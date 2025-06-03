EXCLUSIVE: Why new Aberdeen goalkeeper Nick Suman is the total package, according to Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley insists Aberdeen have signed the total package in new goalkeeper Nick Suman.

The 25-year-old shotstopper last week signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join his new team-mates for pre-season training

Hartley is sad to lose his goalkeeper ahead of the League One restart, but says Suman has all the qualities to be a success with Jimmy Thelin’s Premiership big-guns and Scottish Cup holders.

The Cove boss said: “Aberdeen have just got a really good, solid professional going in there.

“Nick comes and takes things, and he is unbelievable on the ball, too – honestly, he could be an outfield player as he is very comfortable.

“We did a lot of work in terms of possession with using the keepers and it was no problem for him.

“He has great feet, is a great talker, has good organisation and is a shotstopper.

“He’s just a good person. A guy who has a great attitude to train and work and really believes in himself.”

Suman could have been a Motherwell player

Suman could have been lining up against the Dons next season rather than as a member of their squad after Motherwell pushed hard to bring him to Fir Park in January.

The Steelmen were rebuffed in their bid to sign Suman, but were keen on adding the Australian to their ranks this summer, as were Dundee United.

Hartley fought hard to keep his goalkeeper in January, but was quick to praise the positive attitude shown by Suman after the disappointment of missing out on a Premiership move in the winter window.

He said: “I spoke to Jimmy about him and to (goalkeeper coach) Craig Hinchcliffe, but there were two or three other clubs who wanted to sign him.

“He could have been a Motherwell player in January – we did knock a couple of bids back. It was obviously a situation where he maybe wanted to go, but we held firm.

“We spoke to him and I told him I didn’t want to let him go at the time because we were chasing promotion.

“I always said to him that I think he would get a really good move if he kept working hard and kept his head down.

“It didn’t really affect him. He didn’t throw his dummy out the pram. He just kept working away.

“I’m delighted for him. I really like him and I’ve got a lot of time for Nick.

“He was good in the dressing room for me and he deserves a move.”

‘We took a gamble on Suman from video footage alone’

Former Dons captain Hartley took a gamble when he brought Suman to Scottish football two years ago, but he believes his punt paid off handsomely for Cove.

Hartley said: “It wasn’t really a trial with us. I knew he’d had a trial with Rangers a while back – I think it might have been when Steven Gerrard was the manager.

“It was actually through an agent that I’ve dealt with quite a bit from Avid Sports, who recommended a goalkeeper to us.

“We watched the footage, liked what we saw, and we spoke to some people in Australia.

“We actually took a wee gamble to be quite honest with you – I actually just signed him there and then on a two-year deal on the back of what I’d seen on video.

“I liked what I saw of him and the rest is history as they say.”

Cove Rangers can be a stepping stone for players

The Cove manager believes the progress of Suman shows why his club are an attractive prospect for players looking for a platform to show their qualities.

Hartley points to the recent international recognition of another former Cove player as a positive advertisement for his club.

He said: “We’re a stepping stone for players.

“I look at Rumarn Burrell at the weekend scoring for Jamaica and it gave me a wee bit of satisfaction – we give an opportunity to guys.

“In the last two seasons, Burrell’s had a good move to Burton Albion and is playing on the national team. I just think it’s a good story for us.

“I’m not here to stand in his way. If a big move comes along, I’ll be the first to congratulate him.

“I’m really pleased for Nick, honestly, because of the way he was in the two years with me.

“We had a lot of trust between us, and he deserves a move.

“I think that’s the message to any young player.

“The three young players we had on loan from Aberdeen, they did really well for us. Hopefully we’ve got a good relationship.”

Hartley braced for a busy summer

Suman’s departure means just nine Cove players are under contract at the club for next season.

Hartley has offered new deals to Balint Demus, Mikey Doyle, Will Gillingham, Declan Glass and Blair Yule, but the Cove manager is braced for another turnaround of personnel in the summer.

He said: “It’s looking like it will be a busy summer again for us.

“I’ve obviously tried to sign a few players, and you’ve seen the lads we have offered deals to and we’re waiting for them to come back.

“We will need a wee bit of another rebuild job. I don’t know where we’re going with the loan players, who we’re going to get in or whatever.

“So it’s going to be another busy time, but that’s my job.

“I’ve to try to get a squad together and make sure that we’re ready for the start of the season.”