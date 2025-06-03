Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s ability to sign top players elevated by European league qualification

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s ability to sign top players elevated by European league qualification

Gothenburg Great Miller outlines how the guarantee of European league action will be a major lure for Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's summer transfer window signing targets.

Aberdeen celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in the city centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
By Willie Miller

Guaranteed European league action will boost Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid to land top signing targets in the summer transfer window.

Thelin will be able to attract better quality players because Euro league football will be a major lure.

The Dons boss and his recruitment team can use participation at European league level as a major bargaining tool in any signing discussions with players.

When you add that to the superb training facilities at Cormack Park and the recent Scottish Cup success, it becomes an enticing package to move to Aberdeen.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrating with the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

European league action offers a major platform for signing targets to prove what they are capable of.

Players will know that competing in European football proper enhances the chances of using Aberdeen as a platform to reach the top.

Aberdeen’s player trading strategy

Aberdeen have a player trading policy where they try to unearth talent and provide a platform for those players better themselves, then the club makes money out of trading them on to bigger clubs.

The transfer of Bojan Miovski to Spanish club Girona for almost £7million last season is a prime example.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after the 3-1 defeat of St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen bought Miovski for £535,000 from MTK Budapest and sold him two years later after he scored 44 goals.

There is nothing wrong with the Dons being a trading club – Premiership champions Celtic are also one.

Providing a platform allows both players and the team to be successful before being sold on for a profit.

That model keeps the club moving forward.

Reinforcements needed now

You have to take a little time to enjoy the magnificent Scottish Cup win, but there is still business to be done as well.

Preparations for the new season have to be ongoing already.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin celebrates at the end of the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic to lift the trophy. Image: Shutterstock.

The engine of the club still has to be ticking over, which means Aberdeen must be closing in on signing targets.

Players have left the club, with Jack MacKenzie, Ross Doohan and Jamie McGrath all exiting.

Loan players Kevin Nisbet, Alfie Dorrington, Jeppe Okkels and Oday Dabbagh also return to their parent clubs.

The manager and players need a break, but the recruitment side needs to be ramping up.

Balancing Euro and domestic action

Aberdeen boss Thelin has already moved to replace Doohan by landing Australian keeper Nick Suman from Cove Rangers.

Australian winger Nicolas Milanovic has also been secured from Western Sydney Wanderers.

Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets. Image: Shutterstock.
Nicolas Milanovic of Western Sydney Wanderers celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Newcastle Jets. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen experienced Uefa Conference League group stage action in the 2023-24 season under manager Barry Robson.

That should give the club an idea of what to expect.

Considerable funds will be available through the guaranteed European league action and Uefa prize reward.

That has to be used wisely to strengthen the squad during the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen need a strong squad pool in terms of quality and numbers to balance European league football with domestic commitments.

Euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Euphoria from the bus to Broad Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

New players are required as the player pool for competing in Europe must be strengthened considerably.

The guarantee of European league football has been classed as a huge burden by clubs who have been involved at that level.

No excuse if Dons are not equipped for Europe

For Hearts, it was viewed to be a burden in the recently-completed season in terms of their Premiership form.

But European football should not be used as an excuse for a downturn in domestic form.

Clubs like Aberdeen work so hard to qualify for Europe and it is a real achievement.

However, you have to make sure the squad is strong enough to be able to cope with Europe and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic.
Aberdeen Captain Graeme Shinnie lifts the Scottish Cup at Hampden after winning the final against Celtic. Image: SNS.

European league football is a wonderful position to be in and players should be embracing the opportunity to play two games in a week.

For me that was always the best part of being a footballer – playing these big games.

Playing twice a week, including in Europe, shouldn’t be looked upon as a hinderance of burden.

Teams should be embracing the challenge and be excited by it… and also ready for it.

Conversation