Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s ability to sign top players elevated by European league qualification

Guaranteed European league action will boost Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to land top signing targets in the summer transfer window.

Thelin will be able to attract better quality players because Euro league football will be a major lure.

The Dons boss and his recruitment team can use participation at European league level as a major bargaining tool in any signing discussions with players.

When you add that to the superb training facilities at Cormack Park and the recent Scottish Cup success, it becomes an enticing package to move to Aberdeen.

European league action offers a major platform for signing targets to prove what they are capable of.

Players will know that competing in European football proper enhances the chances of using Aberdeen as a platform to reach the top.

Aberdeen’s player trading strategy

Aberdeen have a player trading policy where they try to unearth talent and provide a platform for those players better themselves, then the club makes money out of trading them on to bigger clubs.

The transfer of Bojan Miovski to Spanish club Girona for almost £7million last season is a prime example.

Aberdeen bought Miovski for £535,000 from MTK Budapest and sold him two years later after he scored 44 goals.

There is nothing wrong with the Dons being a trading club – Premiership champions Celtic are also one.

Providing a platform allows both players and the team to be successful before being sold on for a profit.

That model keeps the club moving forward.

Reinforcements needed now

You have to take a little time to enjoy the magnificent Scottish Cup win, but there is still business to be done as well.

Preparations for the new season have to be ongoing already.

The engine of the club still has to be ticking over, which means Aberdeen must be closing in on signing targets.

Players have left the club, with Jack MacKenzie, Ross Doohan and Jamie McGrath all exiting.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet, Alfie Dorrington, Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh also return to their parent clubs.

The manager and players need a break, but the recruitment side needs to be ramping up.

Balancing Euro and domestic action

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already moved to replace Doohan by landing Australian keeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers.

Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic has also been secured from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Aberdeen experienced Uefa Conference League group stage action in the 2023-24 season under manager Barry Robson.

That should give the club an idea of what to expect.

Considerable funds will be available through the guaranteed European league action and Uefa prize reward.

That has to be used wisely to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen need a strong squad pool in terms of quality and numbers to balance European league football with domestic commitments.

New players are required as the player pool for competing in Europe must be strengthened considerably.

The guarantee of European league football has been classed as a huge burden by clubs who have been involved at that level.

No excuse if Dons are not equipped for Europe

For Hearts, it was viewed to be a burden in the recently-completed season in terms of their Premiership form.

But European football should not be used as an excuse for a downturn in domestic form.

Clubs like Aberdeen work so hard to qualify for Europe and it is a real achievement.

However, you have to make sure the squad is strong enough to be able to cope with Europe and domestic commitments.

European league football is a wonderful position to be in and players should be embracing the opportunity to play two games in a week.

For me that was always the best part of being a footballer – playing these big games.

Playing twice a week, including in Europe, shouldn’t be looked upon as a hinderance of burden.

Teams should be embracing the challenge and be excited by it… and also ready for it.