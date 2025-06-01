Gallery: Former Aberdeen players don their boots once more for charity

Former Aberdeen players teamed up with ex-Scotland captain Colin Hendry in the name of charity on Sunday.

An Aberdeen select were beaten 5-3 by a Scotland XI with the proceeds going to the Russell Anderson Foundation at Balmoral Stadium.

Former Dons player and coach Drew Jarvie took charge of the Reds team, which was led by skipper Derek Young and also included former Dons Eoin Jess, Chris Maguire, Mark Perry, Jamie McAllister and Andy Roddie.

Phil McGuire captained the Scotland side, which also included Hendry, Gavin Rae, Darren Mackie, Hugh Robertson, Andy Considine, Richie Byrne and Tomas Cerny.

Following a keenly contested opening it was Scotland who broke the deadlock in the 25th minute when Callum Dunbar raced clear before firing past Dons keeper Stuart Innes.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Maguire hit back to put the Dons level with a low drive.

The Dons duly moved into the lead in the 37th minute when captain Young scored with a fine curling effort into the top left-hand corner from the edge of the box.

Dunbar thought he had made it 2-2 early in the second half but his effort was chalked off as Scotland had 12 players on the pitch.

But Dunbar’s next effort did count as he converted a Hendry cross to haul Scotland level.

Mackie then held off a Dons defender to put Scotland ahead just after the hour mark before grabbing his second of the game in the 70th minute.

Gavin Elphinstone halved the arrears for Aberdeen a couple of minutes later when he beat substitute Cerny with an angled drive into the top corner.

But Scotland broke away and Considine finished off a clinical counter for the dark blues to secure a 5-3 victory.