australia national team and been crowned the A League player of the year after scoring 12 goals and contributing six assists in 23 games for Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.
If he can maintain that sort of return in the red shirt of Aberdeen then Milanovic is going to be a very exciting addition to Scottish football next season.

Milanovic isn’t the only only Aussie heading to the Dons, as Nick Suman will make the much shorter journey across the city from Cove Rangers when he joins up for pre-season training at the end of the month.

Goalkeeper Suman was a standout performer for Paul Hartley’s side in his two years at Balmoral Stadium, and it is no surprise to see him move to a Premiership club.

His performances for Cove led to strong interest with Motherwell and Dundee United also interested in his services before Aberdeen won the race for the shot-stopper.

Aberdeen need to be better equipped for Europe

So that’s two in, and 12 out so far at Pittodrie since the season drew to a close.

The number of new arrivals will increase further in the weeks ahead but it will not be a surprise if the departure list also expands beyond the current departing dozen announced last week.

It is clear this is going to be a very busy transfer window for Aberdeen this summer.

It has to be if the Dons are to juggle the demands of European football and domestic action next season.

Scottish Cup glory has bought Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin valuable time in that regard with the Europa League play-off draw not taking place until August 4 while the ties will be played on August 21 and 28 respectively.

Dante Polvara, Duk and Shayden Morris celebrate the Dons taking the lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League in 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Dante Polvara, Duk and Shayden Morris celebrate the Dons taking the lead against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Conference League in 2023. Image: Shutterstock

But Aberdeen, and Hearts last season for that matter, have found the going really tough in handling those Thursday night challenges against Continental opposition then having to roll their sleeves up for the domestic grind.

It’s no coincidence both clubs failed to make the top six in the seasons where they’ve had extended runs in Europe.

We will see how much has been learned from that experience at Pittodrie in the 2023-24 season.

But we know this much – more depth, and quality, is absolutely vital.

In Milanovic and Suman, Aberdeen are off to go a good start as both players possess those characteristics.

But Aberdeen need more. Much more.

