REVEALED: The English Premier League star Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris watches before games for inspiration

Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris has revealed he studies footage of an England international and Premier League legend in a bid to further improve his game.

Morris played a pivotal role in the Dons’ Scottish Cup final win against Celtic as the Reds won the trophy for the first time since 1990.

The 23-year-old made an explosive impact off the bench when his cross was parried into his own net by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

In a memorable season, Scottish Cup-winning hero Morris also scooped the Aberdeen Player of the Year award – voted for by supporters.

However, he is constantly striving to improve his performances and watches footage of Raheem Sterling for inspiration before matches.

Sterling, 30, won four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and five League Cups with Manchester City.

Studying Sterling’s movement

Currently at Chelsea, the winger – capped 82 times by England – has scored 174 career goals and spent last season on loan at Arsenal.

Morris said: “I still watch clips of Raheem Sterling from his Manchester City days to study his movement.

“Of course, at Arsenal he hasn’t been the same as he was before at City, but it’s him as a person I look up to.

“I want to improve so even before games sometimes I’ll study Sterling online.

“He has pace, but he’s also got the skill to make the most of that, so I’m trying to add stuff that he did.

“I like to think I’m slowly getting better at that so I can help the team as much as possible.”

Signed from Fleetwood Town in summer 2022, Morris endured a frustrating first two seasons at Pittodrie due to injury.

Morris’ relationship with Robert Snodgrass

In his debut season, the winger suffered a hamstring tear which ruled him out for four months.

There was a further injury setback in the 2023-24 season when Morris was ruled out for three months with another hamstring injury which required surgery.

However, under manager Jimmy Thelin, the wing star has delivered a breakout season with five goals and 13 assists.

In his constant pursuit of improvement, Morris has also sought advice from former Scotland international winger Robert Snodgrass.

Former Leeds United, Aston Villa, West Ham and Norwich City star Snodgrass is now an agent.

Capped 28 times, Snodgrass is with the same agency as Morris’ representative.

Morris hopes guidance from Snodgrass can help him develop into “something really special”.

He said: “I’ve also got a good support system around me with my agent Joe Bolger, as we do a lot of analysis.

“Robert Snodgrass is also part of the agency and we do a lot of stuff together as well.

“He was a winger and quite a technical player – although he didn’t have as much pace as me.

“In fact, he told me: ‘I didn’t have your pace, but I’ve got the other side of the game’.

“So if he can help me with that other side then hopefully I can merge into something really special.”

Morris on helping development of Dorrington

Morris may have been seeking advice from Snodgrass and inspiration from Sterling on how to elevate his game to the next level.

However, he has also been passing on his own knowledge to help younger players develop.

Morris helped fellow Londoner Alfie Dorrington during his loan spell at Pittodrie from Tottenham Hotspur.

Centre-back Dorrington started the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic at Hampden.

The 20-year-old has now returned to his parent club.

Prior to joining Aberdeen on loan. Dorrington signed an extended contract with Tottenham until summer 2029.

Morris said: “When Alfie first came up, I knew he hadn’t played much first-team football so I really tried to help him.

“I told him how things were really different compared to London, and he settled in well.

“Alfie showed he’s a really good player technically and built on that physical side.

“I think he’s only going to get better and better – you can see why Spurs rate him so highly.”