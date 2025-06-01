Dante Polvara takes Aberdeen teammates to Charleston Battery homecoming

Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara was the guest of honour at his former side Charleston Battery on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was acknowledged for his part in helping the Dons win the Scottish Cup with a warm reception from the Charleston support before their USL Cup match against Greenville Triumph kicked off.

Polvara also had some of his Dons teammates in South Carolina watching on as Jack Milne, Gavin Molloy and Hibernian-bound Jamie McGrath also attended the game.

The American spent time on loan at Charleston Battery in 2023, making 21 appearances and scoring one goal.

The Dons players will return for pre-season training towards the end of the month.