Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin issues ‘more steps being taken’ summer transfer window vow

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already secured Nicolas Milanovic and Nick Suman as part of his summer transfer window business... and talks are at an advanced stage with other targets.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Sean Wallace

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists plans are in place to ensure Aberdeen deliver a bright future by building on the Scottish Cup glory.

The Dons ended a 35-year Scottish Cup drought when lifting the trophy at Hampden by overcoming Celtic in the final.

Thelin has wasted no time in strengthening his Scottish Cup-winning squad – with two signings already confirmed.

Australians Nicolas Milanovic and Nick Suman will both join the Dons in the summer, having agreed pre-contracts.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers reacts to the fans after scoring. Image: Shutterstock.

Recently-crowned A-League player of the year Milanovic was snapped up for a fee of around £400,000 from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Winger Milanovic, 23, will move to Pittodrie on a three-year deal, with the Dons holding the option to extend that to a fourth year.

Milanovic was recently on international duty with the Australia squad at a training camp in Abu Dhabi, having received a debut senior call-up.

Advanced talks with transfer targets

Keeper Suman, 25, will join the Dons upon the expiry of his current deal with Cove Rangers later this month.

Aberdeen beat off interest from Hibs, Dundee United and Motherwell to land the former Australia under-23 international.

New Aberdeen keeper Nick Suman in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thelin will use the summer transfer window to build a squad capable of balancing European league action and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen will enter the Europa League play-off stage next season.

Even if the Reds lose the play-off, they have the safety net of dropping down into the Conference League.

Backing from chairman Cormack

Chairman Dave Cormack has vowed to back Thelin during the summer window.

Talks with multiple transfer targets are at an advanced stage.

Chairman Dave Cormack celebrating Aberdeen winning the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thelin said: “There’s a lot happening now which is good for the future.

“There are a lot of good foundations here which make it possible for Aberdeen to be the big club in Scottish football that we are.

“There are more steps being taken.”

As Thelin and his recruitment team work on landing new signings, there have also been departures from Pittodrie.

Aberdeen recently confirmed the exit of 12  players.

Leaving the club were, Jack MacKenzie, who has joined Plymouth Argyle, and Celtic-bound keeper Ross Doohan.

Republic of Ireland international midfielder Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract with Hibernian.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup next to manager Jimmy Thelin at Hampden. Image: Shutterstock.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet (Millwall), Oday Dabbagh (Charleroi), Jeppe Okkels (Preston NE) and Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham Hotspur) all return to their parent clubs.

Third-choice keeper Tom Ritchie has also left, as have youth team players Fraser Mackie, Blair McKenzie, Victor Enem and Evan Towler.

Players embracing Thelin’s strategy

Thelin is now enjoying a well-earned break after securing Aberdeen’s first silverware since 2014.

He is delighted with the way the squad embraced his footballing philosophy during a memorable first season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates winning the Scottish Cup against Celtic at Hampden. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “The players adapted more and more to what we want to achieve and how we work. That was shown in their intensity and how they pushed themselves more and more.

“Always, when you have a new staff, things change, and it takes time, but you could see the players have their team goals.

“There are those progressions.”

Thelin is set to enter his third transfer window as Aberdeen manager.

His bid to sign players will be boosted by the lure of European league football.

The draw for the Europa League play-off will be made on August 4 with the ties played on August 21 and 28.

Finally a break, after 18 months

Thelin was initially confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 16 last year having agreed to sign on at the Dons from Elfsborg.

However, he remained at the Allsvenskan side until the Swedish mid-season break, officially starting at Pittodrie in early June.

The Dons, including manager Jimmy Thelin, celebrated their Scottish Cup victory through the city’s streets. Image: SNS.

Thelin said: “It has been a long season, but I have to say it has gone very quickly.

“I started in Elfsborg and I did the pre-season there, then six months before coming to Aberdeen.

“So for a year-and-a-half I have been working through a lot of windows, but it has all happened so quickly it feels like yesterday.

“I have to say I am in a really good position with the opportunity I’ve had coming here.”

Conversation