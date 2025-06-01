Gallery: Former Aberdeen players don their boots once more for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Former Aberdeen players don their boots once more for charity

Former Scotland captain Colin Hendry joined several ex-Dons as they contested the annual Craig Brown Cup at Balmoral Stadium.

Eoin Jess chats to a team mate before kick-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess chats to a team mate before kick-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Paul Third

Former Aberdeen players teamed up with ex-Scotland captain Colin Hendry in the name of charity on Sunday.

An Aberdeen select were beaten 5-3 by a Scotland XI with the proceeds going to the Russell Anderson Foundation at Balmoral Stadium.

Former Dons player and coach Drew Jarvie took charge of the Reds team, which was led by skipper Derek Young and also included former Dons Eoin Jess, Chris Maguire, Mark Perry, Jamie McAllister and Andy Roddie.

Phil McGuire captained the Scotland side, which also included Hendry, Gavin Rae, Darren Mackie, Hugh Robertson, Andy Considine, Richie Byrne and Tomas Cerny.

A Craig Brown flag was on display during the friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A Craig Brown flag was on display during the friendly. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Following a keenly contested opening it was Scotland who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Callum Dunbar raced clear before firing past Dons keeper Stuart Innes.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Maguire hit back to put the Dons level with a low drive.

The Dons duly moved into the lead in the 37th minute when captain Young scored with a fine curling effort into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the box.

Dunbar thought he had made it 2-2 early in the second half but his effort was chalked off as Scotland had 12 players on the pitch.

But Dunbar’s next effort did count as he converted a Hendry cross to haul Scotland level.

Former Don Darren Mackie challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Don Darren Mackie challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Mackie then held off a Dons defender to put Scotland ahead just after the hour mark before grabbing his second of the game in the 70th minute.

Gavin Elphinstone halved the arrears for Aberdeen a couple of minutes later when he beat substitute Cerny with an angled drive into the top corner.

But Scotland broke away and Considine finished off a clinical counter for the dark blues to secure a 5-3 victory.

The Scotland XI which faced Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Scotland XI which faced Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gavin Rae is tracked by Aberdeen captain Derek Young. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gavin Rae is tracked by Aberdeen captain Derek Young. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy the action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans enjoy the action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire, centre, celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire, centre, celebrating after scoring to make it 1-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess enjoyed a laugh with his opponent. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess enjoyed a laugh with his opponent. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess and Colin Hendry go head to head. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess and Colin Hendry go head to head. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young scoring to make it 2-1.Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young scoring to make it 2-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Callum Dunbar fires home the opener for Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Callum Dunbar fires home the opener for Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gavin Rae on the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gavin Rae on the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess holds off his opponent. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eoin Jess holds off his opponent. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richie Byrne heading at goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richie Byrne heading at goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Darren Mackie represented Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen striker Darren Mackie represented Scotland. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Watching from the sidelines. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Watching from the sidelines. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Darren Mackie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Darren Mackie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie McAllister, left, and Andy Considine challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie McAllister, left, and Andy Considine challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andy Considine is foiled in this attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Andy Considine is foiled in this attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen bench enjoy a laugh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen bench enjoy a laugh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire starts an Aberdeen attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire starts an Aberdeen attack. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie McAllister and Andy Considine challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Jamie McAllister and Andy Considine challenging for the ball. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Supporters take in the action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Supporters take in the action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire is surrounded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire is surrounded. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richie Byrne uses his strength. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richie Byrne uses his strength. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Scotland bench. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Scotland bench. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen player shooting at goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen player shooting at goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland midfielder Gavin Rae. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland midfielder Gavin Rae. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Drew Jarvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen coach Drew Jarvie. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young challenges Callum Dunbar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young challenges Callum Dunbar. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen players at half time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen players at half time. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire and Derek Young. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Chris Maguire and Derek Young. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Aberdeen player Phil McGuire captained the Scotland XI in the charity game for the Craig Brown Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young celebrating after his goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young celebrating after his goal. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Scotland skipper Colin Hendry was a late addition to the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Former Scotland skipper Colin Hendry was a late addition to the game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young scoring to make it 2-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Derek Young scoring to make it 2-1. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
CFans enjoying the action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The charity match was held in memory of former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

 

Conversation