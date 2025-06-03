EXCLUSIVE: Why new Aberdeen goalkeeper Nick Suman is the total package, according to Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Why new Aberdeen goalkeeper Nick Suman is the total package, according to Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

The ex-Dons captain has backed his former goalkeeper to do well at Pittodrie.

Former Cove Rangers goalkeeper Nick Suman has joined Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists Aberdeen have signed the total package in new goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The 25-year-old shotstopper last week signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join his new team-mates for pre-season training

Hartley is sad to lose his goalkeeper ahead of the League One restart, but says Suman has all the qualities to be a success with Jimmy Thelin’s Premiership big-guns and Scottish Cup holders.

The Cove boss said: “Aberdeen have just got a really good, solid professional going in there.

“Nick comes and takes things, and he is unbelievable on the ball, too – honestly, he could be an outfield player as he is very comfortable.

“We did a lot of work in terms of possession with using the keepers and it was no problem for him.

“He has great feet, is a great talker, has good organisation and is a shotstopper.

“He’s just a good person. A guy who has a great attitude to train and work and really believes in himself.”

Suman could have been a Motherwell player

Suman could have been lining up against the Dons next season rather than as a member of their squad after Motherwell pushed hard to bring him to Fir Park in January.

The Steelmen were rebuffed in their bid to sign Suman, but were keen on adding the Australian to their ranks this summer, as were Dundee United.

Hartley fought hard to keep his goalkeeper in January, but was quick to praise the positive attitude shown by Suman after the disappointment of missing out on a Premiership move in the winter window.

He said: “I spoke to Jimmy about him and to (goalkeeper coach) Craig Hinchcliffe, but there were two or three other clubs who wanted to sign him.

Nick Suman in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
“He could have been a Motherwell player in January – we did knock a couple of bids back. It was obviously a situation where he maybe wanted to go, but we held firm.

“We spoke to him and I told him I didn’t want to let him go at the time because we were chasing promotion.

“I always said to him that I think he would get a really good move if he kept working hard and kept his head down.

“It didn’t really affect him. He didn’t throw his dummy out the pram. He just kept working away.

“I’m delighted for him. I really like him and I’ve got a lot of time for Nick.

“He was good in the dressing room for me and he deserves a move.”

‘We took a gamble on Suman from video footage alone’

Former Dons captain Hartley took a gamble when he brought Suman to Scottish football two years ago, but he believes his punt paid off handsomely for Cove.

Hartley said: “It wasn’t really a trial with us. I knew he’d had a trial with Rangers a while back – I think it might have been when Steven Gerrard was the manager.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS.
“It was actually through an agent that I’ve dealt with quite a bit from Avid Sports, who recommended a goalkeeper to us.

“We watched the footage, liked what we saw, and we spoke to some people in Australia.

“We actually took a wee gamble to be quite honest with you – I actually just signed him there and then on a two-year deal on the back of what I’d seen on video.

“I liked what I saw of him and the rest is history as they say.”

Cove Rangers can be a stepping stone for players

The Cove manager believes the progress of Suman shows why his club are an attractive prospect for players looking for a platform to show their qualities.

Hartley points to the recent international recognition of another former Cove player as a positive advertisement for his club.

He said: “We’re a stepping stone for players.

“I look at Rumarn Burrell at the weekend scoring for Jamaica and it gave me a wee bit of satisfaction – we give an opportunity to guys.

Former Cove striker Rumarn Burrell. Image: SNS
“In the last two seasons, Burrell’s had a good move to Burton Albion and is playing on the national team. I just think it’s a good story for us.

“I’m not here to stand in his way. If a big move comes along, I’ll be the first to congratulate him.

“I’m really pleased for Nick, honestly, because of the way he was in the two years with me.

“We had a lot of trust between us, and he deserves a move.

“I think that’s the message to any young player.

“The three young players we had on loan from Aberdeen, they did really well for us. Hopefully we’ve got a good relationship.”

Hartley braced for a busy summer

Suman’s departure means just nine Cove players are under contract at the club for next season.

Hartley has offered new deals to Balint Demus, Mikey Doyle, Will Gillingham, Declan Glass and Blair Yule, but the Cove manager is braced for another turnaround of personnel in the summer.

Cove Rangers defender Mikey Doyle is weighing up a new contract offer from the club. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

He said: “It’s looking like it will be a busy summer again for us.

“I’ve obviously tried to sign a few players, and you’ve seen the lads we have offered deals to and we’re waiting for them to come back.

“We will need a wee bit of another rebuild job. I don’t know where we’re going with the loan players, who we’re going to get in or whatever.

“So it’s going to be another busy time, but that’s my job.

“I’ve to try to get a squad together and make sure that we’re ready for the start of the season.”

Conversation