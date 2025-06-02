Why official announcement of Timothy Akindileni’s switch from Aberdeen to QPR took four months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why official announcement of Timothy Akindileni’s switch from Aberdeen to QPR took four months

A deal for 6ft 4in, 17-year-old centre-half Akindileni was agreed between Aberdeen and Queens Park Rangers late in the January transfer window. 

Rangers' Archie Stevens and Aberdeen's Timothy Akindileni in action during the Scottish Youth Cup final in 2024. Image: SNS.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Young defender Timothy Akindileni’s transfer from Aberdeen to English club Queens Park Rangers has FINALLY been confirmed four months after The Press and Journal revealed it was happening.

A deal for the 6ft 4in, 17-year-old centre-half was agreed by the clubs late in the January transfer window. 

However, an administrative issue on the part of the English Championship outfit – who had not secured the required Fifa clearance via the English FA to sign an under-18s player cross-border – meant the official announcement of the move had to wait until this summer.

Coincidentally, the same administrative issue on the part of Premier League Nottingham Forest also derailed another Dons youngster, Lewis Carrol’s, swap to England on January deadline day.

Aberdeen tried to persuade Akindileni to stay

Signed to the Reds’ academy after a trial from juvenile club East End Lewis in 2023, left-footer Akindileni was part of the Aberdeen youth side who won last season’s Club Academy Scotland (CAS) Under-18s Elite league last year and featured for the Reds in the UEFA Youth League during the recently-concluded season.

“We are, of course, disappointed to be losing Timi as we had high hopes for him”, said Dons director of football Steven Gunn.

Aberdeen's director of football Steven Gunn, chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows celebrate at full time after winning the Scottish Cup at Hampden.
“We made numerous attempts to convince him to stay with Aberdeen, but similar to the issues faced by so many Scottish clubs in recent years, we are finding it increasingly difficult to hold on to our young players.

“We have negotiated a significant deal with QPR that also provides future protection should Timi continue to develop into the player we hoped he could be.”

‘QPR stood out because their young player development is extraordinary’

Scotland youth international Akindileni told the QPR website he was “over the moon” with his transfer to Loftus Road.

Akindileni – who moved to London and began training with his new club after the deal was initially agreed during winter window – said: “There was interest from other clubs, but QPR just stood out for me because the development here for young players is extraordinary.

“You can see it through all the young players coming up to the first team, and that’s what really persuaded me to come here.

“The whole point of going into an academy is to work your way up to the first team, because that fuels you to work harder every day.

“Coming down to England is a big step, but I think it’s an opportunity you couldn’t turn down.

“It’s just a great challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it.”

