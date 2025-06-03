Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester signs new four-year deal

Aberdeen defender Mats Knoester has signed a contract extension to keep him at Pittodrie until 2029.

The Dutch central defender joined the Dons on a two-and-a-half year contract in January with an option for an extra year.

But the 26 year-old’s displays for Jimmy Thelin’s side had led to him signing a new four-year deal with the Scottish Cup winners.

Dons boss Thelin said: “Mats has been an outstanding addition to our squad, both on and off the pitch, since his arrival at the start of the year.

“Securing his services for the next four years is a significant step for us as we continue to build a competitive team capable of competing on all fronts next season.

“We’re pleased that Mats sees his long-term future here at Aberdeen.”

Defender has settled quickly in Aberdeen

Knoester has made a big impression in his first five months at Pittodrie and it is clear the Dons have had an equally positive impact on the player and his family.

He said: “The past few months have been very positive for me and since day one, my family and I have been made to feel very welcome. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here.

“Extending my contract feels like the right thing to do. The club has fantastic infrastructure, passionate supporters, and a clear direction for the future.

“I’m looking forward to growing together and I am keen to play my part in the team’s future success as we work hard to achieve our goals.”